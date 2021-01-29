Life Line Screening accelerates its clinical research transformation by appointing Matthew Maxwell as Chief of Clinical Research Strategy.

Mr. Maxwell will be responsible for unlocking Life Line Screening’s distinctive ability to connect motivated patients to compelling clinical research opportunities.



/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Line Screening , the premiere national patient engagement platform, is thrilled to announce the addition of Matthew Maxwell to its leadership team. Mr. Maxwell will lead the design and implementation of a strategy that will transform clinical trial conduct and dramatically enhance the efficient development of promising medical innovations.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Schultz states, “Life Line Screening continues its tradition of patient empowerment with a major investment in clinical research services. Our patients already benefit from convenient access to advanced health screening solutions. The addition of Mr. Maxwell and the development of research services will further enhance the value we provide to our patients by offering promising therapies found only in clinical trials. Our entire team is energized by this evolution from the Power of Prevention offered by our existing services to the Science of Prevention offered by clinical research.”

Mr. Maxwell’s industry experience began in his youth, growing up in a medical family heavily engaged in clinical trial conduct and management. He has brought value to independent sites, destination hospital systems, and large research site networks, creating scalable technology-driven platforms to support patient-centered clinical research activities. His extensive background in funnel optimization, clinical trial management , and healthcare innovation uniquely equips him to support Life Line Screening with their advanced research capabilities.

“Physicians and patients everywhere deserve access to all available therapies, and this includes clinical trials,” states Mr. Maxwell. “Life Line Screening’s independent patient population and robust infrastructure are unmatched in the field and are exactly what researchers need to rapidly identify interested participants and accelerate the industry’s journey toward decentralized trial delivery. Both society and our industry are correctly demanding an improved clinical research infrastructure, and Life Line Screening is about to answer that call in a big way.”

About Life Line Screening

For 25 years, Life Line Screening has screened for and identified medical conditions. It utilizes over 1,000 employees to provide health screenings to more than 50,000 patients face to face every month. It nurtures decades-long relationships that inform a vast and diverse longitudinal clinical data set, creating opportunities to access millions of patients who are eager to make informed decisions about their health. It is a conscientious partner to traditional research sites through high-quality referrals and offers an experienced mobile platform for all clinical research applications.

