DTE Energy issues dividend

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2021 (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.085 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2021. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.

"Our shareholders value DTE’s dividend and the role it plays in delivering consistent, above-average returns,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. ”DTE’s continued performance in this area demonstrates the company’s commitments to all of our stakeholders."

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

