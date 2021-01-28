VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips to Protect Sensitive Information this 2021 Data Privacy Day

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hackers and scammers are thrilled that COVID-19 has forced millions of people to work remotely—providing more opportunity to steal sensitive information. That is why it is so important to own your privacy. In recognition of this year’s Data Privacy Day theme, I am issuing a Consumer Alert filled with tips and information to help Floridians own their privacy and secure their information online.”

Attorney General Moody is urging Floridians to follow the steps below to better secure sensitive information online: