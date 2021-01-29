Stifel Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
- 25th consecutive year of record net revenues of $3.8 billion, an increase of 12.4% compared with 2019.
- Quarterly record net revenues of $1.1 billion, an increase of 20.0% over the third quarter of 2020.
- Record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $180.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share.(1)
- Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $195.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share.(1)
- Record client assets of $357.4 billion, increased 8.5% compared with the year-ago quarter.
- Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity(2) was 30.8%.
- Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity(2) was 33.3%.
- Increasing quarterly dividend by approximately 32% to $0.15 per common share starting in first quarter of 2021.
/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported record net income available to common shareholders of $180.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share(1) on record net revenues of $1.1 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $125.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share,(1) on net revenues of $944.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $195.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share.(1) The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.
Chairman’s Comments
“Stifel’s performance in 2020 was a testament to the strength of our business model as we were able to navigate market challenges and generated our 25th consecutive year of record net revenue. We entered the year expecting two of our primary growth drivers to be continued strength in net interest income and advisory revenue. However, following the pandemic outbreak, Stifel and our associates were able to successfully pivot to the subsequent changes in the market environment and we finished the year with record results from our brokerage and capital raising businesses. Our record revenue also generated record non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.56 and non-GAAP return on tangible equity of nearly 25%,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.
Mr. Kruszewski continued, “We entered 2021 with record recruiting and investment banking pipelines, record client assets, and more than $500 million of excess capital. These factors, combined with our long history of profitable growth, drive my optimism for 2021 and beyond.”
Fourth Quarter Review
Quarterly Highlights
- Record net revenues of $1.1 billion, increased 12.2% with the year-ago quarter, and increased 20.0% sequentially.
- Record net revenues in Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group segments.
- Record net income available to common shareholders of $180.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share.(1)
- Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $195.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share.(1)
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s, except per share data)
|GAAP 12/31/20
|GAAP 12/31/19
|% Change
|GAAP 9/30/20
|% Change
|
Non-
GAAP (3) 12/31/20
|Non-
GAAP (3) 12/31/19
|% Change
|Net revenues
|$
|1,059,910
|$
|944,251
|12.2
|$
|883,300
|20.0
|$
|1,059,883
|$
|944,425
|12.2
|Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|$
|188,469
|$
|130,690
|44.2
|$
|120,527
|56.4
|$
|202,731
|$
|151,442
|33.9
|Preferred dividends
|7,677
|4,843
|58.5
|9,897
|(22.4
|)
|7,677
|4,843
|58.5
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|180,792
|$
|125,847
|43.7
|$
|110,630
|63.4
|$
|195,054
|$
|146,599
|33.1
|Earnings per diluted common share (1)
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.12
|43.8
|$
|1.06
|51.9
|$
|1.74
|$
|1.30
|33.8
|Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1)
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.08
|43.5
|$
|0.97
|59.8
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.26
|32.5
|Compensation ratio
|58.6
|%
|60.0
|%
|60.4
|%
|57.9
|%
|58.3
|%
|Non-compensation ratio
|19.3
|%
|22.8
|%
|21.7
|%
|18.3
|%
|21.2
|%
|Pre-tax operating margin (4)
|22.1
|%
|17.2
|%
|17.9
|%
|23.8
|%
|20.5
|%
Net Revenues
Net revenues were a record $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 12.2% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 20.0% increase from the third quarter of 2020. Net revenues, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, reflected higher brokerage revenues, an increase in capital raising and advisory fee revenues and asset management and service fees, partially offset by a decline in net interest income. Net revenues, compared with the third quarter of 2020, reflected increased capital raising and advisory fee revenues, growth in brokerage revenues and asset management and services fees, as well as higher net interest income.
Brokerage Revenues
Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $342.6 million, an 18.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 9.3% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|9/30/20
|% Change
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|185,719
|$
|174,000
|6.7
|$
|162,627
|14.2
|Institutional brokerage:
|Equity capital markets
|69,201
|45,989
|50.5
|54,204
|27.7
|Fixed income capital markets
|87,664
|69,563
|26.0
|96,706
|(9.3
|)
|Total institutional brokerage
|156,865
|115,552
|35.8
|150,910
|3.9
|Total brokerage revenues
|$
|342,584
|$
|289,552
|18.3
|$
|313,537
|9.3
- Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $185.7 million, a 6.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 14.2% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $69.2 million, a 50.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 27.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $87.7 million, a 26.0% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 9.3% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2020.
Investment Banking Revenues
Investment banking revenues were a record $337.7 million, a 21.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 54.8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|9/30/20
|% Change
|Capital raising:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|9,562
|$
|9,278
|3.1
|$
|8,113
|17.9
|Equity capital markets
|104,097
|64,384
|61.7
|78,462
|32.7
|Fixed income capital markets
|50,613
|48,181
|5.0
|50,717
|(0.2
|)
|Institutional Group
|154,710
|112,565
|37.4
|129,179
|19.8
|Total capital raising (6)
|164,272
|121,843
|34.8
|137,292
|19.7
|Advisory fees
|173,395
|155,331
|11.6
|80,842
|114.5
|Total investment banking (6)
|$
|337,667
|$
|277,174
|21.8
|$
|218,134
|54.8
- Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $9.6 million, a 3.1% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 17.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $104.1 million, a 61.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 32.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $50.6 million, a 5.0% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 0.2% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Advisory fee revenues were $173.4 million, an 11.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 114.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues
Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $249.9 million, an 11.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and an 8.3% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020. The increase from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows. Please refer to the Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table for additional details.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $105.4 million, a 22.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 4.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by the impact of lower interest rates. Please refer to the Net Interest Income Analysis table for additional details.
- Interest income was $119.9 million, a 28.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 4.8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
- Interest expense was $14.5 million, a 53.8% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 5.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.
Annual Review
Annual Highlights
- Record net revenues of $3.8 billion, increased 12.4% compared with 2019.
- Record net revenues in Global Wealth Management.
- Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Institutional Group.
- Record net income available to common shareholders of $476.2 million, or $4.16 per diluted common share.(1)
- Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $522.8 million, or $4.56 per diluted common share.(1)
For year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported record net income available to common shareholders of $476.2 million, or $4.16 per diluted common share(1) on record net revenues of $3.8 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $431.1 million, or $3.66 per diluted common share,(1) on net revenues of $3.3 billion for the comparable in 2019.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $522.8 million, or $4.56 per diluted common share.(1) The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s, except per share data)
|GAAP
12/31/20
|GAAP
12/31/19
|%
Change
|
Non-
GAAP (3)
12/31/20
|Non-
GAAP (3)
12/31/19
|%
Change
|Net revenues
|$
|3,752,061
|$
|3,337,030
|12.4
|$
|3,752,213
|$
|3,337,204
|12.4
|Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|$
|503,472
|$
|448,396
|12.3
|$
|550,108
|$
|496,955
|10.7
|Preferred dividends
|27,261
|17,319
|57.4
|27,261
|17,319
|57.4
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|476,211
|$
|431,077
|10.5
|$
|522,847
|$
|479,636
|9.0
|Earnings per diluted common share (1)
|$
|4.39
|$
|3.80
|15.5
|$
|4.80
|$
|4.22
|13.7
|Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1)
|$
|4.16
|$
|3.66
|13.7
|$
|4.56
|$
|4.07
|12.0
|Compensation ratio
|60.7
|%
|59.3
|%
|59.9
|%
|58.3
|%
|Non-compensation ratio
|21.9
|%
|22.7
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.8
|%
|Pre-tax operating margin (5)
|17.4
|%
|18.0
|%
|19.0
|%
|19.9
|%
Net Revenues
Net revenues were a record $3.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 12.4% increase compared with 2019. Net revenues, compared with 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and asset management and service fees, partially offset by lower net interest income and advisory fee revenues.
Brokerage Revenues
Brokerage revenues were $1.3 billion, a 25.8% increase compared with 2019.
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|687,348
|$
|649,699
|5.8
|Institutional brokerage:
|Equity capital markets
|256,793
|166,577
|54.2
|Fixed income capital markets
|404,789
|255,969
|58.1
|Total institutional brokerage
|661,582
|422,546
|56.6
|Total brokerage revenues
|$
|1,348,930
|$
|1,072,245
|25.8
- Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $687.3 million, a 5.8% increase compared with 2019.
- Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $256.8 million, a 54.2% increase compared with 2019.
- Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $404.8 million, a 58.1% increase compared with 2019.
Investment Banking Revenues
Investment banking revenues were $952.3 million, a 16.5% increase compared with 2019.
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|Capital raising:
|Global Wealth Management
|36,005
|37,915
|(5.0
|)
|Equity capital markets
|306,031
|204,405
|49.7
|Fixed income capital markets
|182,121
|127,122
|43.3
|Institutional Group
|488,152
|331,527
|47.2
|Total capital raising (6)
|524,157
|369,442
|41.9
|Advisory fees
|428,147
|447,979
|(4.4
|)
|Total investment banking (6)
|$
|952,304
|$
|817,421
|16.5
- Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $36.0 million, a 5.0% decrease compared with 2019.
- Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $306.0 million, a 49.7% increase compared with 2019.
- Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $182.1 million, a 43.3% increase compared with 2019.
- Advisory fee revenues were $428.1 million, a 4.4% decrease compared with 2019.
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues
Asset management and service fee revenues were $917.4 million, an 8.2% increase compared with 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $458.1 million, a 16.3% decrease compared with 2019. The decrease is primarily driven by the impact of lower interest rates.
- Interest income was $523.8 million, a 27.7% decrease compared with 2019.
- Interest expense was $65.8 million, a 63.0% decrease compared with 2019.
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020
Compensation and Benefits Expenses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $621.3 million, which included $7.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $567.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $533.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 57.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).
For the year ended December 31, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $2.3 billion, which included $30.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared to $2.0 billion in 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 59.9% in the year ended December 31, 2020 (non-GAAP measure).
The increase in compensation and benefits expenses was primarily attributable to the change in the composition of revenues as compared to 2019.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|GAAP compensation and benefits
|$
|621,344
|$
|566,981
|$
|2,279,335
|$
|1,978,116
|As a percentage of net revenues
|58.6
|%
|60.0
|%
|60.7
|%
|59.3
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments: (7)
|Merger-related and severance
|(7,352
|)
|(16,304
|)
|(30,259
|)
|(32,367
|)
|Non-GAAP compensation and benefits
|$
|613,992
|$
|550,677
|$
|2,249,076
|$
|1,945,749
|As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
|57.9
|%
|58.3
|%
|59.9
|%
|58.3
|%
Non-Compensation Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $203.9 million, which included $10.4 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $214.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $191.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 18.3% (non-GAAP measure).
The decrease in non-compensation operating expenses compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significantly lower travel, entertainment, and conference-related expenses. In addition, the provision for credit losses and net provisions for litigation matters were lower. These decreases were partially offset by higher volume-related expenses, including investment banking transaction expenses, reflecting an increase in activity levels. In addition, occupancy expense and professional fees were higher.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $821.6 million, which included $30.1 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments), compared with $759.8 million in 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 21.1% (non-GAAP measure).
The increase in non-compensation operating expenses compared with 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase in the provision for credit losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment (incorporating the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard)(8) and higher volume-related expenses, including investment banking transaction expenses, reflecting an increase in activity levels. In addition, occupancy expense and professional fees were higher. These increases were partially offset by significant decreases in travel, entertainment, and conference-related expenses as a result of the global pandemic.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|GAAP non-compensation expenses
|$
|203,865
|$
|214,677
|$
|821,566
|$
|759,776
|As a percentage of net revenues
|19.3
|%
|22.8
|%
|21.9
|%
|22.7
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments: (7)
|Merger-related
|(10,381
|)
|(14,964
|)
|(30,053
|)
|(28,663
|)
|Litigation-related
|—
|—
|—
|(3,507
|)
|(10,381
|)
|(14,964
|)
|(30,053
|)
|(32,170
|)
|Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses
|$
|193,484
|$
|199,713
|$
|791,513
|$
|727,606
|As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
|18.3
|%
|21.2
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.8
|%
Provision for Income Taxes
The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 19.7%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 19.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23.9% for the third quarter of 2020. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 19.7%.
The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 22.7%, compared with 25.0% in 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 22.7%.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|46,232
|$
|31,925
|$
|147,688
|$
|149,152
|GAAP effective tax rate
|19.7
|%
|19.6
|%
|22.7
|%
|25.0
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments: (7)
|Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance
|3,319
|7,203
|13,689
|16,152
|Other
|125
|3,487
|139
|—
|3,444
|10,690
|13,828
|16,152
|Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|49,676
|$
|42,615
|$
|161,516
|$
|165,304
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate
|19.7
|%
|22.0
|%
|22.7
|%
|25.0
|%
|Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s, except per share amounts)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|9/30/20
|%
Change
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
|199,847
|$
|183,144
|9.1
|$
|172,654
|15.7
|$
|760,627
|$
|667,494
|14.0
|Principal transactions
|142,737
|106,408
|34.1
|140,883
|1.3
|588,303
|404,751
|45.3
|Brokerage revenues
|342,584
|289,552
|18.3
|313,537
|9.3
|1,348,930
|1,072,245
|25.8
|Advisory fees
|173,395
|155,331
|11.6
|80,842
|114.5
|428,147
|447,979
|(4.4
|)
|Capital raising
|164,276
|121,843
|34.8
|137,292
|19.7
|524,161
|369,442
|41.9
|Investment banking
|337,671
|277,174
|21.8
|218,134
|54.8
|952,308
|817,421
|16.5
|Asset management and service fees
|249,928
|223,969
|11.6
|230,782
|8.3
|917,424
|848,035
|8.2
|Other income
|24,366
|17,917
|36.0
|20,258
|20.3
|75,345
|52,378
|43.8
|Operating revenues
|954,549
|808,612
|18.0
|782,711
|22.0
|3,294,007
|2,790,079
|18.1
|Interest revenue
|119,876
|167,087
|(28.3
|)
|114,411
|4.8
|523,832
|724,882
|(27.7
|)
|Total revenues
|1,074,425
|975,699
|10.1
|897,122
|19.8
|3,817,839
|3,514,961
|8.6
|Interest expense
|14,515
|31,448
|(53.8
|)
|13,822
|5.0
|65,778
|177,931
|(63.0
|)
|Net revenues
|1,059,910
|944,251
|12.2
|883,300
|20.0
|3,752,061
|3,337,030
|12.4
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|621,344
|566,981
|9.6
|533,638
|16.4
|2,279,335
|1,978,116
|15.2
|Occupancy and equipment rental
|73,729
|64,327
|14.6
|68,598
|7.5
|274,664
|242,893
|13.1
|Communication and office supplies
|40,443
|39,845
|1.5
|40,123
|0.8
|164,736
|147,428
|11.7
|Commissions and floor brokerage
|12,687
|11,505
|10.3
|13,254
|(4.3
|)
|55,960
|44,011
|27.2
|Provision for credit losses
|—
|4,412
|n/m
|(1,353
|)
|n/m
|33,925
|9,977
|240.0
|Other operating expenses
|77,006
|94,588
|(18.6
|)
|70,647
|9.0
|292,281
|315,467
|(7.3
|)
|Total non-interest expenses
|825,209
|781,658
|5.6
|724,907
|13.8
|3,100,901
|2,737,892
|13.3
|Income before income taxes
|234,701
|162,593
|44.3
|158,393
|48.2
|651,160
|599,138
|8.7
|Provision for income taxes
|46,232
|31,925
|44.8
|37,866
|22.1
|147,688
|149,152
|(1.0
|)
|Net income
|188,469
|130,668
|44.2
|120,527
|56.4
|503,472
|449,986
|11.9
|Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests
|—
|(22
|)
|n/m
|—
|—
|—
|1,590
|n/m
|Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|188,469
|130,690
|44.2
|120,527
|56.4
|503,472
|448,396
|12.3
|Preferred dividends
|7,677
|4,843
|58.5
|9,897
|(22.4
|)
|27,261
|17,319
|57.4
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|180,792
|$
|125,847
|43.7
|$
|110,630
|63.4
|$
|476,211
|$
|431,077
|10.5
|Earnings per common share: (1)
|Basic
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.19
|42.9
|$
|1.04
|63.4
|$
|4.49
|$
|3.99
|12.5
|Diluted
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.08
|43.5
|$
|0.97
|59.8
|$
|4.16
|$
|3.66
|13.7
|Cash dividends declared per common share (1)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|10.0
|$
|0.11
|—
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.40
|12.5
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: (1)
|Basic
|106,041
|105,705
|0.3
|105,941
|0.1
|106,174
|107,997
|(1.7
|)
|Diluted
|116,828
|116,720
|0.1
|113,775
|2.7
|114,573
|117,878
|(2.8
|)
|Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|9/30/20
|%
Change
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|Net revenues:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|575,252
|$
|552,945
|4.0
|$
|526,836
|9.2
|$
|2,190,826
|$
|2,130,559
|2.8
|Institutional Group
|489,448
|391,907
|24.9
|363,365
|34.7
|1,583,147
|1,214,017
|30.4
|Other
|(4,790
|)
|(601
|)
|n/m
|(6,901
|)
|n/m
|(21,912
|)
|(7,546
|)
|n/m
|Total net revenues
|$
|1,059,910
|$
|944,251
|12.2
|$
|883,300
|20.0
|$
|3,752,061
|$
|3,337,030
|12.4
|Operating expenses:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|378,790
|$
|356,650
|6.2
|$
|347,906
|8.9
|$
|1,464,942
|$
|1,344,599
|9.0
|Institutional Group
|365,793
|336,366
|8.7
|286,524
|27.7
|1,257,862
|1,038,347
|21.1
|Other
|80,626
|88,642
|(9.0
|)
|90,477
|(10.9
|)
|378,097
|354,946
|6.5
|Total operating expenses
|$
|825,209
|$
|781,658
|5.6
|$
|724,907
|13.8
|$
|3,100,901
|$
|2,737,892
|13.3
|Operating contribution:
|Global Wealth Management
|$
|196,462
|$
|196,295
|0.1
|$
|178,930
|9.8
|$
|725,884
|$
|785,960
|(7.6
|)
|Institutional Group
|123,655
|55,541
|122.6
|76,841
|60.9
|325,285
|175,670
|85.2
|Other
|(85,416
|)
|(89,243
|)
|(4.3
|)
|(97,378
|)
|(12.3
|)
|(400,009
|)
|(362,492
|)
|10.3
|Income before income taxes
|$
|234,701
|$
|162,593
|44.3
|$
|158,393
|48.2
|$
|651,160
|$
|599,138
|8.7
|As a percentage of net revenues:
|Compensation and benefits
|Global Wealth Management
|52.8
|49.7
|52.7
|52.0
|49.1
|Institutional Group
|58.1
|63.7
|58.0
|59.6
|60.6
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|Global Wealth Management
|13.0
|14.8
|13.3
|14.9
|14.0
|Institutional Group
|16.6
|22.1
|20.9
|19.9
|24.9
|Income before income taxes
|Global Wealth Management
|34.2
|35.5
|34.0
|33.1
|36.9
|Institutional Group
|25.3
|14.2
|21.1
|20.5
|14.5
|Consolidated pre-tax margin
|22.1
|17.2
|17.9
|17.4
|18.0
|Financial metrics (unaudited):
|As of and For the Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|9/30/20
|Total assets
|$
|26,604,254
|$
|24,610,225
|$
|25,549,182
|Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity
|4,238,766
|3,614,791
|4,030,687
|Book value per common share (1) (9)
|$
|35.91
|$
|32.24
|$
|33.97
|Return on common equity (10)
|20.0
|%
|15.6
|%
|12.8
|%
|Non-GAAP return on common equity (3) (10)
|21.6
|%
|18.2
|%
|14.0
|%
|Return on tangible common equity (2)
|30.8
|%
|25.7
|%
|20.4
|%
|Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (2) (3)
|33.3
|%
|29.9
|%
|22.2
|%
|Tier 1 common capital ratio (11)
|16.5
|%
|15.2
|%
|15.4
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (11)
|20.2
|%
|17.6
|%
|19.2
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (11)
|11.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|11.3
|%
|Pre-tax margin on net revenues
|22.1
|%
|17.2
|%
|17.9
|%
|Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (3) (4)
|23.8
|%
|20.5
|%
|19.4
|%
|Effective tax rate
|19.7
|%
|19.6
|%
|23.9
|%
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate (3)
|19.7
|%
|22.0
|%
|23.9
|%
|Statistical Information (unaudited):
|As of and For the Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|9/30/20
|% Change
|Financial advisors
|2,187
|2,127
|2.8
|2,177
|0.5
|Independent contractors
|93
|95
|(2.1
|)
|94
|(1.1
|)
|Total financial advisors
|2,280
|2,222
|2.6
|2,271
|0.4
|Locations
|450
|446
|0.9
|451
|(0.2
|)
|Total client assets (12)
|$
|357,429,000
|$
|329,495,000
|8.5
|$
|325,159,000
|9.9
|Fee-based client assets (12)
|$
|129,372,000
|$
|117,189,000
|10.4
|$
|115,162,000
|12.3
|Client money market and insured product
|$
|22,837,000
|$
|14,841,000
|53.9
|$
|20,367,000
|12.1
|Secured client lending (13)
|$
|2,816,973
|$
|3,363,450
|(16.2
|)
|$
|2,783,138
|1.2
|Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)
|Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:
|Three Months Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|9/30/20
|% Change
|Private Client Group (14)
|$
|208,238
|$
|177,987
|17.0
|$
|190,799
|9.1
|Asset Management
|28,298
|31,653
|(10.6
|)
|27,539
|2.8
|Third-party Bank Sweep Program
|2,782
|3,821
|(27.2
|)
|1,623
|71.4
|Other (15)
|10,610
|10,508
|1.0
|10,821
|(1.9
|)
|Total asset management and service fee revenues
|$
|249,928
|$
|223,969
|11.6
|$
|230,782
|8.3
|Fee-based Assets:
|Three Months Ended
|($ in millions)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|9/30/20
|% Change
|Private Client Group (14)
|$
|111,995
|$
|92,110
|21.6
|$
|99,374
|12.7
|Asset Management
|29,864
|36,525
|(18.2
|)
|27,196
|9.8
|Elimination (16)
|(12,487
|)
|(11,446
|)
|9.1
|(11,408
|)
|9.5
|Total fee-based assets
|$
|129,372
|$
|117,189
|10.4
|$
|115,162
|12.3
|Third-party Bank Sweep Program
|$
|6,555
|$
|1,185
|453.2
|$
|4,691
|39.7
|ROA (bps) (17)
|Private Client Group (14)
|83.8
|83.6
|83.5
|Asset Management
|37.9
|34.7
|40.5
|Third-party Bank Sweep Program
|18.9
|123.7
|15.2
|Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|($ in millions, except percentages)
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income/ Expense
|Average
Interest Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income/ Expense
|Average
Interest Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income/ Expense
|Average
Interest Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Cash and federal funds sold
|$
|1,545.2
|$
|1.1
|0.28
|%
|$
|805.7
|$
|3.6
|1.80
|%
|$
|1,789.8
|$
|1.1
|0.25
|%
|Financial instruments owned
|670.9
|2.2
|1.33
|1,074.2
|5.1
|1.91
|801.3
|2.9
|1.46
|Margin balances
|869.0
|5.9
|2.70
|1,291.7
|11.6
|3.58
|872.5
|5.8
|2.66
|Investments:
|Asset-backed securities
|4,826.6
|21.5
|1.78
|4,511.8
|38.8
|3.44
|4,838.7
|25.3
|2.09
|Mortgage-backed securities
|758.8
|2.6
|1.38
|987.9
|5.1
|2.06
|824.0
|3.2
|1.55
|Corporate fixed income securities
|602.8
|4.1
|2.74
|663.7
|4.8
|2.89
|551.8
|3.5
|2.50
|State and municipal securities
|2.4
|—
|1.98
|27.7
|0.2
|2.22
|2.4
|—
|1.97
|Other
|4.4
|0.1
|2.10
|4.5
|—
|2.02
|4.9
|—
|2.07
|Total Investments
|6,195.0
|28.3
|1.83
|6,195.6
|48.9
|3.16
|6,221.8
|32.0
|2.06
|Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|4,206.7
|32.7
|3.11
|3,380.0
|36.9
|4.37
|4,036.3
|30.1
|2.98
|Residential real estate
|3,820.8
|27.7
|2.90
|3,144.9
|24.0
|3.06
|3,711.2
|26.1
|2.81
|Securities-based loans
|1,899.7
|9.6
|2.03
|2,064.7
|18.5
|3.59
|1,787.1
|9.2
|2.05
|Commercial real estate
|379.1
|3.3
|3.52
|386.2
|5.8
|6.03
|400.0
|3.8
|3.76
|Loans held for sale
|489.1
|3.0
|2.45
|335.3
|4.0
|4.80
|460.1
|2.6
|2.25
|Other
|649.3
|4.9
|3.02
|503.4
|6.1
|4.75
|602.9
|4.5
|3.02
|Total Loans
|11,444.7
|81.2
|2.84
|9,814.5
|95.3
|3.88
|10,997.6
|76.3
|2.77
|Other interest-bearing assets
|469.6
|1.2
|1.00
|642.4
|2.6
|1.59
|547.7
|(3.7
|)
|(2.69
|)
|Total interest-earning assets/interest income
|21,194.4
|119.9
|2.26
|19,824.1
|167.1
|3.37
|21,230.7
|114.4
|2.16
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|—
|—
|31.5
|0.1
|1.66
|—
|—
|—
|Senior notes
|1,311.0
|14.4
|4.39
|1,016.8
|11.1
|4.38
|1,411.8
|15.4
|4.37
|Deposits
|16,429.1
|1.2
|0.03
|14,672.8
|13.6
|0.37
|16,379.2
|1.5
|0.04
|FHLB
|137.0
|0.1
|0.34
|513.0
|2.1
|1.67
|157.1
|0.5
|1.31
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|513.9
|(1.2
|)
|(0.94
|)
|1,595.6
|4.5
|1.12
|1,071.6
|(3.6
|)
|(1.34
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
|$
|18,391.0
|$
|14.5
|0.32
|%
|$
|17,829.7
|$
|31.4
|0.71
|%
|$
|19,019.7
|$
|13.8
|0.29
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|105.4
|1.99
|%
|$
|135.7
|2.74
|%
|$
|100.6
|1.90
|%
|Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (18) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|($ in millions, except percentages)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Interest
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Cash and federal funds sold
|$
|546.7
|$
|0.2
|0.15
|%
|$
|255.7
|$
|1.2
|1.83
|%
|$
|786.0
|$
|0.3
|0.14
|%
|Investments
|6,195.0
|28.3
|1.83
|6,195.6
|48.9
|3.16
|6,221.8
|32.0
|2.06
|Loans
|11,444.6
|81.2
|2.84
|9,814.5
|95.3
|3.88
|10,997.6
|76.3
|2.77
|Other interest-bearing assets
|42.9
|0.4
|3.20
|57.4
|0.5
|3.77
|42.9
|0.2
|2.86
|Total interest-earning assets/interest income
|$
|18,229.2
|$
|110.1
|2.42
|$
|16,323.2
|$
|145.9
|3.58
|$
|18,048.3
|$
|108.8
|2.41
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|16,429.1
|1.2
|0.03
|14,672.8
|13.6
|0.37
|16,379.2
|1.5
|0.04
|FHLB
|137.0
|0.1
|0.34
|513.0
|2.1
|1.67
|157.1
|0.5
|1.31
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
|1.4
|0.1
|9.87
|1.6
|—
|7.85
|1.5
|—
|6.08
|Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
|$
|16,567.5
|1.4
|0.03
|%
|$
|15,187.4
|15.7
|0.41
|%
|$
|16,537.8
|2.0
|0.05
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|108.7
|2.39
|%
|$
|130.2
|3.19
|%
|$
|106.8
|2.37
|%
|Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (18) - a component of Global Wealth Management
|Selected operating data (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s, except percentages)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|9/30/20
|% Change
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|Net interest income
|$
|108,699
|$
|130,157
|(16.5
|)
|$
|106,812
|1.8
|$
|466,940
|$
|520,377
|(10.3
|)
|Credit loss provision/(release)
|—
|4,412
|n/m
|(4,731
|)
|n/m
|30,547
|9,977
|206.2
|Charge-offs
|—
|220
|n/m
|23
|n/m
|193
|386
|(50.0
|)
|Net interest margin
|2.39
|%
|3.19
|%
|(80) bps
|2.37
|%
|2 bps
|2.60
|%
|3.15
|%
|(55) bps
|Financial Metrics (unaudited):
|As of
|($ in 000s, except percentages)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|9/30/20
|Total assets
|$
|18,867,133
|$
|16,941,877
|$
|17,854,768
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,399,382
|1,207,469
|1,378,981
|Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)
|11,558,008
|10,013,735
|10,932,235
|Total deposits
|17,396,497
|15,332,581
|16,400,001
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|2,229,878
|3,253,588
|2,823,885
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|4,114,840
|2,853,360
|3,395,115
|Commercial and industrial
|4,296,089
|3,438,953
|4,080,939
|Residential real estate
|3,956,670
|3,309,548
|3,804,836
|Securities-based loans
|1,933,974
|2,098,211
|1,841,516
|Commercial real estate
|366,485
|428,549
|386,957
|Loans held for sale
|551,248
|389,693
|281,475
|Stifel Bank & Trust:
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (11)
|11.4
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.7
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (11)
|11.4
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.7
|%
|Total capital ratio (11)
|12.7
|%
|13.3
|%
|13.0
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (11)
|7.1
|%
|7.1
|%
|7.2
|%
|Stifel Bank:
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (11)
|16.5
|%
|17.0
|%
|18.0
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (11)
|16.5
|%
|17.0
|%
|18.0
|%
|Total capital ratio (11)
|17.7
|%
|18.0
|%
|19.3
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (11)
|7.3
|%
|7.1
|%
|7.3
|%
|Credit Metrics:
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|135,295
|$
|95,579
|$
|135,275
|Allowance as a percentage of retained loans
|1.22
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.26
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|13,925
|14,748
|14,615
|Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
|0.07
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|9/30/20
|%
Change
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
|139,594
|$
|129,129
|8.1
|$
|120,600
|15.7
|$
|513,247
|$
|477,401
|7.5
|Principal transactions
|46,125
|44,871
|2.8
|42,027
|9.8
|174,101
|172,298
|1.0
|Brokerage revenues
|185,719
|174,000
|6.7
|162,627
|14.2
|687,348
|649,699
|5.8
|Asset management and service fees
|249,907
|223,952
|11.6
|230,765
|8.3
|917,353
|847,977
|8.2
|Net interest
|110,521
|138,060
|(19.9
|)
|108,181
|2.2
|478,948
|558,891
|(14.3
|)
|Investment banking (19)
|9,562
|9,278
|3.1
|8,113
|17.9
|36,024
|37,915
|(5.0
|)
|Other income
|19,543
|7,655
|155.3
|17,150
|14.0
|71,153
|36,077
|97.2
|Net revenues
|575,252
|552,945
|4.0
|526,836
|9.2
|2,190,826
|2,130,559
|2.8
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|303,961
|274,954
|10.5
|277,903
|9.4
|1,138,525
|1,046,429
|8.8
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|74,829
|81,696
|(8.4
|)
|70,003
|6.9
|326,417
|298,170
|9.5
|Total non-interest expenses
|378,790
|356,650
|6.2
|347,906
|8.9
|1,464,942
|1,344,599
|9.0
|Income before income taxes
|$
|196,462
|$
|196,295
|0.1
|$
|178,930
|9.8
|$
|725,884
|$
|785,960
|(7.6
|)
|As a percentage of net revenues:
|Compensation and benefits
|52.8
|49.7
|52.7
|52.0
|49.1
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|13.0
|14.8
|13.3
|14.9
|14.0
|Income before income taxes
|34.2
|35.5
|34.0
|33.1
|36.9
|Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|9/30/20
|%
Change
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|%
Change
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
|60,253
|$
|54,015
|11.5
|$
|52,054
|15.8
|$
|247,380
|$
|190,093
|30.1
|Principal transactions
|96,612
|61,537
|57.0
|98,856
|(2.3
|)
|414,202
|232,453
|78.2
|Brokerage revenues
|156,865
|115,552
|35.8
|150,910
|3.9
|661,582
|422,546
|56.6
|Advisory fees
|173,399
|155,331
|11.6
|80,842
|114.5
|428,132
|447,979
|(4.4
|)
|Capital raising
|154,710
|112,565
|37.4
|129,179
|19.8
|488,152
|331,527
|47.2
|Investment banking
|328,109
|267,896
|22.5
|210,021
|56.2
|916,284
|779,506
|17.5
|Other (20)
|4,474
|8,459
|(47.1
|)
|2,434
|83.8
|5,281
|11,965
|(55.9
|)
|Net revenues
|489,448
|391,907
|24.9
|363,365
|34.7
|1,583,147
|1,214,017
|30.4
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|284,607
|249,574
|14.0
|210,754
|35.0
|942,769
|736,298
|28.0
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|81,186
|86,792
|(6.5
|)
|75,770
|7.1
|315,093
|302,049
|4.3
|Total non-interest expenses
|365,793
|336,366
|8.7
|286,524
|27.7
|1,257,862
|1,038,347
|21.1
|Income before income taxes
|$
|123,655
|$
|55,541
|122.6
|$
|76,841
|60.9
|$
|325,285
|$
|175,670
|85.2
|As a percentage of net revenues:
|Compensation and benefits
|58.1
|63.7
|58.0
|59.6
|60.6
|Non-compensation operating expenses
|16.6
|22.1
|20.9
|19.9
|24.9
|Income before income taxes
|25.3
|14.2
|21.1
|20.5
|14.5
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020 and the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.
A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.
The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020, and the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|($ in 000s)
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|9/30/20
|12/31/20
|12/31/19
|GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
|$
|188,469
|$
|130,690
|$
|120,527
|$
|503,472
|$
|448,396
|Preferred dividends
|7,677
|4,843
|9,897
|27,261
|17,319
|Net income available to common shareholders
|180,792
|125,847
|110,630
|476,211
|431,077
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Merger-related and severance (21)
|17,706
|31,442
|12,989
|60,464
|61,204
|Litigation-related (22)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,507
|Provision for income taxes (23)
|(3,444
|)
|(10,690
|)
|(3,094
|)
|(13,828
|)
|(16,152
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|14,262
|20,752
|9,895
|46,636
|48,559
|Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders
|$
|195,054
|$
|146,599
|$
|120,525
|$
|522,847
|$
|479,636
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)
|116,828
|116,720
|113,775
|114,573
|117,878
|GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1)
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.06
|$
|4.39
|$
|3.80
|Non-GAAP adjustments (1)
|0.13
|0.18
|0.09
|0.41
|0.42
|Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1)
|$
|1.74
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.15
|$
|4.80
|$
|4.22
|GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1)
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.97
|$
|4.16
|$
|3.66
|Non-GAAP adjustments (1)
|0.12
|0.18
|0.09
|0.40
|0.41
|Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1)
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.06
|$
|4.56
|$
|4.07
Footnotes
|(1)
|All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the December 2020 three-for-two stock split.
|(2)
|Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $50.7 million, $46.5 million, and $49.6 million, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
|(3)
|Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|(4)
|Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of 23.8% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $17.7 million to GAAP income before income taxes of $234.7 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $1.1 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|(5)
|Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 of 19.0% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $60.5 million to GAAP income before income taxes of $651.2 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $3.8 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|(6)
|Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
|(7)
|See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|(8)
|In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
|(9)
|Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
|(10)
|Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
|(11)
|Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
|(12)
|On March 27, 2020, the Company sold Ziegler Capital Management LLC, which had approximately $10.5 billion of fee-based client assets at December 31, 2019.
|(13)
|Includes client margin balances held by the Company’s broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at the Company’s bank subsidiaries.
|(14)
|Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
|(15)
|Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
|(16)
|Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
|(17)
|Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
|(18)
|Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, Stifel Trust Company, N.A, and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A.
|(19)
|Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
|(20)
|Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
|(21)
|Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
|(22)
|Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
|(23)
|See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”
