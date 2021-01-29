Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a presentation by the Director of the Clinical Cytogenomics Laboratory of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dr. Gordana Raca, in which she reported on the performance of optical genome mapping (OGM) for the clinical analysis of pediatric acute leukemias. She demonstrated how OGM with Saphyr detected clinically important structural variants (SVs) that can alter patient care and treatment decisions. These SVs were not detected when the samples were evaluated with a combination of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and three cytogenetic methods that are the standard of care in leukemia testing today. She concluded that OGM would be advantageous in clinical testing because it detects all types of SVs but with better precision, higher resolution and better sensitivity than traditional methods, including next generation sequencing (NGS).



Leukemia accounts for more than a quarter of cancer cases in children and remains the second leading cause of cancer death. Karyotyping and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) do not efficiently detect genetic subtypes, so Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) currently combines four different methods to characterize their patients’ leukemia genomes: karyotyping, extensive FISH panels, chromosomal microarray (CMA), and a custom-designed NGS gene panel for pediatric cancers called OncoKids. Still, 15% of pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) cases showed no main genetic driver after those four tests.

The study analyzed one Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) case and eight ALL cases which had normal karyotypes and tested negative for commonly known genetic drivers by the standard of care in leukemia testing. Among Dr. Raca’s findings was that Saphyr detected gene fusions that aided in patient stratification and prognosis, including one gene fusion that can be treated with drugs such as Gleevec. The gene fusions were missed by the traditional techniques because they either had not been reported in pediatric cancer before and were therefore not part of the OncoKids NGS panel, or because they were simply undetectable by standard methods. In seven out of eight cases, OGM detected SVs that CHLA’s four separate analysis methods missed. OGM was also able to identify the exact copy number, location and orientation of a repeat in the PAX5 gene that defines a novel ALL subtype, which other methods were unable to do.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics, commented: “CHLA is one of the top 5 pediatric cancer hospitals in the nation and a pioneer in the use of novel diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Dr. Raca’s results with Saphyr demonstrate the importance of comprehensive genome-wide detection of structural variation in pediatric cancers, something no gene panels or current cytogenetic methods can currently provide, which can leave many children without an accurate diagnosis and without optimal clinical care. We believe that as pediatric centers around the world adopt Saphyr for research and develop assays for clinical use, Saphyr will continue to transform cytogenomic testing with a single assay that can provide more actionable results, faster.”



A recording of the presentation by Dr. Raca can be viewed on bionanogenomics.com at http://bit.ly/2YlBuxU

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

