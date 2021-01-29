Syracuse Group Hires Top Wall Street Analyst To Further Their Growth

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, CHINA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a press conference on Monday, Syracuse Group announced a new addition to their highly regarded analytical team with the addition of Kenneth James. Syracuse Group is always looking to expand on their research scope throughout the global financial markets and see Kenneth as the man to lead the charge in 2021. Being an international financial institution that provides asset management services to a diverse client base, they know that in order to differentiate themselves, they need to be able to provide their clients with pertinent investment opportunities in a timely manner on a global scale. This has led to the brokerage firm appointing Kenneth James as their new Chief Analyst, who will in turn be in charge of expanding the in-house team of analysts.

Kenneth James has built a reputation as a well-respected expert in the financial analyst field and brings over 30+ years' experience with him to Syracuse Group, with a large part of his experience in in-depth company analysis and valuation. Kenneth has a wealth of experience in macro market analysis, research and valuations for a number of brokerage firms and banks in the region, including Tip ranks and HSBC before being head hunted by Syracuse Group in late 2020.

"The board here are proud to have Mr. James join our team of financial experts" said Dennis Brachman, Finance Director, and board member at Syracuse Group. "Mr. James’ strong industry track record will be vital for the future growth of Syracuse Group and will enable us to continue to push the boundaries in the global investment sphere. Mr. James will leverage his experience and deep understanding of the global financial markets to increase the breadth and geographical coverage of the Syracuse research department.” James will be based at the Hong Kong office, until our new office in Switzerland is ready, which is where he’ll be in charge of strategy and development of research and analysis moving forward.”

Syracuse Group offers a large choice of portfolio management services, and financial advice to their globally diverse client base. Through the combination of financial experts, and their extensive knowledge of the financial markets, Syracuse Group ensures that all of their clients remain satisfied. To find out more about how Syracuse Group can assist you visit https://www.syracusegroup.com/





