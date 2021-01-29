Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lee Statement on Lifting Additional School Sports Restrictions

Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 01:41pm

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement in coordination with his video announcement.

"Tennessee's COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings. When case counts were at their highest, we placed temporary, targeted restrictions on indoor school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events.  The guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place, but Executive Order 74 will be suspended effective Monday, February 1. I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee." 

