VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips to Protect Sensitive Information this 2021 Data Privacy Day
Attorney General Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hackers and scammers are thrilled that COVID-19 has forced millions of people to work remotely—providing more opportunity to steal sensitive information. That is why it is so important to own your privacy. In recognition of this year’s Data Privacy Day theme, I am issuing a Consumer Alert filled with tips and information to help Floridians own their privacy and secure their information online.”
Attorney General Moody is urging Floridians to follow the steps below to better secure sensitive information online:
- Always change the default password of a new account or device;
- Create strong passwords that use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters;
- Never use the same password across multiple accounts;
- Use strong security questions with answers that cannot be easily guessed or found online;
- Enable multifactor authentication whenever possible;
- Do not use public WiFi networks to sign into accounts or transmit private information; and
- Never provide financial or account information in response to an unsolicited email, phone call, text or social media message.
