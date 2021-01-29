Car Repair Marketplace Search Engine Launched Find Thousands of Shops

CrashBay has launched a search engine for car repair services. The search engine connects car owners with pre-qualified car repairers in the local area.

CrashBay, an e-commerce automotive company that provides an online marketplace for auto repair across the US and Canada, has launched a search engine function for car repair.

More information on the launch can be found by visiting https://crashbay.com

The newly launched search function enables users to find thousands of qualified repair shops in one online marketplace. A large offering of car repair shops in the United States and Canada are listed on the site. Similar to concepts like booking.com – CrashBay helps car owners and shops to easily find each other.

It’s ideally suited to individuals who would like to get their car repaired quickly after a crash or for regular maintenance by qualified professionals in the local community. The service is soon expanding globally and allows car owners to find and book repairs in a few seconds.

Individuals can find a repair shop near them by visiting the website and entering the city name into the search bar. The search function will then generate a list of nearby car repair shops.

Customers can then book in for a repair via an online calendar on the site. After booking, their appointment will be confirmed by text.

Interested parties can find car repair shops in their area by visiting https://crashbay.com/shop-locator

As part of their 2019 launch, qualified local car repairers can sign up for CrashBay to be listed on the site. To do so, they should request a membership. CrashBay’s sophisticated algorithm can identify and segment shops by qualification and category.

After they submit a membership request, the company will conduct a pre-qualification assessment, select a plan, and place a live calendar of their availability on the website.

Customers will be able to search for the car repair business and book a slot on their calendar. The search and booking service is free for car owners, insurers, fleet, ride-share and car-share companies.

For shops, signing up includes several benefits for car repair businesses, including increasing brand visibility, accessing a wide variety of marketplace benefits, and the ability to book extra work.

CrashBay is an online marketplace for car repairs in the United States and Canada, founded by John Harvey. Harvey identified a confusing, fragmented and inconsistent process and is looking to help modernize and streamline the process for car owners who want to easily find a qualified shop.

The company’s mission is to make auto repair easier for everyone by providing a search function that enables users to find pre-qualified repairs in one search engine.

They are passionate about connecting car owners with qualified collision repairers, insurers, and fleet management companies.

For more information on CrashBay and the launch of the car repair search function visit the URLs above.

Contact Info:

Name: CrashBay Marketplace Services

Email: Send Email

Organization: CrashBay.com

Address: 295 Robinson St., Suite 100 (90 Church St. Floor 1, #3514, New York, NY 10007, USA), Oakville, Ontario L6J 1G7, Canada

Phone: +1-833-629-2229

Website: https://crashbay.com





