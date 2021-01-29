Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,749 in the last 365 days.

CORRECTION-No Business Combination Between Next Meats Co., LTD and Next Meat Holdings, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Meats Co., LTD, the controlling shareholder of Next Meats Holdings, Inc. (“NXMH") issued a press release announcing that Next Meats Co. LTD had gone public on the American OTC Market this week as Next Meats Holdings, Inc. Following the release, the Company discovered material errors in the disclosure including but not limited to the fact that Next Meats Co. LTD had not completed any business combination with NXMH. There was no merger. NXMH and Next Meats Co. LTD have discussed a business combination but there is no material agreement. The error occurred because internal staff at Next Meats, Co., LTD, a Japanese company incorrectly translated the press release drafted in Japanese to GlobeNewswire.

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/27/2165414/0/en/Japanese-Alternative-Meat-Venture-Next-Meats-goes-public-on-the-American-OTC-Market.html

 


Contact:
YuYa Makino
info@nextmeats.co.jp

Primary Logo

You just read:

CORRECTION-No Business Combination Between Next Meats Co., LTD and Next Meat Holdings, Inc.

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.