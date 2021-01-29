El Paso TX Diabetic Foot Ulcers Podiatric Wound Care Specialist Services Launch

El Paso, Texas, based podiatric care specialist Dr Rebecca Rosado of Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso providing a range of diabetic foot wound treatments.

/EIN News/ -- El Paso, United States, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr Rebecca Rosado of Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso, a podiatric foot and ankle practice in El Paso, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of treatments for patients struggling with diabetic foot ulcerations. Dr Rosado is the number one diabetic foot wound care specialist in El Paso and treats patients in all local hospitals.

More information can be found at https://organogenesis.com/advanced-wound-care/affinity

For diabetics, even the smallest wound or ulcer on the foot can become a severe health issue. The newly launched diabetic foot wound treatments at Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso prevent and reduce the risk of foot deformation and amputation.

As the rate of amputation among diabetics is 10 times higher than the rate among those who do not have diabetes, it is crucial that those with diabetes seek treatment even for small wounds.

Dr Rosado is experienced in managing and treating diabetic wounds and foot ulcers. Dr. Rosado believes in a multispecialty approach in healing diabetic foot ulcers.

Dr Rosado’s wound services integrate a tailored approach for each situation. She takes the time to understand the patient’s wound history and any underlying health issues and properly address the specific problems or complications the patient may be facing.

The doctor can treat a variety of wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, lower leg ulcers, bone infections, gangrene, and many more.

Amidst the global health crisis, Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso is strictly following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization’s recommendations and taking as many proactive actions as possible to protect its patients and staff.

Dr Rosado and her team are still dedicated and committed to helping the local community with all of their podiatric care needs.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “We strive to provide personalized podiatric care to each and every patient, using our skill and heart to provide quality foot & ankle care to the residents of El Paso and surrounding communities, each and every visit.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://www.epfootandankle.com

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Rosado, Dr. O'Meara, Dr. Sapien

Email: Send Email

Organization: Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso

Address: 1397 George Dieter Drive Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79936, United States

Phone: +1-915-503-2020

Website: http://www.epfootandankle.com





Name: Dr. Rosado, Dr. O'Meara, Dr. Sapien Organization: Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso Address: 1397 George Dieter Drive Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79936, United States Phone: +1-915-503-2020