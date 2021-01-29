Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable Discussion In Odessa, Signs Executive Order To Protect Energy Industry From Federal Overreach

January 28, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable discussion in Odessa with energy workers, leaders, and advocates on how Texas can continue to support the energy industry and its workers and ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas. Following the roundtable, the Governor held a press conference where he issued an Executive Order to protect Texas' energy industry from federal overreach. The Governor also announced his support for legislation that will prohibit cities from banning natural gas appliances.

During the roundtable, Governor Abbott and the participants also discussed enhancing workforce development in Texas, cutting costly red tape, and expanding broadband access in rural communities.

The Governor's Executive Order directs every state agency to use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that threatens the continued strength, vitality, and independence of the energy industry. Each state agency should work to identify potential litigation, notice-and-comment opportunities, and any other means of preventing federal overreach within the law.

"The men and women who work in the energy industry produce the affordable energy that powers our lives and they are vital to the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. "Texas is a pro-energy state, and we will not sit idly by and allow the Biden administration or local governments to destroy jobs and raise energy costs for Texas families. My Executive Order will help ensure that the federal government cannot take away the livelihoods of Texans who work so hard to provide our state and our nation with the energy we need."

View the Governor's Executive Order.