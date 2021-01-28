Toxys, Leiden University and Leiden University Medical Center Announce Licensing of ToxProfiler Technology for Animal-Free Chemical Safety Testing

Toxys will immediately commercialize and develop further the in vitro reporter technology for mechanistic toxicity testing to improve the human safety assessment of novel medicines, chemicals and cosmetic ingredients.

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, January 28, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Toxys, Leiden University and Leiden University Medical Center have agreed immediately to commercialize and also develop further the ToxProfiler technology invented at the two institutions. ToxProfiler allows for rapid toxicity hazard identification of novel and existing drugs, chemicals, and other substances. Furthermore, ToxProfiler has the unique ability to provide detailed and quantitative information about the mode-of-action of such toxic substances. This new technology thereby enormously enlarges the portfolio of toxicity testing that Toxys can make available to the world, complementing the existing genotoxicity and repro-toxicity testing platforms of Toxys.

The technology on which the ToxProfiler platform is based, was developed by the Leiden Academic Centre of Drug Research (LACDR). The ToxProfiler platform consists of a large collection of fluorescent reporter cell lines in combination with automated live-cell imaging and data analysis pipelines. ToxProfiler is particularly applicable for early chemical safety testing as well as read-across, adverse outcome pathway (AOP) and weight-of-evidence (WoE) approaches.

The ToxProfiler platform is a unique New Approach Method (NAM), that can be applied to accurately quantify the chemical-induced cellular stress response pathways to reveal the toxicological mode-of-action (MoA) of novel medicines, (agro)chemicals, cosmetics and food ingredients. Differentiation of the ToxProfiler reporter cells in 3D spheroids can be applied to study liver metabolization or bioaccumulation and long-term exposure effects by repeated dosing of compounds. Understanding these often complex mechanisms underlying toxicity is essential for extrapolation of in vitro test results to human health hazards.

“Toxys is continuously looking for opportunities to expand its portfolio of unique animal-free assays for chemical safety testing. The ToxProfiler technology aligns perfectly with our already robust portfolio of toxicology services. We are very excited to bring ToxProfiler to our clients and further support the non-animal safety testing of novel medicines, chemicals and other products.” - Giel Hendriks, CEO of Toxys

“We are proud to work with Toxys to bring our technology to the market. With the scientific expertise and proven experience with bringing innovative cell assays to the market, we believe that Toxys is the ideal partner to further develop and commercialize our ToxProfiler technology. Valorization and contributing to solving important societal problems like reducing animal testing is a key priority for our university.” - Hubertus Irth, Scientific Director LACDR, Leiden University

“ I am extremely pleased to see that the ToxProfiler reporter technology that was initially developed at LACDR and further validated within the Horizon2020 EUToxRisk program, is now ready to be commercialized by industry. ToxProfiler contributes to the paradigm shift in mechanism-based human safety evaluation and supports the development of safer and more effective medicines and other products. We are very much looking forward to working with Toxys.” - Bob van de Water, Professor of Drug Safety Sciences, LACDR, Leiden University

About Toxys Toxys is a Dutch biotech company that offers a broad spectrum of innovative in vitro toxicology solutions. Toxys was founded in 2014 as a spin-off from the Leiden University Medical Center and has its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities located at the Leiden Bio Science Park. Toxys is expert in toxicological research with a mission to improve animal-free safety testing by creating mechanistic in vitro chemical safety tests to meet the needs for safer medicines, chemicals and cosmetics. Toxys has developed the unique ToxTracker® and ReproTracker® assays. ToxTracker is a high-throughput stem cell-based reporter suite of assays that allows reliable identification of genotoxic carcinogens. ReproTracker is an animal-free test to identify compounds that are toxic to human embryonic development.

We are dedicated to bringing relevant information to our clients on potential human health hazards of novel and existing drugs, chemicals and other substances. Toxys is currently working with seven of the Top ten global Pharma companies and several major chemical, cosmetics and food multinationals. Toxys is highly valued for its scientific expertise, high-quality results and responsiveness.

About LACDR The Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research (LACDR) is a center of excellence for multidisciplinary research on drug discovery and development. Drug development is a complex process in which many parties work together. Research workers at LACDR are devoted to developing drugs that are new, better, more efficient and easier to produce, for millions of patients who understand why this research in Leiden is essential. The Institute works together closely with the LUMC, with businesses at the Leiden Bio Science Park and with numerous other national and international institutes and companies.

About Leiden University Medical Center As a center of medical innovation, Leiden University Medical Centre (LUMC) has an internationally recognised leading role in improving the quality of healthcare. The core missions of LUMC are research, education, patient care, training and continuing education. LUMC is part of the Dutch Federation of University Medical Centres (NFU), an alliance of the eight university medical centres (UMCs) in the Netherlands.

