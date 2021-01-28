Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,764 in the last 365 days.

DTE Energy issues dividend

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2021 (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.085 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2021. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.

"Our shareholders value DTE’s dividend and the role it plays in delivering consistent, above-average returns,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. ”DTE’s continued performance in this area demonstrates the company’s commitments to all of our stakeholders."

About DTE Energy 

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.


Pete Ternes
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

You just read:

DTE Energy issues dividend

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.