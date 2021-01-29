Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a business update for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, March 4, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com

About Opendoor
Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S. and is headquartered in San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Whitney Kukulka
The Blueshirt Group
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Sheila Tran / Charles Stewart
Opendoor
press@opendoor.com


