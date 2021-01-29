First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.31% and a return on average equity of 15.03%. This compares to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.36% and a return on average equity of 14.10% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Recovery of loan losses of $200 thousand and provision for loan losses of $250 thousand were included in net income for the three-month periods ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



For the year ending December 31, 2020, net income totaled $8.9 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, which resulted in a return on average assets of 0.98% and a return on average equity of 10.92%. This compares to net income of $9.6 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.23% and a return on average equity of 13.19% for the same period of 2019. Provision for loan losses of $3.0 million and $450 thousand was included in net income for the years ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020:

Return on average assets of 1.31%

Return on average equity of 15.03%

Efficiency ratio of 61.00%

Net interest income increased $382 thousand, or 5%

Wealth management revenue increased $102 thousand, or 21%

Tangible book value increased 13% to $17.47 per share, compared to $15.50 one year ago

Nonperforming assets decreased $260 thousand during the quarter to $6.7 million



“Fourth quarter performance provided a strong finish to an otherwise challenging but rewarding year,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “Financial results for the quarter were exceptional, while performance for the year was surprisingly good considering the business challenges created by the pandemic. Although non-performing assets increased during the year and certain loans were modified to help business customers navigate a difficult operating environment, we are pleased with the Bank’s overall asset quality. Another bright spot in the company has been consistent growth of our wealth management business as wealth management revenue increased by 21% over the same quarter of the prior year. The entire First Bank team demonstrated why bankers are essential workers as they navigated family, health, and work to deliver the personal financial services needed by our small businesses, neighbors and friends.”

COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATE

Operations

During the fourth quarter, the Bank continued to follow its Pandemic Plan that strives to protect the health of its employees and customers, while continuing to deliver essential banking services. In response to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our communities during the fourth quarter, the Bank re-entered phase one of its plan on December 9, 2020 after operating under phase two of its plan since July 1, 2020. Phase one of the plan limits access to banking offices while delivering a majority of its banking services through branch drive throughs, ATMs, and mobile and internet banking platforms.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations. During the second and third quarters of 2020, the Bank originated $76.6 million of PPP loans, received $2.5 million of loan fees, and incurred $535 thousand of loan origination costs. The original PPP provided forgivable loans over a five month period before it stopped accepting applications in August of 2020. The loan fees are being accreted into earnings evenly over the life of the loans, net of the loan costs, through interest and fees on loans. At December 31, 2020, PPP loan balances totaled $64.7 million with 98% of the loan balances maturing in the second quarter of 2022 and 2% of loan balances maturing in the third quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2020, customers with PPP loan balances totaling $2.0 million had requested debt forgiveness but have not yet received notifications of forgiveness decisions from the SBA.

Congress recently revived the PPP (“new PPP”) as part of the COVID-19 relief bill that was signed into law on December 27, 2020. The Bank began participating as a lender in the new PPP in January of 2021. As of January 25, 2021, the Bank originated $2.1 million of new PPP loans. Loan fees received on new PPP loans will also be accreted into earnings evenly over the life of the loans, net of the loan costs, through interest and fees on loans. These new PPP loans will mature in the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality Impact

The pandemic has negatively impacted the financial condition of certain loan customers. The Bank expects certain sectors of its commercial real estate loan portfolio, including retail shopping, lodging and leisure, may experience elevated financial pressure in future periods. Those sectors comprised 5%, 5% and 2% of the loan portfolio, respectively, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020. The Bank also expects that loans in those same sectors of its commercial and industrial loan portfolio may experience financial pressure in future periods. The magnitude of the potential decline in the Bank’s loan quality in future periods will likely depend on the duration of the pandemic and the extent that the Bank’s customers experience business interruptions.

Loan Modifications

In response to the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy and its customers, the Bank created and implemented a loan payment deferral program for individual and business customers beginning in the first quarter of 2020, which provided them the opportunity to defer monthly payments for 90 days. At June 30, 2020, loans participating in the program totaled $182.6 million. The majority of these loans resumed regular payments during the second half of the year after their deferral periods ended. Loans that remained in the program totaled $1.2 million at December 31, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers that continued to be negatively impacted by the pandemic. The loan modifications lowered borrower’s loan payments by allowing interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. All loans modified were in the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio and totaled $14.3 million at December 31, 2020. The loans were comprised of $12.8 million in the lodging sector and $1.5 million in the leisure sector.

Capital

The Company issued $5.0 million of subordinated debt in June 2020 as a result of its enterprise risk management and capital planning. The purpose of the issuance was primarily to further strengthen holding company liquidity and to remain a source of strength for the Bank in the event of a severe economic downturn. The Company may also use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of the Company’s subordinated debt issued in 2015, which became callable on a quarterly basis beginning January 1, 2021. The Company issued the debt at a 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated note due 2030 to an institutional investor and was structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines.

The Company’s stock repurchase plan remained suspended during the fourth quarter of 2020 and ended on December 31, 2020. The Company has not authorized another stock repurchase plan due to the potential impact of the pandemic on the economy and the Bank’s customers. The Company continued to pay cash dividends on common stock of $0.11 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, which were unchanged from cash dividends paid during the first, second and third quarters of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $150.9 million, or 19%, to $950.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $800.0 million at December 31, 2019. Total securities increased $15.9 million, while loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $53.0 million, or 9%. The growth in the loan portfolio included PPP loans that totaled $64.7 million at the end of the year.

Total liabilities increased $143.2 million, or 20%, to $866.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $722.8 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to significant growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $136.0 million, or 19%, to $842.5 million. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $73.6 million, or 39%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $79.8 million, or 20%, while time deposits decreased $17.4 million, or 15%. The origination of PPP loans contributed to the deposit growth as many customers deposited proceeds of the loans in their deposit accounts at the Bank. Although proceeds from PPP loan originations during the second and third quarters of 2020 contributed to the increase in deposits, the Bank also experienced a significant amount of deposit growth not related to proceeds from PPP loan originations.

Shareholders’ equity increased $7.7 million, or 10%, to $84.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to one year ago, from a $6.7 million increase in retained earnings and a $2.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by $1.7 million decrease in common stock and surplus, which resulted from stock repurchases in the first quarter of 2020. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at December 31, 2020.

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $382 thousand, or 5%, to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. The increase resulted from a $593 thousand, or 48%, decrease in total interest expense, which was partially offset by a $211 thousand decrease in total interest and dividend income. The net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.30%. The decrease in the net interest margin was offset by growth in average earning assets of $158.8 million, or 21%, and resulted in an increase in net interest income.

The decrease in interest expense was primarily a result of the $632 thousand, or 61%, decrease in interest expense on deposits, which was attributable to reduced interest rates paid on deposits. The impact of a $79.1 million, or 15% increase in average interest-bearing deposits was offset by a 53-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. A 49-basis point reduction of the cost of interest-bearing checking accounts and a 108-basis point reduction of the cost of money market accounts made the largest contributions to the decrease in interest expense.

The decrease in total interest and dividend income resulted from an 87-basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets, which was partially offset by a $158.8 million, or 21%, increase in average earning assets. The decrease in the yield on earning assets resulted from a 35-basis point decrease in the yield on securities, a 54-basis point decrease in the yield on loans, and a 153-basis point decrease in the yield on interest-bearing deposits in banks. The loan yield was negatively impacted by PPP loans earning a 1.00% interest rate. Additionally, the mix of earning assets had an unfavorable impact on the yield on average earning assets as lower yielding interest-bearing deposits in banks increased from 5% to 13% of average earning assets.

Noninterest income decreased $189 thousand, or 8%, to $2.2 million compared to the same period of 2019. Service charges on deposits decreased $200 thousand, or 27%, to $553 thousand, and ATM and check card fees decreased $78 thousand, or 12%, to $576 thousand. The decrease in service charges on deposits resulted from a reduction in overdraft fee income, which management believes was a result of the significant increase in deposit balances and a decrease in consumer spending. ATM and check card fees decreased primarily from the timing of an annual incentive payment from the Company’s check card processing vendor, which was received in the fourth quarter of 2019. These decreases were partially offset by wealth management fees, which increased $102 thousand, or 21%, from a higher amount of assets under management.

Noninterest expense increased $90 thousand, or 2%, to $5.9 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $158 thousand increase in FDIC assessment expense. This was partially offset by a $105 thousand decrease in other operating expense, which resulted from lower amounts of fraud losses on check cards, dues and subscriptions, employee training expense, and loan servicing costs.

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 5%, to $29.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. The increase resulted from a $1.5 million, or 31%, decrease in total interest expense. Total interest and dividend income was unchanged at $32.9 million. The net interest margin decreased 38 basis points to 3.50%. The decrease in the net interest margin was offset by growth in average earning assets of $118.8 million, or 16%.

The decrease in total interest expense resulted primarily from a $1.5 million decrease in interest expense on deposits, which was attributable to reduced interest rates paid on deposits. The impact of a $63.4 million or 13%, increase in average interest-bearing deposits was offset by a 36-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. A 49-basis point reduction of the cost of interest-bearing checking accounts and a 77-basis point reduction of the cost of money market accounts made the largest contributions to the decrease in interest expense.

Total interest and dividend income remained unchanged from a $118.8 million, or 16%, increase in average earning assets, which was offset by a 65-basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets. The decrease in the yield on earning assets resulted from a 25-basis point decrease in the yield on securities, a 41-basis point decrease in the yield on loans, and a 175-basis point decrease in the yield on interest-bearing deposits in banks. The loan yield was negatively impacted by PPP loans earning a 1.00% interest rate. Additionally, the mix of earning assets had an unfavorable impact on the yield on average earning assets as lower yielding interest-bearing deposits in banks increased from 3% to 10% of average earning assets.

Noninterest income decreased $327 thousand, or 4%, to $8.2 million, compared to the same period of 2019, primarily from a $898 thousand, or 31%, decrease in service charges on deposits. The decrease in service charges on deposits was attributable to lower overdraft fee income, which is believed to be a result of the significant increase in deposit balances and a decrease in consumer spending. This decrease was partially offset by a $340 thousand, or 18%, increase in wealth management fees, which resulted from higher amounts of assets under management.

Noninterest expense decreased $532 thousand, or 2%, to $23.8 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $296 thousand, or 45%, decrease in marketing expense and a $431 thousand decrease in other operating expense, which resulted from lower amounts of fraud losses on check cards, dues and subscriptions, employee training expense, and loan servicing costs.

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

There was a recovery of loan losses of $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was attributable to a decrease in the general reserve and specific reserve components of the allowance for loan losses. The decrease in the general reserve resulted from a decrease in loan balances during the quarter and a favorable change in asset quality. Net charge-offs totaled $92 thousand for the quarter compared to $228 thousand for the same period one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $7.5 million, or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses totaled 1.32% of total loans. Provision for loan losses totaled $250 thousand for the same period of 2019 and the allowance for loan losses totaled $4.9 million, or 0.86% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $3.0 million and resulted from increases in the general and specific reserve components of the allowance for loan losses. The increase in the general reserve resulted from the Bank’s observation of unfavorable changes in economic indicators and consideration of risks associated with modified loans that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The specific reserve component of the allowance for loan losses increased from reserves placed on newly identified impaired loans. Net charge offs on loans also contributed to the provision for loan losses, which totaled $449 thousand for the year ending December 31, 2020, compared to $525 thousand for the prior year. Provision for loan losses totaled $450 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $996 thousand, or 0.16% of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to $2.4 million, or 0.41% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $1.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $3.4 million at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets consisted only of non-accrual loans, which totaled $6.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.5 million, or 0.18% of total assets one year ago.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,310 $ 7,568 $ 7,416 $ 7,203 $ 7,333 Interest on deposits in banks 31 25 16 118 163 Interest on securities Taxable interest 567 575 636 670 627 Tax-exempt interest 163 152 151 151 156 Dividends 24 23 26 26 27 Total interest income $ 8,095 $ 8,343 $ 8,245 $ 8,168 $ 8,306 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 410 $ 541 $ 676 $ 962 $ 1,042 Interest on subordinated debt 160 160 91 90 91 Interest on junior subordinated debt 68 68 67 90 98 Total interest expense $ 638 $ 769 $ 834 $ 1,142 $ 1,231 Net interest income $ 7,457 $ 7,574 $ 7,411 $ 7,026 $ 7,075 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (200 ) 1,500 800 900 250 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses $ 7,657 $ 6,074 $ 6,611 $ 6,126 $ 6,825 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 553 $ 446 $ 348 $ 681 $ 753 ATM and check card fees 576 669 550 519 654 Wealth management fees 598 573 512 525 496 Fees for other customer services 216 323 237 207 181 Income from bank owned life insurance 124 131 99 115 123 Net gains on securities 2 38 — — 1 Net gains on sale of loans 10 3 26 31 89 Other operating income 73 18 1 21 44 Total noninterest income $ 2,152 $ 2,201 $ 1,773 $ 2,099 $ 2,341 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,212 $ 3,498 $ 3,022 $ 3,589 $ 3,193 Occupancy 422 433 409 402 415 Equipment 440 439 418 410 406 Marketing 112 63 74 106 128 Supplies 90 112 103 89 88 Legal and professional fees 310 262 301 279 311 ATM and check card expense 253 259 223 245 231 FDIC assessment 105 52 60 30 (53 ) Bank franchise tax 161 162 161 153 136 Data processing expense 196 191 188 184 179 Amortization expense 24 33 42 52 61 Other real estate owned expense, net — — — — 1 Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment (20 ) — — (9 ) 14 Other operating expense 589 631 612 614 694 Total noninterest expense $ 5,894 $ 6,135 $ 5,613 $ 6,144 $ 5,804 Income before income taxes $ 3,915 $ 2,140 $ 2,771 $ 2,081 $ 3,362 Income tax expense 759 386 528 376 646 Net income $ 3,156 $ 1,754 $ 2,243 $ 1,705 $ 2,716

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.65 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares, basic 4,858,288 4,854,144 4,849,719 4,950,887 4,968,574 Net income, diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,861,208 4,854,649 4,849,719 4,955,970 4,972,535 Shares outstanding at period end 4,860,399 4,858,217 4,852,187 4,849,692 4,969,716 Tangible book value at period end $ 17.47 $ 16.92 $ 16.63 $ 16.17 $ 15.50 Cash dividends $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.31 % 0.74 % 1.00 % 0.85 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 15.03 % 8.52 % 11.30 % 8.72 % 14.10 % Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.41 % 3.59 % 3.77 % 3.79 % Efficiency ratio (1) 61.00 % 62.35 % 60.34 % 66.50 % 60.50 % Average Balances Average assets $ 954,810 $ 944,390 $ 899,301 $ 806,609 $ 795,391 Average earning assets 904,511 889,127 836,741 755,173 745,721 Average shareholders’ equity 83,545 81,894 79,845 78,659 76,424 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 165 $ 115 $ 176 $ 328 $ 281 Loan recoveries 73 96 88 78 53 Net charge-offs 92 19 88 250 228 Non-accrual loans 6,714 6,974 1,480 1,522 1,459 Other real estate owned, net — — — — — Nonperforming assets 6,714 6,974 1,480 1,522 1,459 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 996 885 1,094 2,901 2,372 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 302 6 1 86 97 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — 4,313 — — Special mention loans — 510 2,034 6,058 6,069 Substandard loans, accruing 1,394 3,804 8,616 4,368 3,410 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 91,243 $ 89,155 $ 88,109 $ 86,849 $ 85,439 Tier 1 capital 84,032 81,883 81,813 81,265 80,505 Common equity tier 1 capital 84,032 81,883 81,813 81,265 80,505 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.82 % 15.34 % 15.20 % 14.98 % 14.84 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.57 % 14.09 % 14.11 % 14.02 % 13.99 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.57 % 14.09 % 14.11 % 14.02 % 13.99 % Leverage ratio 8.80 % 8.67 % 9.08 % 10.08 % 10.13 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 13,115 $ 13,349 $ 17,717 $ 30,551 $ 9,675 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 114,182 108,857 90,562 17,539 36,110 Securities available for sale, at fair value 140,225 117,132 123,193 128,660 120,983 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 14,234 15,101 16,211 17,086 17,627 Restricted securities, at cost 1,875 1,848 1,848 1,848 1,806 Loans held for sale 245 — 170 621 167 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 622,429 640,591 645,220 576,283 569,412 Premises and equipment, net 19,319 19,548 19,792 19,619 19,747 Accrued interest receivable 2,717 3,156 3,863 2,124 2,065 Bank owned life insurance 17,916 17,792 17,661 17,562 17,447 Core deposit intangibles, net 19 43 76 118 170 Other assets 4,656 5,316 5,777 4,401 4,839 Total assets $ 950,932 $ 942,733 $ 942,090 $ 816,412 $ 800,048 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 263,229 $ 256,733 $ 253,974 $ 197,662 $ 189,623 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 479,035 480,017 470,764 407,555 399,255 Time deposits 100,197 101,645 114,277 115,410 117,564 Total deposits $ 842,461 $ 838,395 $ 839,015 $ 720,627 $ 706,442 Subordinated debt 9,991 9,987 9,982 4,987 4,983 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,285 2,816 3,026 3,001 2,125 Total liabilities $ 866,016 $ 860,477 $ 861,302 $ 737,894 $ 722,829 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 6,075 6,073 6,065 6,062 6,212 Surplus 6,151 6,081 5,967 5,899 7,700 Retained earnings 69,292 66,670 65,451 63,741 62,583 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 3,398 3,432 3,305 2,816 724 Total shareholders’ equity $ 84,916 $ 82,256 $ 80,788 $ 78,518 $ 77,219 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 950,932 $ 942,733 $ 942,090 $ 816,412 $ 800,048 Loan Data Mortgage loans on real estate: Construction and land development $ 27,328 $ 27,472 $ 31,981 $ 40,279 $ 43,164 Secured by farmland 521 533 872 888 900 Secured by 1-4 family residential 235,814 234,198 234,188 230,980 229,438 Other real estate loans 246,362 249,786 247,623 240,486 235,655 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 637 1,120 711 1,221 1,423 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 109,201 124,157 123,995 54,287 48,730 Consumer installment loans 6,458 7,378 8,401 9,505 10,400 Deposit overdrafts 143 194 170 238 374 All other loans 3,450 3,530 3,575 3,983 4,262 Total loans $ 629,914 $ 648,368 $ 651,516 $ 581,867 $ 574,346 Allowance for loan losses (7,485 ) (7,777 ) (6,296 ) (5,584 ) (4,934 ) Loans, net $ 622,429 $ 640,591 $ 645,220 $ 576,283 $ 569,412

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 7,310 $ 7,568 $ 7,416 $ 7,203 $ 7,333 Interest income – investments and other 785 775 829 965 973 Interest expense – deposits (410 ) (541 ) (676 ) (962 ) (1,042 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (160 ) (160 ) (91 ) (90 ) (91 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (68 ) (68 ) (67 ) (90 ) (98 ) Total net interest income $ 7,457 $ 7,574 $ 7,411 $ 7,026 $ 7,075 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 8 $ 8 $ 8 $ 10 $ 10 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 43 41 40 40 41 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 51 $ 49 $ 48 $ 50 $ 51 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,508 $ 7,623 $ 7,459 $ 7,076 $ 7,126

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 29,497 $ 28,958 Interest on deposits in banks 190 503 Interest on securities Taxable interest 2,448 2,705 Tax-exempt interest 617 628 Dividends 99 103 Total interest income $ 32,851 $ 32,897 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 2,589 $ 4,104 Interest on federal funds purchased — 1 Interest on subordinated debt 501 360 Interest on junior subordinated debt 293 420 Interest on other borrowings — 2 Total interest expense $ 3,383 $ 4,887 Net interest income $ 29,468 $ 28,010 Provision for loan losses 3,000 450 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 26,468 $ 27,560 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,028 $ 2,926 ATM and check card fees 2,314 2,330 Wealth management fees 2,208 1,868 Fees for other customer services 983 686 Income from bank owned life insurance 469 456 Net gains on securities 40 1 Net gains on sale of loans 70 170 Other operating income 113 115 Total noninterest income $ 8,225 $ 8,552 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,321 $ 13,567 Occupancy 1,666 1,652 Equipment 1,707 1,645 Marketing 355 651 Supplies 394 338 Legal and professional fees 1,152 1,086 ATM and check card expense 980 897 FDIC assessment 247 45 Bank franchise tax 637 538 Data processing expense 759 705 Amortization expense 151 302 Other real estate owned expense, net — 1 Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment (29 ) 14 Other operating expense 2,446 2,877 Total noninterest expense $ 23,786 $ 24,318 Income before income taxes $ 10,907 $ 11,794 Income tax expense 2,049 2,238 Net income $ 8,858 $ 9,556

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 1.82 $ 1.92 Weighted average shares, basic 4,878,139 4,964,832 Net income, diluted $ 1.82 $ 1.92 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,880,266 4,967,932 Shares outstanding at period end 4,860,399 4,969,716 Tangible book value at period end $ 17.47 $ 15.50 Cash dividends $ 0.44 $ 0.36 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 10.92 % 13.19 % Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio (1) 62.52 % 65.28 % Average Balances Average assets $ 901,216 $ 776,933 Average earning assets 846,663 727,904 Average shareholders’ equity 81,093 72,451 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 784 $ 884 Loan recoveries 335 359 Net charge-offs 449 525 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 29,497 $ 28,958 Interest income – investments and other 3,354 3,939 Interest expense – deposits (2,589 ) (4,104 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased — (1 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (501 ) (360 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (293 ) (420 ) Interest expense – other borrowings — (2 ) Total net interest income $ 29,468 $ 28,010 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 34 $ 40 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 164 167 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 198 $ 207 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 29,666 $ 28,217

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information is not viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.



