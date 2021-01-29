FWC: Conservation Remains Priority in Governor’s Budget

Today, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Executive Director Eric Sutton applauded Governor Ron DeSantis for his Florida Leads budget recommendations to the Legislature for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The budget will continue to support high priority conservation items, such as red tide research and invasive species management.

“Governor DeSantis’ leadership continues to pave the way for healthy ecosystems that create and maintain fish and wildlife resources for current and future generations,” said Executive Director Eric Sutton.

“Governor DeSantis’ support will help keep Florida as the Boating and Fishing Capital of the World,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “We will provide even more access and opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy the outdoors.”

Budget Highlights:

$600 thousand for Artificial Reef Construction Programs

$400 thousand for Coral Reef Recovery

$1.1 million for Apalachicola Bay Oyster Restoration Efforts

$4.5 million for Land Acquisitions to Support Conservation Efforts

$6.8 million for Increased Boating Access and Safety

$8.9 million to Combat Invasive Species

$4.2 million for continued Red Tide Research

