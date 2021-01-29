Northbound Route 28 Lane Restriction Friday in Harmar

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, January 29 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 over Guys Run Road near the Hamar (Exit 11) interchange. PennDOT crews will conduct bridge joint repair work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #