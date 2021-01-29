Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,663 in the last 365 days.

Guardian Strategic Income Fund Announces Indicative Distribution For Next Twelve Months

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the Fund) announces an indicative distribution for the following 12 months of $0.48 per unit ($0.04 per month) for each series of the Fund. The indicative distribution is based upon the prevailing market conditions and the Manager's estimate of distributable cash flow for the year. Given the low interest rate environment that is expected to continue for longer because of COVID-19 and its effects, the announced indicative distribution is aimed to reduce the return of capital the Fund has distributed during the past 12 months, while any performance above the indicative distribution would accrue to the net asset value of the Fund.

The primary objectives of the Fund are to generate capital gains, preserve capital and make monthly distributions by investing primarily in securities that can benefit from changes to interest rates and credit spreads. The Fund aims to maintain low volatility and low correlation with traditional equity and fixed income markets. The Fund uses leverage through the use of cash borrowings, short sales and derivatives. The aggregate amount of cash borrowing and the market value of the securities sold short will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net asset value, and the aggregate amount of cash borrowing, the market value of the securities sold short and the notional amount of derivatives used for non-hedging purposes will not exceed 300% of the Fund’s net asset value.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor or the Fund’s Manager:
Guardian Capital LP
Telephone: 1-866-718-6517
Email: fundinfo@guardiancapital.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Guardian Strategic Income Fund Announces Indicative Distribution For Next Twelve Months

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.