Celebrate National Homegating Day With Tailgating Challenge

/EIN News/ -- LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailgating Challenge®, the leading tailgate enthusiast community, is excited to announce that National Homegating Day is Sunday, February 7, 2021. Recognized in 2019 by National Day Calendar and founded by Luke Lorick, President of Tailgating Challenge, National Homegating Day falls on Super Bowl Sunday and was created to recognize the custom of gathering with friends and family at home on game day to celebrate with food, beverages and more. In recognition of this national day, Lorick is showcasing his Top 10 Homegating Products of 2021 to help you celebrate in style!



“For the last eight years I've reviewed over 500 different products to help sports fans have the best possible tailgating and homegating experiences. In recognition of National Homegating Day, I’ve selected my 10 favorite homegating products of 2021,” said Luke Lorick, President of Tailgating Challenge and Founder of National Homegating Day. “Whether you celebrate at home or the stadium parking lot, I have no doubt these products will help everyone have amazing game-day celebrations! Also be sure to use the hashtag #NationalHomegatingDay when you post on social media!”

Enviro-Log Color-Flame

Enviro-Log Color-Flame is a safe and simple way to add amazing color to your fires! Enviro-Log Color-Flame can be used indoors in a fireplace or woodstove, and outdoors in a firepit, chimenea or campsite. Simply toss one or two packets into an established firelog or wood fire and watch vibrant colors appear in the flames for up to an hour. Great for entertaining children, family and friends as well as adding excitement to special occasions, birthdays and holidays. Do not open the Color-Flame packet or use in propane firepits and artificial gas log fireplaces. Available at select Walmart stores. Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5HVy8vDAJ4&feature=emb_logo.

Oilfield Jersey Company NFL Team Onesie

Since National Homegating Day is on Super Bowl Sunday, you might as well represent your favorite team while being extremely comfortable. These NFL onesies from Oilfield Jersey Company are sure to put you in the team spirit and on the next level of coziness. Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QimF-b6w_Y&feature=emb_logo.

KGC Koreselect Ginseng

Having energy and feeling good is an important part of the game-day experience, and the emergence of COVID-19 has brought to everyone’s attention the importance of building and maintaining a healthy immune system. One of the most effective ingredients for supporting energy and immunity is Korean Red Ginseng extract, which is available through Korea Ginseng Corp.’s (KGC) Koreselect product line. Key Benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include:

Supporting a healthy immune response

Supporting healthy energy and stamina levels

Supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation

Supporting menopause relief

Rich in antioxidants

Promoting overall wellness

The Koreselect Product Line Includes: Koreselect Immune, Koreselect Energy, Koreselect Stamina for Men, Koreselect Balance for Women, and Koreselect Wellness. All products are available on Amazon and the www.KCGUS.com website. Use Luke’s discount code KORE15PR on Amazon for a 15 percent discount and check out his video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DugUMF8wwaM&feature=emb_logo.

Rufus Teague BBQ Sauce Fountain

This is that product that makes you do a double take. The Rufus Teague BBQ Sauce Fountain is a great centerpiece that will drive conversation, add a sweet smell to the room and of course add some flavor to your homegating menu items. Remember don’t double dip! Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY1qrT_5gpE&feature=emb_logo.

InnoChiller

Ever had that moment where you realized you ran out of cold drinks and needed to chill some new ones fast? The InnoChiller was built for this moment, as it can dramatically change the temperatures of beer/wine/champagne in minutes. See how the InnoChiller performed in our video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Qn_LYdCvkw&feature=emb_logo.

Busch Dog Brew

This made the list because everyone loves dogs, but you can’t give them beer…until now! Busch came out with Dog Brew so you could share a beer with your best friend. The great part is that this is totally safe for your dog and they will love you for it. Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVwCTBUHnDM&feature=emb_logo.

Blue Sky Outdoor Living NFL Team Fire Pit

We all love a warm and cozy fire. Blue Sky Outdoor Living has an NFL team fire pit that has your team logo on it and has one of the cleanest burns you’ll experience in a fire pit. The amount of heat this thing puts off is incredible. Support your team and stay warm this National Homegating Day. Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjVYoRnqogY&feature=emb_logo.

OnTop Ball Toss

What’s a homegating party without a fun game? We tested numerous games this past year and OnTop Ball Toss stood out as a game that can easily be played indoors, or outdoors and creates hours of fun for your guests. The goal of this game is to have your ball on top when the round ends. Then you get all the points. Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0S98e0YQFQ&feature=emb_logo.

Asmoke Wood Pellet Grill

You have to have the grill fired up on National Homegating Day and the Asmoke wood pellet grill was one of our favorite grills we tested this year. We loved this grill because it’s more portable than most other wood pellet grills, simple to use and even comes in different colors. Oh and this made some of the best pork chops ever, the first time Luke used it. Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_iOQzO76_w&feature=emb_logo.

Newair Bree Fridge Froster

Being a huge craft beer fan, Luke needed a separate beer fridge to keep all the fun new beers he likes try out. The reasons the Newair Beer Fridge Froster is Luke’s favorite beer fridge is that it can hold over 100 beers, it has a digital temperature display, and a beer frosting mode to get your drinks super cold fast. There is also a party mode to ensure that even when your guests are opening your fridge over and over that it maintains the same cold temperature for all your beers inside. Check out Luke’s video review by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmON-yAgDbI&feature=emb_logo.

About Tailgating Challenge

It all started with an everyday person, Luke Lorick, who like many others, worked for a large corporation that demanded long work-weeks of 50+ hours. Luke remembered hearing people say that “if you do something you love, you never work a day in your life.” Determined to test that theory, Luke decided to put his long-time passion of tailgating (mainly at the University of South Carolina, where he graduated from in 2004), to work. And there you have it – the beginning of Tailgating Challenge®. Since establishing Tailgating Challenge in 2012, Luke Lorick has quickly become a leading subject matter expert of all tailgating-related products. Luke is also the founder of National Tailgating Day, which takes place the first September of every year. He is driven by a strong will to make Tailgating Challenge, and the content it delivers, be the best it can for his fans. Luke is arguably the world’s most trusted subject matter expert who attracts a significant, active, and loyal audience.

More information is available at www.tailgating-challenge.com. You can also follow Tailgating Challenge on Facebook www.facebook.com/tailgatingchallenge, Twitter www.twitter.com/tailgatingchall, Instagram www.Instagram.com/tailgatingchallenge, and YouTube www.youtube.com/user/TailgatingChallenge.

