Seacoast Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Record Net Income of $29.3 million Increasing 30% Quarter-over-Quarter

/EIN News/ -- STUART, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $29.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, an increase of 30% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $30.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.01%, tangible book value per share increased to $16.16 and Tier 1 capital increased to 17.4%. For the full year 2020, net income was $77.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $98.7 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in 2019. For the full year 2020, adjusted net income1 was $89.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $104.6 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, in 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, return on average tangible assets was 1.49%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 13.87%, and the efficiency ratio was 48.23%, compared to 1.20%, 11.35%, and 61.65%, respectively, in the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, return on average tangible assets was 1.08%, return on average tangible shareholder's equity was 10.10% and the efficiency ratio was 54.84% compared to 1.56%, 14.72% and 51.71%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.50%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 14.00%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 48.75%, compared to 1.38%, 13.06%, and 54.82%, respectively, in the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.17%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholder's equity1 was 10.93% and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.63% compared to 1.58%, 14.93% and 50.90%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Dennis S. Hudson, Seacoast's Executive Chairman, said, "We wrapped up an unprecedented year with strong performance in the fourth quarter. We continued to generate disciplined growth and delivered continued improvements in operating leverage. I am extremely proud of our team's performance this year as they successfully navigated the effects of the pandemic and continued to produce excellent results, ending 2020 with fourth quarter earnings exceeding the same quarter in the prior year, including achieving an efficiency ratio below 50%. Looking back over my time as CEO here at Seacoast, I am reminded of the many occasions our team has risen to the challenges of the day, which helped create an organization and culture that continues to grow stronger and more resilient. This team and our fortress balance sheet will continue to support the successful execution of our strategic priorities in 2021 and beyond under Chuck's capable leadership."

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and CEO, said, "We continue to steadily build shareholder value through consistent growth in our tangible book value per share, which ended the period at $16.16, an increase of 15% during the quarter on an annualized basis. The tangible common equity ratio of 11% supports our ability to deploy capital for organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions. Seacoast is committed to maintaining its fortress balance sheet, built around strong capital and strict credit underwriting. Our goal remains to continue increasing market share in a disciplined manner by cultivating value-creating relationships, improving digital customer experiences, and driving greater productivity across the franchise by delivering products and services to our markets more efficiently than our competitors."

1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income was $29.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.42, for the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $77.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $98.7 million, or $1.90, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income1 was $30.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $27.3 million, or $0.50, for the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, adjusted net income1 was $89.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $104.6 million, or $2.01, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net revenues were $83.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.3 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net revenues were $324.3 million, an increase of $24.0 million, or 8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted revenues1 were $83.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.3 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, adjusted revenues1 were $323.1 million, an increase of $24.9 million, or 8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net interest income totaled $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $5.3 million, or 8%, from the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $262.7 million, an increase of $19.1 million, or 8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income included $5.2 million in interest and fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Lower PPP loan fees in the third quarter resulted from a calculation change to align fee recognition with the contractual maturity of the loans. Loan forgiveness began in the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in accelerated recognition of $1.5 million in PPP loan fees. The remaining $9.5 million in deferred PPP loan fees will be recognized over the loans' remaining contractual maturity or, if sooner, as loans are forgiven.
  • Net interest margin was 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.40% in the third quarter of 2020. PPP loans negatively affected the net interest margin by one basis point in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, which was impacted by a change in the fee recognition schedule, PPP loans negatively affected net interest margin by 19 basis points. Accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans increased net interest margin by 23 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 17 basis points in the third quarter. Excluding these items, net interest margin declined five basis points to 3.37%. The yield on loans, excluding PPP and accretion of purchase discount, increased one basis point. The yield on securities declined 39 basis points, reflecting continued interest rate resets, elevated prepayments and additional deployment of excess liquidity into securities in the fourth quarter. The cost of deposits decreased five basis points, from 24 basis points in the third quarter to 19 basis points in the fourth quarter, reflecting our continued repricing down of interest-bearing deposits and time deposits.
  • Noninterest income totaled $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income was $61.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 9%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 included the following:
    • Mortgage banking fees were $3.6 million, compared to a record $5.3 million in the prior quarter. Low interest rates continued to fuel refinance demand in the fourth quarter, though at lower levels than in the prior quarter, while the Florida housing market remains strong and continues to benefit from the inflow of new residents and businesses.
    • Interchange revenue was $3.6 million, compared to a record $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. In 2020, Seacoast customers used their debit cards at an accelerated pace, driving record interchange results for the year that exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
    • Service charges on deposits increased $0.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Service charges remain lower than pre-pandemic levels, the result of higher average deposit balances for both business and consumer customers.
    • Wealth management income was $1.9 million compared to a record $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. A determined and consistent focus on building new relationships and providing exceptional service continues to generate growth in assets under management, with a 33% increase from prior year to $870 million at December 31, 2020. Most of the fourth quarter new production came late in the quarter, so the benefit will be reflected fully in our 2021 financial results.
  • Seacoast recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a $0.8 million reversal in the prior quarter. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.62% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.60% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio was 1.79% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.80% at September 30, 2020.
  • Noninterest expense was $43.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $8.0 million, or 15%, compared to the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense was $185.6 million, an increase of $24.8 million, or 15%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Changes from the third quarter of 2020 consisted of the following:
    • Salaries and wages decreased by $1.6 million, or 7%. In the fourth quarter, accelerated commercial loan production resulted in higher deferrals of related salary costs, in accordance with ASC 310-20. This was partially offset by $0.3 million in severance related to a targeted staff reduction. The third quarter included $0.6 million in expenses associated with the acquisition of Freedom Bank.
    • Data processing costs decreased by $1.9 million, or 31%, the result of Freedom Bank merger-related costs incurred in the third quarter.
    • Lower occupancy expenses reflect charges in the third quarter of 2020 associated with the consolidation of one branch location. Three additional branch consolidations are expected in the first quarter of 2021.
    • Furniture and equipment decreased by $0.3 million, or 16%, reflecting the impact of equipment disposals associated with the Freedom Bank acquisition completed during the third quarter.
    • Marketing expense decreased by $0.5 million, or 31%, the result of higher expenses in the third quarter associated with a marketing campaign.
    • Legal and professional fees decreased by $2.5 million, or 83% from the third quarter. Third quarter 2020 results include $1.3 million in merger-related costs. The remainder of the decrease in the fourth quarter relates to the one-time recovery of certain legal expenses incurred during 2020.
    • Foreclosed property expense increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 by $1.3 million, largely the result of write-downs on two properties upon receipt of updated valuations.
    • A release of reserves for unfunded commitments resulted in a benefit of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter and reflects the impact of an improved economic outlook in specific loan segments associated with the reserve. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has not experienced any material increases in line utilization by its customers.
    • Other expenses decreased by $0.6 million, or 14%, with comparably higher mortgage loan production-related expenses and higher executive recruiting fees in the third quarter.
  • Seacoast recorded $8.8 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.0 million in the prior quarter. Tax impacts related to stock-based compensation were nominal each period.
  • Adjusted revenues1 in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 4% compared to the prior quarter while adjusted noninterest expense1 decreased 8%, generating 12% operating leverage.
  • The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense1 to average tangible assets was 2.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2.24% in the prior quarter. Net adjusted noninterest expense1 in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects the impact of increased commercial loan production, resulting in higher deferrals of related origination expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio was 48.2% compared to 61.6% in the prior quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 48.8% compared to 54.8% in the prior quarter, reflecting the benefit of higher PPP fee accretion, a continued focus on disciplined expense control, and strong commercial loan production, resulting in higher deferrals of loan production related salary expenses.

Balance Sheet

  • At December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $8.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.1 billion. Book value per share was $20.46, and tangible book value per share was $16.16, compared to $19.91 and $15.57, respectively, on September 30, 2020. This reflects annualized growth in tangible book value per share of 15%.
  • Debt securities totaled $1.6 billion on December 31, 2020, an increase of $88.4 million compared to September 30, 2020. Purchases during the quarter were primarily in government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities with an average yield of 1.43%.
  • Loans totaled $5.7 billion on December 31, 2020, a decrease of $122.7 million, or 2%, compared to September 30, 2020. The decrease includes $71.8 million in PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter of 2020. Seacoast continues to maintain strict underwriting and an overall conservative credit posture.
  • Loan originations were $541.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $346.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 56%.
      •  Commercial originations during the fourth quarter of 2020 were $277.4 million, compared to $88.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Seacoast continues to maintain conservative underwriting guidelines in the current economic environment, while extending credit to well-qualified customers.
      •  Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market were $161.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $162.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The residential lending team's continued focus on high-quality service levels to homebuyers, refinance customers, and local real estate professionals has allowed them to capitalize on a strong Florida housing market throughout the year.
      •  Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.
      •  Consumer originations in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $47.5 million, compared to $62.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

    • Since the beginning of the pandemic, Seacoast has supported financially impacted borrowers by providing loan accommodations including the ability to defer payments. As of December 31, 2020, loans with payment accommodations totaled $74.1 million, or 1% of total loans excluding PPP, compared to $702.7 million, or 13%, at September 30, 2020.
  • Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $302.0 million on December 31, 2020, a decrease of 34% from the third quarter of 2020.
    • Commercial pipelines were $166.7 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $256.2 million as of the prior quarter end, in line with a seasonal trend of slower volumes in the first quarter.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $92.0 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $149.9 million as of the prior quarter end. Retained residential pipelines were $25.1 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $33.4 million as of the prior quarter end. The declines quarter-over-quarter reflect a slowing refinance market.
    • Consumer pipelines were $18.2 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $17.1 million as of the prior quarter-end.
  • Total deposits were $6.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $17.7 million, compared to September 30, 2020.
    • The overall cost of deposits declined to 19 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 24 basis points in the prior quarter.
    • Total transaction account balances increased 39% year-over-year and, as a percentage of overall deposit funding, remained at 56%.
    • Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits) increased $314.0 million, or 9%, quarter-over-quarter to $3.8 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $111.0 million, or 5%, to $2.3 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) decreased $38.1 million, or 6%, to $597.3 million.
    • As of December 31, 2020, deposits per banking center were $136 million, compared to $116 million on December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans decreased by $0.8 million to $36.1 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.63% at December 31, 2020, 0.63% at September 30, 2020, and 0.52% at December 31, 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased by five basis points to 0.59% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.64% at September 30, 2020 and 0.55% at December 31, 2019.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.62% at December 31, 2020, 1.60% at September 30, 2020, and 0.68% at December 31, 2019. The Company has assigned no allowance for credit losses to PPP loans, as the United States government contractually guarantees repayment for such loans. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at December 31, 2020, was 1.79%, compared to 1.80% at September 30, 2020.
  • Net charge-offs were $3.1 million, or 0.21% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million, or 0.12% of average loans in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.2 million, or 0.25% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2019. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily from a small number of commercial loans, none of which individually exceeded $0.6 million. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.13%.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $399,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • The Company does not have any purchased loan syndications, shared national credits, or mezzanine finance.
  • Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has not experienced any material increase in consumer or commercial line utilization.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 26% and 169% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 30% and 176% respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 24% and 157%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.
  • As the trajectory of the economic recovery remains unclear as the negative impact of COVID-19 continues and further fiscal stimulus is uncertain, Seacoast will remain vigilant in maintaining its conservative credit posture in 2021.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 17.4% from 16.8% at September 30, 2020, and 15.0% December 31, 2019. The total capital ratio was 18.5% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.9% at December 31, 2020.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.01% at December 31, 2020, compared to 10.67% at September 30, 2020 and 11.05% at December 31, 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 totaled $404.1 million, an increase of $279.6 million from December 31, 2019, as Seacoast maintained a prudent liquidity position.
  • At December 31, 2020, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $135.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.8 billion. $1.2 billion of debt securities and $733.3 million in residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)
  Quarterly Trends
                   
  4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20   4Q'19
Selected Balance Sheet Data:                  
Total Assets $ 8,342,392     $ 8,287,840     $ 8,084,013     $ 7,352,894     $ 7,108,511  
Gross Loans 5,735,349     5,858,029     5,772,052     5,317,208     5,198,404  
Total Deposits 6,932,561     6,914,843     6,666,783     5,887,499     5,584,753  
                   
Performance Measures:                  
Net Income $ 29,347     $ 22,628     $ 25,080     $ 709     $ 27,176  
Net Interest Margin 3.59 %   3.40 %   3.70 %   3.93 %   3.84 %
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 55,739     54,301     53,308     52,284     52,081  
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.53     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.01     $ 0.52  
Return on (annualized):                  
Average Assets (ROA) 1.39 %   1.11 %   1.27 %   0.04 %   1.54 %
Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 1.49     1.20     1.37     0.11     1.66  
Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 13.87     11.35     13.47     0.95     14.95  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 11.01     10.67     10.19     10.68     11.05  
Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 16.16     $ 15.57     $ 15.11     $ 14.42     $ 14.76  
Efficiency Ratio 48.23 %   61.65 %   50.11 %   59.85 %   48.36 %
                   
Adjusted Operating Measures1:                  
Adjusted Net Income $ 30,700     $ 27,336     $ 25,452     $ 5,462     $ 26,837  
Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.55     0.50     0.48     0.10     0.52  
Adjusted ROTA2 1.50 %   1.38 %   1.33 %   0.32 %   1.57 %
Adjusted ROTCE2 14.00     13.06     13.09     2.86     14.19  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 48.75     54.82     49.60     53.55     47.52  
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a
Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 		2.00     2.24     2.11     2.46     2.11  
                   
Other Data:                  
Market capitalization3 $ 1,626,913     $ 994,690     $ 1,081,009     $ 965,097     $ 1,574,775  
Full-time equivalent employees 965     968     924     919     867  
Number of ATMs 77     77     76     76     78  
Full-service banking offices 51     51     50     50     48  
Registered online users 123,615     121,620     117,273     113,598     109,684  
Registered mobile devices 115,129     110,241     108,062     104,108     99,361  
1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.
 

Fourth Quarter Strategic Highlights

  • For the third consecutive year, Seacoast has been recognized as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. As the only financial institution headquartered in Florida to earn a spot on the prestigious list, this distinction is a direct reflection of the remarkable job the Seacoast team has done serving customers, implementing technological improvements, and executing our balanced growth strategy.
  • Seacoast's successful combination of organic growth with value-creating acquisitions continued to benefit shareholders and associates in 2020 with the acquisitions of First Bank of Palm Beaches and Freedom Bank. Both acquisitions added experienced bankers while expanding our presence in attractive growth markets, further supporting sustainable, profitable growth.

Capitalizing on Seacoast's Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

  • Digital adoption and usage remain strong. Registered mobile devices have increased 16% in 2020, and online users have increased 13%. Growth is coming from both consumer and business customers utilizing the convenience of mobile and online channels.
  • Approximately 51% of all deposit transactions were completed outside of the branch network during 2020, an increase of 11% compared to 2019. Routine transactions continue to migrate from the branch network to lower cost channels.
  • Seacoast and its customers are benefiting from our automated PPP forgiveness solution that streamlines the process for clients while integrating with Seacoast's existing technology infrastructure. In the fourth quarter of 2020, $71.8 million in loan forgiveness was processed. In January 2021, the Company began accepting applications for the re-opening of the PPP lending program on our fully digital origination platform. As of January 27, the Company had received approximately 1,500 applications for $170 million under the latest round of PPP.
  • As customer preferences change, Seacoast continues to evolve its branch footprint by redirecting capacity into attractive growth markets. In alignment with this strategy, we expect to consolidate three additional branch locations in the first quarter of 2021.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

  • Seacoast’s "Manager Excellence" training program was recently recognized by American Banker, which named Seacoast one of 2020's Best Banks to Work For. Providing first-time managers and emerging leaders with skill development and ongoing support creates an environment for our associates to recognize and pursue rewarding career opportunities.
  • The Company continues to recruit and acquire strong commercial banking talent. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Seacoast welcomed a team of commercial bankers and credit talent from Wells Fargo in Central Florida. Additionally, in early January 2021, the Company hired Ron York as Treasury Management Executive, formerly with First Horizon Bank.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information
Seacoast will host a conference call on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode 5585 590#; host Chuck Shaffer). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting "Presentations" under the heading "News/Events." A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of January 29, 2021, by clicking here and using passcode 50062311.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com. The link is located in the subsection "Presentations" under the heading "Corporate Information." Beginning the afternoon of January 29, 2021, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of CECL; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"); the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

Given the many unknowns and risks being heavily weighted to the downside, our forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that conditions will be substantially different than we are currently expecting. If efforts to contain COVID-19 are unsuccessful and restrictions on movement last into 2021 and beyond, the recession would be much longer and much more severe. Ineffective fiscal stimulus, or an extended delay in implementing it, are also major downside risks. The deeper the recession is, and the longer it lasts, the more it will damage consumer fundamentals and sentiment. This could both prolong the recession, and/or make any recovery weaker. Similarly, the recession could damage business fundamentals. And an extended global recession due to COVID-19 would weaken the U.S. recovery. As a result, the outbreak and its consequences, including responsive measures to manage it, have had and are likely to continue to have an adverse effect, possibly materially, on our business and financial performance by adversely affecting, possibly materially, the demand and profitability of our products and services, the valuation of assets and our ability to meet the needs of our customers.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
  Quarterly Trends   Twelve Months Ended
                           
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20   4Q'19   4Q'20   4Q'19
                           
Summary of Earnings                          
Net income $ 29,347     $ 22,628     $ 25,080     $ 709     $ 27,176     $ 77,764     $ 98,739  
Adjusted net income1 30,700     27,336     25,452     5,462     26,837     88,950     104,591  
Net interest income2 68,903     63,621     67,388     63,291     61,846     263,203     243,953  
Net interest margin2,3 3.59 %   3.40 %   3.70 %   3.93 %   3.84 %   3.65 %   3.92 %
                           
Performance Ratios                          
Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.39 %   1.11 %   1.27 %   0.04 %   1.54 %   0.99 %   1.45 %
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.49     1.20     1.37     0.11     1.66     1.08     1.56  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.50     1.38     1.33     0.32     1.57     1.17     1.58  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.00     2.24     2.11     2.46     2.11     2.19     2.30  
                           
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 10.51     8.48     9.96     0.29     11.04     7.44     10.63  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 13.87     11.35     13.47     0.95     14.95     10.10     14.72  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 14.00     13.06     13.09     2.86     14.19     10.93     14.93  
Efficiency ratio5 48.23     61.65     50.11     59.85     48.36     54.84     51.71  
Adjusted efficiency ratio1 48.75     54.82     49.60     53.55     47.52     51.63     50.90  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 17.85     21.06     17.00     18.84     18.30     18.68     18.56  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 11.01     10.67     10.19     10.68     11.05     11.01     11.05  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio 84.48     87.83     88.48     93.02     90.71     88.20     89.21  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 83.72     85.77     87.40     90.81     93.44     83.72     93.44  
                           
Per Share Data                          
Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.53     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.01     $ 0.52     $ 1.44     $ 1.90  
Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.53     0.42     0.47     0.01     0.53     1.45     1.92  
Adjusted earnings1 0.55     0.50     0.48     0.10     0.52     1.65     2.01  
                           
Book value per share common 20.46     19.91     19.45     18.82     19.13     20.46     19.13  
Tangible book value per share 16.16     15.57     15.11     14.42     14.76     16.16     14.76  
Cash dividends declared                          
                           
                           
1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.    
2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.    
3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.    
4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.    
5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).
     


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
  Quarterly Trends   Twelve Months Ended
                           
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20   4Q'19   4Q'20   4Q'19
                           
Interest on securities:                          
Taxable $ 6,477     $ 6,972     $ 7,573     $ 8,696     $ 8,500     $ 29,718     $ 35,354  
Nontaxable 86     125     121     122     130     454     555  
Fees on PPP loans 3,603     161     4,010             7,774      
Interest on PPP loans 1,585     1,558     1,058             4,201      
Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 60,407     58,768     59,776     63,440     62,868     242,391     250,535  
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 523     556     684     734     788     2,497     3,379  
Total Interest Income 72,681     68,140     73,222     72,992     72,286     287,035     289,823  
                           
Interest on deposits 1,228     1,299     1,203     3,190     3,589     6,920     16,621  
Interest on time certificates 2,104     2,673     3,820     4,768     5,084     13,365     21,776  
Interest on borrowed money 558     665     927     1,857     1,853     4,007     7,808  
Total Interest Expense 3,890     4,637     5,950     9,815     10,526     24,292     46,205  
                           
Net Interest Income 68,791     63,503     67,272     63,177     61,760     262,743     243,618  
Provision for credit losses 1,900     (845 )   7,611     29,513     4,800     38,179     10,999  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 66,891     64,348     59,661     33,664     56,960     224,564     232,619  
                           
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,423     2,242     1,939     2,825     2,960     9,429     11,529  
Interchange income 3,596     3,682     3,187     3,246     3,387     13,711     13,399  
Wealth management income 1,949     1,972     1,719     1,867     1,579     7,507     6,352  
Mortgage banking fees 3,646     5,283     3,559     2,208     1,514     14,696     6,490  
Marine finance fees 145     242     157     146     338     690     1,053  
SBA gains 113     252     181     139     576     685     2,472  
BOLI income 889     899     887     886     904     3,561     3,674  
Other 2,187     2,370     2,147     3,352     2,579     10,056     10,546  
  14,948     16,942     13,776     14,669     13,837     60,335     55,515  
Securities gains (losses), net (18 )   4     1,230     19     2,539     1,235     1,217  
Total Noninterest Income 14,930     16,946     15,006     14,688     16,376     61,570     56,732  
                           
Noninterest expenses:                          
Salaries and wages 21,490     23,125     20,226     23,698     17,263     88,539     73,829  
Employee benefits 3,915     3,995     3,379     4,255     3,323     15,544     13,697  
Outsourced data processing costs 4,233     6,128     4,059     4,633     3,645     19,053     15,077  
Telephone / data lines 774     705     791     714     651     2,984     2,958  
Occupancy 3,554     3,858     3,385     3,353     3,368     14,150     14,284  
Furniture and equipment 1,317     1,576     1,358     1,623     1,416     5,874     6,245  
Marketing 1,045     1,513     997     1,278     885     4,833     4,161  
Legal and professional fees 509     3,018     2,277     3,363     2,025     9,167     8,553  
FDIC assessments 528     474     266             1,268     881  
Amortization of intangibles 1,421     1,497     1,483     1,456     1,456     5,857     5,826  
Foreclosed property expense and net loss/(gain) on sale 1,821     512     245     (315 )   3     2,263     51  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (795 )   756     178     46         185      
Other 3,869     4,517     3,755     3,694     4,022     15,835     15,177  
Total Noninterest Expense 43,681     51,674     42,399     47,798     38,057     185,552     160,739  
                           
Income Before Income Taxes 38,140     29,620     32,268     554     35,279     100,582     128,612  
Income taxes 8,793     6,992     7,188     (155 )   8,103     22,818     29,873  
                           
Net Income $ 29,347     $ 22,628     $ 25,080     $ 709     $ 27,176     $ 77,764     $ 98,739  
                           
Per share of common stock:                          
                           
Net income diluted $ 0.53     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.01     $ 0.52     $ 1.44     $ 1.90  
Net income basic 0.53     0.42     0.47     0.01     0.53     1.45     1.92  
Cash dividends declared                          
                           
Average diluted shares outstanding 55,739     54,301     53,308     52,284     52,081     53,930     52,029  
Average basic shares outstanding 55,219     53,978     52,985     51,803     51,517     53,502     51,449  
                           


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
                     
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 86,630     $ 81,692     $ 84,178     $ 82,111     $ 89,843  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks   317,458     227,876     440,142     232,763     34,688  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   404,088     309,568     524,320     314,874     124,531  
                     
Time deposits with other banks   750     2,247     2,496     3,742     3,742  
                     
Debt Securities:                    
Available for sale (at fair value)   1,398,157     1,286,858     976,025     910,311     946,855  
Held to maturity (at amortized cost)   184,484     207,376     227,092     252,373     261,369  
Total Debt Securities   1,582,641     1,494,234     1,203,117     1,162,684     1,208,224  
                     
Loans held for sale   68,890     73,046     54,943     29,281     20,029  
                     
Loans   5,735,349     5,858,029     5,772,052     5,317,208     5,198,404  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (92,733 )   (94,013 )   (91,250 )   (85,411 )   (35,154 )
Net Loans   5,642,616     5,764,016     5,680,802     5,231,797     5,163,250  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   75,117     76,393     69,041     71,540     66,615  
Other real estate owned   12,750     15,890     15,847     14,640     12,390  
Goodwill   221,176     221,176     212,146     212,085     205,286  
Other intangible assets, net   16,745     18,163     17,950     19,461     20,066  
Bank owned life insurance   131,776     130,887     127,954     127,067     126,181  
Net deferred tax assets   23,629     25,503     21,404     19,766     16,457  
Other assets   162,214     156,717     153,993     145,957     141,740  
Total Assets   $ 8,342,392     $ 8,287,840     $ 8,084,013     $ 7,352,894     $ 7,108,511  
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest demand   $ 2,289,787     $ 2,400,744     $ 2,267,435     $ 1,703,628     $ 1,590,493  
Interest-bearing demand   1,566,069     1,385,445     1,368,146     1,234,193     1,181,732  
Savings   689,179     655,072     619,251     554,836     519,152  
Money market   1,556,370     1,457,078     1,232,892     1,124,378     1,108,363  
Other time certificates   425,878     457,964     445,176     489,669     504,837  
Brokered time certificates   233,815     381,028     572,465     597,715     472,857  
Time certificates of more than $250,000   171,463     177,512     161,418     183,080     207,319  
Total Deposits   6,932,561     6,914,843     6,666,783     5,887,499     5,584,753  
                     
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   119,609     89,508     92,125     64,723     86,121  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings       35,000     135,000     265,000     315,000  
Subordinated debt   71,365     71,295     71,225     71,155     71,085  
Other liabilities   88,455     78,853     88,277     72,730     65,913  
Total Liabilities   7,211,990     7,189,499     7,053,410     6,361,107     6,122,872  
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Common stock   5,524     5,517     5,299     5,271     5,151  
Additional paid in capital   856,092     854,188     811,328     809,533     786,242  
Retained earnings   256,701     227,354     204,719     179,646     195,813  
Treasury stock   (8,285 )   (7,941 )   (8,037 )   (7,422 )   (6,032 )
    1,110,032     1,079,118     1,013,309     987,028     981,174  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   20,370     19,223     17,294     4,759     4,465  
Total Shareholders' Equity   1,130,402     1,098,341     1,030,603     991,787     985,639  
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity   $ 8,342,392     $ 8,287,840     $ 8,084,013     $ 7,352,894     $ 7,108,511  
                     
Common shares outstanding   55,243     55,169     52,991     52,709     51,514  
                     


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
   
                   
(Amounts in thousands) 4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20   4Q'19
                   
Credit Analysis                  
Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ 3,028     $ 1,112     $ 1,714     $ 1,316       $ 2,930  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 99     624     37     (343 )     295  
Total Net Charge-offs 3,127     1,736     1,751     973       3,225  
                   
Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.20 %   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.10   %   0.23 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans 0.01     0.04         (0.03 )     0.02  
Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.21     0.12     0.12     0.07       0.25  
                   
Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 69,786     $ 70,388     $ 73,587     $ 69,498       $ 34,573  
Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 22,947     23,625     17,663     15,913       581  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 92,733     $ 94,013     $ 91,250     $ 85,411       $ 35,154  
                   
Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,196,205     $ 4,157,376     $ 4,315,892     $ 4,373,378       $ 4,317,919  
Acquired loans at end of period 972,183     1,061,853     879,710     943,830       880,485  
Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period1 566,961     638,800     576,450            
Total Loans $ 5,735,349     $ 5,858,029     $ 5,772,052     $ 5,317,208       $ 5,198,404  
                   
Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.66 %   1.69 %   1.71 %   1.59   %   0.80 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.62     1.60     1.58     1.61       0.68  
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.79     1.80     1.76     1.61       0.68  
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 2.86     3.01     3.29     3.36       3.83  
                   
End of Period                  
Nonperforming loans $ 36,110     $ 36,897     $ 30,051     $ 25,582       $ 26,955  
Other real estate owned 10,182     12,299     10,967     11,048       5,549  
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 2,569     3,592     4,880     3,592       6,842  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 48,861     $ 52,788     $ 45,898     $ 40,222       $ 39,346  
                   
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) $ 4,182     $ 10,190     $ 10,338     $ 10,833       $ 11,100  
                   
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.63 %   0.63 %   0.52 %   0.48   %   0.52 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.59     0.64     0.57     0.55       0.55  
                   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
Loans 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
                   
Construction and land development $ 245,108     $ 280,610     $ 298,835     $ 295,405       $ 325,113  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,141,310     1,125,460     1,076,650     1,082,893       1,034,963  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,395,854     1,394,464     1,392,787     1,381,096       1,344,008  
Residential real estate 1,342,628     1,393,396     1,468,171     1,559,754       1,507,863  
Commercial and financial 854,753     833,083     757,232     796,038       778,252  
Consumer 188,735     192,216     201,927     202,022       208,205  
Paycheck Protection Program 566,961     638,800     576,450            
Total Loans $ 5,735,349     $ 5,858,029     $ 5,772,052     $ 5,317,208       $ 5,198,404  
                   
13Q'20 includes $54 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans acquired from Freedom Bank
 


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                                   
                                   
  4Q'20   3Q'20   4Q'19
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
Earning assets:                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 1,496,536     $ 6,477     1.73 %   $ 1,322,160     $ 6,972     2.11 %   $ 1,179,843     $ 8,500     2.88 %
Nontaxable 25,943     109     1.68     23,570     157     2.67     20,709     162     3.13  
Total Securities 1,522,479     6,586     1.73     1,345,730     7,129     2.12     1,200,552     8,662     2.89  
                                   
Federal funds sold and other investments 197,379     523     1.05     239,511     556     0.92     84,961     788     3.68  
                                   
Loans excluding PPP loans 5,276,224     60,497     4.56     5,242,776     58,854     4.47     5,104,272     62,922     4.89  
PPP loans 629,855     5,187     3.28     618,088     1,719     1.11              
Total Loans 5,906,079     65,684     4.42     5,860,864     60,573     4.11     5,104,272     62,922     4.89  
                                   
Total Earning Assets 7,625,937     72,793     3.80     7,446,105     68,258     3.65     6,389,785     72,372     4.49  
                                   
Allowance for credit losses (93,148 )           (92,151 )           (34,072 )        
Cash and due from banks 235,519             138,749             99,008          
Premises and equipment 76,001             72,572             67,485          
Intangible assets 238,631             228,801             226,060          
Bank owned life insurance 131,208             129,156             125,597          
Other assets 162,248             163,658             122,351          
                                   
Total Assets $ 8,376,396             $ 8,086,890             $ 6,996,214          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,458,299     $ 249     0.07 %   $ 1,364,947     $ 330     0.10 %   $ 1,190,681     $ 983     0.33 %
Savings 672,864     166     0.10     648,319     170     0.10     528,771     422     0.32  
Money market 1,523,960     813     0.21     1,328,931     799     0.24     1,148,453     2,184     0.75  
Time deposits 911,091     2,104     0.92     1,051,316     2,673     1.01     1,078,297     5,084     1.87  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 101,665     42     0.16     90,357     40     0.18     73,693     226     1.22  
Federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 15,978     80     1.99     93,913     181     0.77     181,134     845     1.85  
Other borrowings 71,321     436     2.43     71,258     444     2.48     71,045     782     4.37  
                                   
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,755,178     3,890     0.33     4,649,041     4,637     0.40     4,272,074     10,526     0.98  
                                   
Noninterest demand 2,424,523             2,279,584             1,680,734          
Other liabilities 85,622             96,458             67,206          
Total Liabilities 7,265,323             7,025,083             6,020,014          
                                   
Shareholders' equity 1,111,073             1,061,807             976,200          
                                   
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 8,376,396             $ 8,086,890             $ 6,996,214          
                                   
Cost of deposits         0.19 %           0.24 %           0.61 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         0.20 %           0.25 %           0.65 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 68,903     3.59 %       $ 63,621     3.40 %       $ 61,846     3.84 %
                                   
                                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.        
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.        
         


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020   Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                       
Assets                      
Earning assets:                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 1,277,441     $ 29,718     2.33 %   $ 1,176,842     $ 35,354     3.00 %
Nontaxable 22,164     570     2.57     23,122     695     3.01  
Total Securities 1,299,605     30,288     2.33     1,199,964     36,049     3.00  
                       
Federal funds sold and other investments 239,494     2,497     1.04     88,045     3,379     3.84  
                       
Loans excluding PPP loans 5,259,653     242,736     4.62     4,933,518     250,730     5.08  
PPP loans 419,154     11,974     2.86              
Total Loans 5,678,807     254,710     4.49     4,933,518     250,730     5.08  
                       
Total Earning Assets 7,217,906     287,495     3.98     6,221,527     290,158     4.66  
                       
Allowance for credit losses (81,858 )           (33,465 )        
Cash and due from banks 142,314             94,643          
Premises and equipment 71,846             69,142          
Intangible assets 231,267             228,042          
Bank owned life insurance 128,569             124,803          
Other assets 149,956             126,588          
                       
Total Assets $ 7,860,000             $ 6,831,280          
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,324,433     $ 1,710     0.13 %   $ 1,114,334     $ 4,025     0.36 %
Savings 610,015     849     0.14     516,526     2,015     0.39  
Money market 1,294,629     4,361     0.34     1,164,938     10,581     0.91  
Time deposits 1,101,321     13,365     1.21     1,092,516     21,776     1.99  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 84,514     283     0.33     106,142     1,431     1.35  
Federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 139,439     1,540     1.10     131,921     3,010     2.28  
Other borrowings 71,220     2,184     3.07     70,939     3,367     4.75  
                       
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,625,571     24,292     0.53     4,197,316     46,205     1.10  
                       
Noninterest demand 2,107,931             1,641,766          
Other liabilities 81,279             63,405          
Total Liabilities 6,814,781             5,902,487          
                       
Shareholders' equity 1,045,219             928,793          
                       
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 7,860,000             $ 6,831,280          
                       
Cost of deposits         0.32 %           0.69 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         0.34 %           0.74 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 263,203     3.65 %       $ 243,953     3.92 %
                       
                       
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
 


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
                     
Customer Relationship Funding                    
Noninterest demand                    
Commercial   $ 1,821,361     $ 1,973,494     $ 1,844,288     $ 1,336,352     $ 1,233,475  
Retail   350,783     322,559     314,723     271,916     246,717  
Public funds   90,973     70,371     74,674     71,029     85,122  
Other   26,670     34,320     33,750     24,331     25,179  
Total Noninterest Demand   2,289,787     2,400,744     2,267,435     1,703,628     1,590,493  
                     
Interest-bearing demand                    
Commercial   454,909     413,513     412,846     349,315     319,993  
Retail   839,958     777,078     733,772     671,378     641,762  
Public funds   271,202     194,854     221,528     213,500     219,977  
Total Interest-Bearing Demand   1,566,069     1,385,445     1,368,146     1,234,193     1,181,732  
                     
Total transaction accounts                    
Commercial   2,276,270     2,387,007     2,257,134     1,685,667     1,553,468  
Retail   1,190,741     1,099,637     1,048,495     943,294     888,479  
Public funds   362,175     265,225     296,202     284,529     305,099  
Other   26,670     34,320     33,750     24,331     25,179  
Total Transaction Accounts   3,855,856     3,786,189     3,635,581     2,937,821     2,772,225  
                     
Savings   689,179     655,072     619,251     554,836     519,152  
                     
Money market                    
Commercial   611,623     634,697     586,416     487,759     494,803  
Retail   661,311     613,532     579,126     572,785     553,075  
Brokered   196,616     141,808              
Public funds   86,820     67,041     67,350     63,834     60,485  
Total Money Market   1,556,370     1,457,078     1,232,892     1,124,378     1,108,363  
                     
Brokered time certificates   233,815     381,028     572,465     597,715     472,857  
Other time certificates   597,341     635,476     606,594     672,749     712,156  
    831,156     1,016,504     1,179,059     1,270,464     1,185,013  
Total Deposits   $ 6,932,561     $ 6,914,843     $ 6,666,783     $ 5,887,499     $ 5,584,753  
                     
Customer sweep accounts   $ 119,609     $ 89,508     $ 92,125     $ 64,723     $ 86,121  
                     

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                           
  Quarterly Trends   Twelve Months Ended
                           
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'20   3Q'20   2Q'20   1Q'20   4Q'19   4Q'20   4Q'19
                           
Net Income $ 29,347       $ 22,628       $ 25,080       $ 709       $ 27,176       $ 77,764       $ 98,739    
                           
Total noninterest income 14,930       16,946       15,006       14,688       16,376       61,570       56,732    
Securities (gains) losses, net 18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )     (2,539 )     (1,235 )     (1,217 )  
BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)                                     (956 )  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income 18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )     (2,539 )     (1,235 )     (2,173 )  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 14,948       16,942       13,776       14,669       13,837       60,335       54,559    
                           
Total noninterest expense 43,681       51,674       42,399       47,798       38,057       185,552       160,739    
Merger related charges       (4,281 )     (240 )     (4,553 )     (634 )     (9,074 )     (969 )  
Amortization of intangibles (1,421 )     (1,497 )     (1,483 )     (1,456 )     (1,456 )     (5,857 )     (5,826 )  
Business continuity expenses                   (307 )           (307 )     (95 )  
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (354 )     (464 )                       (818 )     (1,846 )  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (1,775 )     (6,242 )     (1,723 )     (6,316 )     (2,090 )     (16,056 )     (8,736 )  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 41,906       45,432       40,676       41,482       35,967       169,496       152,003    
                           
Income Taxes 8,793       6,992       7,188       (155 )     8,103       22,818       29,873    
Tax effect of adjustments 440       1,530       121       1,544       (110 )     3,635       1,846    
Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets                                     (1,135 )  
Total Adjustments to Income Taxes 440       1,530       121       1,544       (110 )     3,635       711    
Adjusted Income Taxes 9,233       8,522       7,309       1,389       7,993       26,453       30,584    
Adjusted Net Income $ 30,700       $ 27,336       $ 25,452       $ 5,462       $ 26,837       $ 88,950       $ 104,591    
                           
Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.53       $ 0.42       $ 0.47       $ 0.01       $ 0.52       $ 1.44       $ 1.90    
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.55       0.50       0.48       0.10       0.52       1.65       2.01    
Average diluted shares outstanding 55,739       54,301       53,308       52,284       52,081       53,930       52,029    
                           
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 41,906       $ 45,432       $ 40,676       $ 41,482       $ 35,967       $ 169,496       $ 152,003    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 795       (756 )     (178 )     (46 )           (185 )        
Foreclosed property expense and net (loss)/gain on sale (1,821 )     (512 )     (245 )     315       (3 )     (2,263 )     (51 )  
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 40,880       $ 44,164       $ 40,253       $ 41,751       $ 35,964       $ 167,048       $ 151,952    
                           
Revenue $ 83,721       $ 80,449       $ 82,278       $ 77,865       $ 78,136       $ 324,313       $ 300,350    
Total Adjustments to Revenue 18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )     (2,539 )     (1,235 )     (2,173 )  
Impact of FTE adjustment 112       118       116       114       86       460       335    
Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 83,851       $ 80,563       $ 81,164       $ 77,960       $ 75,683       $ 323,538       $ 298,512    
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 48.75   %   54.82   %   49.60   %   53.55   %   47.52   %   51.63   %   50.90   %
                           
Net Interest Income $ 68,791       $ 63,503       $ 67,272       $ 63,177       $ 61,760       $ 262,743       $ 243,618    
Impact of FTE adjustment 112       118       116       114       86       460       335    
Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 68,903       $ 63,621       $ 67,388       $ 63,291       $ 61,846       $ 263,203       $ 243,953    
Total noninterest income 14,930       16,946       15,006       14,688       16,376       61,570       56,732    
Total noninterest expense 43,681       51,674       42,399       47,798       38,057       185,552       160,739    
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 40,152       $ 28,893       $ 39,995       $ 30,181       $ 40,165       $ 139,221       $ 139,946    
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income 18       (4 )     (1,230 )     (19 )     (2,539 )     (1,235 )     (2,173 )  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (2,801 )     (7,510 )     (2,146 )     (6,047 )     (2,093 )     (18,504 )     (8,787 )  
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 42,971       $ 36,399       $ 40,911       $ 36,209       $ 39,719       $ 156,490       $ 146,560    
                           
Average Assets $ 8,376,396       $ 8,086,890       $ 7,913,002       $ 7,055,543       $ 6,996,214       $ 7,860,000       $ 6,831,280    
Less average goodwill and intangible assets (238,631 )     (228,801 )     (230,871 )     (226,712 )     (226,060 )     (231,267 )     (228,042 )  
Average Tangible Assets $ 8,137,765       $ 7,858,089       $ 7,682,131       $ 6,828,831       $ 6,770,154       $ 7,628,733       $ 6,603,238    
                           
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
 1.39   %   1.11   %   1.27   %   0.04   %   1.54   %   0.99   %   1.45   %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.10       0.09       0.10       0.07       0.12       0.09       0.11    
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.49       1.20       1.37       0.11       1.66       1.08       1.56    
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.01       0.18       (0.04 )     0.21       (0.09 )     0.09       0.02    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.50       1.38       1.33       0.32       1.57       1.17       1.58    
                           
Average Shareholders' Equity $ 1,111,073       $ 1,061,807       $ 1,013,095       $ 993,993       $ 976,200       $ 1,045,219       $ 928,793    
Less average goodwill and intangible assets (238,631 )     (228,801 )     (230,871 )     (226,712 )     (226,060 )     (231,267 )     (228,042 )  
Average Tangible Equity $ 872,442       $ 833,006       $ 782,224       $ 767,281       $ 750,140       $ 813,952       $ 700,751    
                           
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 10.51   %   8.48   %   9.96   %   0.29   %   11.04   %   7.44   %   10.63   %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 3.36       2.87       3.51       0.66       3.91       2.66       4.09    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 13.87       11.35       13.47       0.95       14.95       10.10       14.72    
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.13       1.71       (0.38 )     1.91       (0.76 )     0.83       0.21    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.00       13.06       13.09       2.86       14.19       10.93       14.93    
                           
Loan interest income1 $ 65,684       $ 60,573       $ 64,929       $ 63,524       $ 62,922       $ 254,710       $ 250,730    
Accretion on acquired loans (4,448 )     (3,254 )     (2,988 )     (4,287 )     (3,407 )     (14,977 )     (15,370 )  
Interest and fees on PPP loans (5,187 )     (1,719 )     (5,068 )                 (11,974 )        
Loan interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 56,049       $ 55,600       $ 56,873       $ 59,237       $ 59,515       $ 227,759       $ 235,360    
                           
Yield on loans1 4.42       4.11       4.56       4.90       4.89       4.49       5.08    
Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.30 )     (0.22 )     (0.21 )     (0.33 )     (0.26 )     (0.27 )     (0.31 )  
Impact of PPP loans 0.11       0.33       (0.04 )                 0.11          
Yield on loans excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 4.23   %   4.22   %   4.31   %   4.57   %   4.63   %   4.33   %   4.77   %
                           
Net Interest Income1 $ 68,903       $ 63,621       $ 67,388       $ 63,291       $ 61,846       $ 263,203       $ 243,953    
Accretion on acquired loans (4,448 )     (3,254 )     (2,988 )     (4,287 )     (3,407 )     (14,977 )     (15,370 )  
Interest and fees on PPP loans (5,187 )     (1,719 )     (5,068 )                 (11,974 )        
Net interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 59,268       $ 58,648       $ 59,332       $ 59,004       $ 58,439       $ 236,252       $ 228,583    
                           
Net Interest Margin 3.59       3.40       3.70       3.93       3.84       3.65       3.92    
Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.23 )     (0.17 )     (0.16 )     (0.27 )     (0.21 )     (0.21 )     (0.25 )  
Impact of PPP loans 0.01       0.19       (0.08 )                 0.03          
Net interest margin excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 3.37   %   3.42   %   3.46   %   3.66   %   3.63   %   3.47   %   3.67   %
                           
Security interest income1 $ 6,586       $ 7,129       $ 7,725       $ 8,848       $ 8,662       $ 30,288       $ 36,049    
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (23 )     (32 )     (31 )     (30 )     (32 )     (116 )     (140 )  
Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 6,563       $ 7,097       $ 7,694       $ 8,818       $ 8,630       $ 30,172       $ 35,909    
                           
Loan interest income1 $ 65,684       $ 60,573       $ 64,929       $ 63,524       $ 62,922