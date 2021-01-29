REPEAT -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Crisis

Thousands Expected to Join Live-Stream Protest to Call for Immediate Action to Address the Crisis

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last week 207 residents and staff died as a result of COVID-19 in Ontario's long-term care homes. More than one person in Ontario's long-term care is dying per hour now. Care levels have declined throughout the pandemic in many of the homes, both those with and without COVID-19 outbreaks. In a significant number of homes with large outbreaks no intervention has been made at all to provide support and help, in others teams have been sent in too late. The Ontario Health Coalition has called it a humanitarian crisis. The Coalition was joined earlier this week in their appeal for immediate action by more than 200 physicians and experts who share this assessment and called for the same measures that the Coalition has been advocating for several months.



What:

Tomorrow, the Health Coalition, which represents 400 member organizations and half-a-million Ontarians across the province, is holding a mass online protest to call on the Ford government to finally take meaningful action to address the crisis.

We will have family members of loved ones who are in long-term care now or who have tragically died, key long-term care advocates, nurses, doctors, health professionals and PSW/RPN union leaders, leaders from all Ontario Opposition Parties and the Ontario Health Coalition will give the provincial picture of the situation.

We will distribute window signs, have calls to action, and get interactive feedback from across Ontario from people who are experiencing the crisis themselves.

When:

Live-streamed on Facebook Friday, January 29, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Media invitation:

Media can watch on our Facebook (and see interactive comments) found here and interact with protest participants.

or can join by Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/92647785892?pwd=VmhJdWZsV2hMOFpuZkh5UFp4cjZyZz09

or phone at +1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 926 4778 5892

Passcode: 618788

Local information:

We will send out a full schedule of speakers and towns that they are from by email to our media list this afternoon. If you would like to receive this and are not already on our list, please email us.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director (416) 230-6402.