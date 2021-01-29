State Board Welcomes New Student Member

Summary: Okanagan high school junior, McKenna Roberts, was sworn in to serve on the Washington State Board of Education during the July Board meeting.

McKenna Roberts will serve on the Washington State Board of Education (SBE) as Eastern Washington student representative following a swearing-in today. Roberts was selected to serve by the Association of Washington Student Leaders (AWSL) following an application and interview process.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected for this position, and I am thrilled to give voice to the issues that rural communities across the state face, as well as advocate for the kids from rural communities like myself, the kids that often feel forgotten in regards to education policy. I have been passionate about advocating for the health and well-being of young people for my entire life,” said Roberts.

“Student voice is important to the Board,” said State Board Chair, Peter Maier, “We’re excited to have McKenna as part of our conversations moving forward. She’s a leader and has a rural perspective, representing many of our state’s communities that often feel unnoticed.”

Roberts finished her sophomore year as class president at Okanogan High School in Okanogan, Washington. She is also the president of the Key Club, a member of the National Honor Society, and Youth Leadership Council through Room One in Twisp.

Roberts plays varsity soccer and enjoys traveling, photography, music, and hiking.

“I am beyond excited to work on the State Board of Education,” said Roberts, “I want to ensure that every student, regardless of economic status or geographic location, has an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

