Powerhouse Tanisha Jamison Launches Hood2Heights Program to Help Women Make Financial Freedom Their New Normal
Multiple passive income streams become a gettable-get with a new program that includes a library of e-books, courses and live coaching calls with pros.
I promise results for women of all ages when they try hard to become a success. I did it, and so can they. All women can learn from my mistakes and my victories.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using well-worn life lessons as a springboard to greatness, CEO, Mindshift Coach, and best-selling author Tanisha Jamison has decided to share the wealth. With her Hood2Heights program's launch, she employs ample doses of practicality to teach women how to have a millionaire mindset. With the hopes of banishing ladies from their typical nine-to-five jobs, Jamison opens up about her financial history, wins, and losses. Better yet, she takes the wild entrepreneurship ride with her clients. How so? She starts with unlimited access to ten e-books and three courses. Then, she ups the ante further with personalized live coaching calls. Having paid thousands for this type of mentorship herself, she has committed to offering all these resources for a minimal membership fee of $20 paid month to month. Ready to crash through socio-economic barriers and discover the path to six figures? Women unite!
— Tanisha Jamison
Jamison said, “My mentors encouraged me to never give up easily. They kept showing me how their experiences changed their lives and the lives of their families. It helped me keep paddling. Now, I’m paying that forward. I promise results for women of all ages when they try hard to become a success. I did it, and so can they. All women can learn from my mistakes and my victories.”
Having lived in an impoverished neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio, Jamison became an entrepreneur at 24. By the time she was 28, she had three successful businesses. As a wife and the mother of four, she continued to overcome doubt, struggle, and fear to grow her ventures and become her household’s breadwinner.
Keeping young women in mind, Jamison and her team have also applied the tools to mental health and life path crisis solutions for early adults. They continue to believe that it’s never too late or too early to use actionable steps to a better life.
Based on Jamison’s rags to riches story, her autobiography entitled “From the Hood to the Heights” is slated for release this year. Currently, she is the author of the best-selling book, “Mompreneur - Running a Family While Being a Boss.”
Jamison is available to speak at self-help seminars worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.Hood2heights.com.
About Hood Hood2Heights:
Tanisha Jamison founded Hood2Heights to provide the marketplace with education and information regarding the accumulation of wealth.
Tanisha Jamison
Hood2Heights
440-201-2057
TanishaJ@Hood2heights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook