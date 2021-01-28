Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income available to common stockholders of $32.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $23.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $61.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $88.6 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year. The quarter and annual results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, through higher credit losses, net interest margin compression and increased operating expenses.

Core earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $23.2 million and $72.2 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $1.20 per diluted share, respectively.

Core earnings are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) measures. For the periods presented they exclude merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”), non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and income tax benefit related to change in the New Jersey tax code (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). Non-core operations had a favorable impact of $8.9 million, net of tax, and an unfavorable impact of $11.0 million, net of tax, to GAAP earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Key developments for the recent quarter and year are described below:

  • Earnings: Achieved record quarterly GAAP earnings of $32.1 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing by 15%, to $0.54, as compared to the corresponding prior year quarter.
  • Balance sheet: The Company ended 2020 with a strengthened balance sheet driven by a series of successfully executed strategic decisions throughout the year. As a result of these initiatives, tangible book value per share increased to $14.98 from $14.58 in the prior linked quarter and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets ratio improved to 8.79% from 8.41% in the prior linked quarter. Highlights include:

○ The creation of a yield-focused debt and equity portfolio, which resulted in $23.6 million of net gains in the fourth quarter;
○ The sale of $298.1 million in PPP loans, which resulted in gains of $5.1 million;
○ The extinguishment of $343.5 million in high-cost borrowings with an average rate of 1.63%, providing a tailwind heading into 2021;
○ Total loan growth for the year was $1.54 billion, reflecting bank acquisitions and record loan originations of $2.23 billion (including PPP loan originations), partly offset by loan sales of $612.3 million. Deposits increased $3.10 billion for the year, including $1.51 billion of organic growth.

  • Loan forbearance: COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance have been substantially resolved, which allows the Bank to focus on organic growth and gain earnings momentum in 2021.

“I’m pleased to announce record GAAP quarterly earnings of $32.1 million, completing a year which began with the closing of two whole bank acquisitions and quickly became a year filled with challenges to support our customers and communities during an unprecedented health crisis,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher. Mr. Maher added, “OceanFirst is well positioned for 2021 as our customers look forward to the opportunities that are on the horizon and our Country works to recover from the pandemic. At OceanFirst, we remain committed to growing our Company and will continue to focus on maintaining strong credit, fostering margin expansion, and controlling operating expenses while seeking growth opportunities.”

The Company expects to consolidate four branches in the second quarter, with an expected $1.1 million in annual savings. The latest branch consolidations bring the total number of branches consolidated to 57 over the past five years, helping to drive a targeted average branch size of $160 million.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-sixth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on February 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2021. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depository share, representing 1/40th interest in the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 15, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on January 29, 2021.

Results of Operations

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.

Net income was favorably impacted by $8.9 million, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $2.3 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income was adversely impacted by $11.0 million, net of tax, and $16.3 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Core earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were $23.2 million and $72.2 million, respectively, representing a decrease from core earnings of $25.7 million and $104.8 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The decrease as compared to the prior periods was largely driven by the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $77.9 million and $313.0 million, respectively, as compared to $63.4 million and $256.0 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets, partly offset by a reduction in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $3.21 billion and $2.82 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, were favorably impacted by $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank and $77.5 million and $227.5 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets from PPP loans. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.83 billion and $2.15 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisition of Two River and Country Bank for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were $1.46 billion and $1.55 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 decreased to 2.97% and 3.16%, respectively, from 3.48% and 3.62%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The compression in net interest margin is primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, the origination of low-yielding PPP loans, and the excess balance sheet liquidity which the Company strategically accumulated entering the economic downturn. For the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.74% and 0.88%, respectively, from 0.98% and 0.96%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.45% and 0.55% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to 0.64% and 0.61%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, increased by $1.1 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, while net interest margin remained steady at 2.97%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.53% from 3.60% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to increasing balance sheet liquidity. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.49% in the prior linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for credit loss expense was $4.1 million and $59.4 million, respectively, as compared to $355,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $35.7 million in the prior linked quarter. Credit loss expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was significantly influenced by economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as estimates of how those conditions may impact the Company’s borrowers, and the decision to sell higher risk commercial loans in the third quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020, COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance have been substantially resolved.

Net loan charge-offs were $2.9 million and $18.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $139,000 and $1.4 million, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods, and net loan charge-offs of $15.0 million in the prior linked quarter. The three months ended December 31, 2020 included $2.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. The year ended December 31, 2020 included $14.6 million of charge-offs related to the sale of higher risk commercial loans and $3.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. Non-performing loans held-for-investment totaled $36.4 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $17.8 million at December 31, 2019.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, other income increased to $40.6 million and $73.9 million, respectively, as compared to $11.2 million and $42.2 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $29.6 million and $26.0 million, respectively, of net gains related to non-core operations.

The primary contributor to other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was gains earned on equity investments. The Company implemented several programs in 2020 to invest excess liquidity in high quality interest or dividend bearing securities. In August 2020, the Company began purchasing select financial services institutions’ common stocks paying attractive dividends. The positive performance of the portfolio drove the decision to liquidate all of the positions in December 2020 and January 2021, which resulted in an additional $8.1 million of net gains recorded in January 2021.

Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year was due to Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $439,000. The remaining decrease in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the corresponding prior year period, was due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $1.9 million and fees and service charges of $1.2 million, partly offset by an increase in net gain on sale of loans of $1.0 million, and net gain on real estate operations of $695,000.

Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in other income for the year ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year was due to Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $2.8 million. The remaining increase in other income was due to increases in commercial loan swap income of $2.8 million, net gain on sales of loans of $2.5 million, net gain on real estate operations of $981,000, and bankcard services of $577,000, partly offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $4.4 million. The waiver of certain fees during the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to suppress deposit fee income for the remainder of the public health crisis.

Excluding the impact of non-core operations, other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, decreased $723,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $1.3 million.

Non-interest Expense

Operating expenses increased to $70.9 million and $246.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $47.6 million and $189.1 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $17.9 million and $37.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 included $5.3 million and $22.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $6.3 million and $29.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The remaining increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was due to increases in federal deposit insurance expense of $1.4 million, compensation and benefits expense of $1.4 million, professional fees of $1.3 million, and operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $707,000. The increase in operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $7.6 million, operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4.5 million, professional fees of $3.6 million, and federal deposit insurance expense of $2.0 million, partly offset by decreases in equipment expense of $1.8 million, occupancy expense of $1.6 million, and check card processing of $680,000.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, operating expenses, excluding net expenses related to non-core operations, increased $252,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was due to increases in other operating expense of $788,000, federal deposit insurance expense of $648,000, and professional fees of $583,000, partly offset by decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $1.1 million and operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $1.0 million.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $10.4 million and $17.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $3.2 million and $18.8 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 24.0% and 21.9% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to 11.9% and 17.5%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The higher effective tax rates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 are due to the adverse impacts of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York due to the acquisition of Country Bank. The lower tax rates in the prior year periods were also due to the reduction in income tax expense of $2.2 million from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of the change in New Jersey tax code. Excluding the impact of the New Jersey tax code change, the effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was 20.2% and 19.6%.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $3.20 billion to $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020, from $8.25 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.03 billion to total assets. Cash and due from banks increased by $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020, from $120.5 million at December 31, 2019, due to increased deposits, the Company’s decision to build liquidity during the economic downturn, the cash received from the issuance of subordinated notes and non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock as described below, and the cash received from loan sales throughout the year. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.50 billion, to $7.70 billion at December 31, 2020, from $6.21 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.56 billion. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $500.3 million at December 31, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and core deposit intangibles increased to $23.7 million, from $15.6 million. Other assets increased by $39.4 million to $209.0 million at December 31, 2020, from $169.5 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in swap positions.

Deposits increased by $3.10 billion, to $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020, from $6.33 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.59 billion and organic deposit growth of $1.51 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2020 was 82.3%, as compared to 98.2% at December 31, 2019. The Company utilized the excess liquidity to prepay all FHLB advances in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the balance to $0 at December 31, 2020 from $519.3 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in other borrowings of $138.7 million to $235.5 million at December 31, 2020, from $96.8 at December 31, 2019, primarily resulted from the May 2020 issuance of $125.0 million in subordinated notes at an initial rate of 5.25% and a stated maturity of May 15, 2030. Other liabilities increased by $92.7 million to $155.3 million at December 31, 2020, from $62.6 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in swap positions.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company raised $55.7 million from the issuance of 7.0% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, with a par value of $0.01 and a liquidation price of $1,000 per share. Under the Company’s stock repurchase program, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase at December 31, 2020. The Company had suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020, and has determined to recommence repurchases under its existing stock repurchase plan beginning February 1, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans held-for-investment totaled $36.4 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans held-for-investment do not include $48.5 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions.

COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance have been substantially resolved and returned to payment terms. The Company’s special mention and substandard loans were $360.2 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $317.4 million as of September 30, 2020 and $107.7 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase as compared to the prior year reflects the addition of Two River and Country Bank portfolios, as well as borrowers that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which primarily occurred during the third quarter as Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act forbearance periods ended. A significant majority of these borrowers are current on their loan payments. The Company’s non-accrual loans as of December 31, 2020 were 0.47% of total loans, as compared to 0.37% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.29% as of December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, an increase from 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses does not reflect the net unamortized credit mark of $28.0 million. The allowance for credit losses plus the unamortized credit mark amounted to $88.7 million, or 1.14% of loans held-for-investment. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment was 166.81% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 94.41% at December 31, 2019.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be virtually held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 2, 2021. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10150841 from one hour after the end of the call until April 29, 2021. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is an $11.45 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

    December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 1,272,134     $ 980,870     $ 120,544  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   183,302     169,634     150,960  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,715 at December 31, 2020 and $2,393 at September 30, 2020 (estimated fair value of $968,466 at December 31, 2020, $902,418 at September 30, 2020, and $777,290 at December 31, 2019)   937,253     871,688     768,873  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   107,079     63,846     10,136  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   51,705     67,505     62,356  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $60,735 at December 31, 2020, $56,350 at September 30, 2020, and $16,852 at December 31, 2019   7,704,857     7,943,390     6,207,680  
Loans held-for-sale   45,524     388,763      
Interest and dividends receivable   35,269     40,671     21,674  
Other real estate owned   106     106     264  
Premises and equipment, net   107,094     103,249     102,691  
Bank owned life insurance   265,253     264,167     237,411  
Assets held for sale   5,782     6,717     3,785  
Goodwill   500,319     500,849     374,632  
Core deposit intangible   23,668     25,194     15,607  
Other assets   208,968     224,648     169,532  
Total assets   $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 8,246,145  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Deposits   $ 9,427,616     $ 9,283,288     $ 6,328,777  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       343,452     519,260  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers   128,454     142,823     71,739  
Other borrowings   235,471     246,941     96,801  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   17,296     20,104     13,884  
Other liabilities   155,346     152,975     62,565  
Total liabilities   9,964,183     10,189,583     7,093,026  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,484,130     1,461,714     1,153,119  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 8,246,145  


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
    |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------|   (Unaudited)    
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 84,997     $ 85,933       $ 70,298       $ 349,221     $ 279,931    
Mortgage-backed securities   3,388     3,212       3,552       14,037     15,300    
Debt securities, equity investments and other   4,177     3,817       3,225       16,350     13,563    
Total interest income   92,562     92,962       77,075       379,608     308,794    
Interest expense:                    
Deposits   10,679     11,370       10,214       48,290     38,432    
Borrowed funds   4,032     4,804       3,507       18,367     14,391    
Total interest expense   14,711     16,174       13,721       66,657     52,823    
Net interest income   77,851     76,788       63,354       312,951     255,971    
Credit loss expense   4,072     35,714       355       59,404     1,636    
Net interest income after credit loss expense   73,779     41,074       62,999       253,547     254,335    
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue   3,098     3,097       2,641       11,417     10,263    
Trust and asset management revenue   492     490       478       2,052     2,102    
Fees and services charges   3,950     3,732       4,710       15,808     18,500    
Net gain on sales of loans   6,348     1,001       1       8,278     16    
Net gain (loss) on equity investments   24,487     (3,576 )     (63 )     21,214     267    
Net gain (loss) from other real estate operations   23     214       (95 )     35     (330 )  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,798     1,530       1,375       6,424     5,420    
Commercial loan swap income   116     1,425       2,062       8,080     5,285    
Other   308     266       122       618     642    
Total other income   40,620     8,179       11,231       73,926     42,165    
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits   27,323     29,012       22,518       114,155     89,912    
Occupancy   4,968     5,270       4,071       20,782     17,159    
Equipment   1,938     1,906       1,775       7,769     7,719    
Marketing   632     963       840       3,117     3,469    
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments   1,859     1,212       296       4,871     2,227    
Data processing   4,624     4,517       4,078       17,467     14,814    
Check card processing   1,507     1,385       1,557       5,458     5,956    
Professional fees   3,908     3,354       3,641       12,247     9,338    
Other operating expense   4,768     3,644       3,815       16,552     14,968    
Amortization of core deposit intangible   1,526     1,538       998       6,186     4,027    
FHLB advance prepayment fees   13,333                 14,257        
Branch consolidation expense   3,336     830       268       7,623     9,050    
Merger related expenses   1,194     3,156       3,742       15,947     10,503    
Total operating expenses   70,916     56,787       47,599       246,431     189,142    
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes   43,483     (7,534 )     26,631       81,042     107,358    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   10,419     (2,608 )     3,181       17,733     18,784    
Net income (loss)   33,064     (4,926 )     23,450       63,309     88,574    
Dividends on preferred shares   1,004     1,093             2,097        
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders   $ 32,060     $ (6,019 )     $ 23,450       $ 61,212     $ 88,574    
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.53     $ (0.10 )     $ 0.47       $ 1.02     $ 1.77    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.54     $ (0.10 )     $ 0.47       $ 1.02     $ 1.75    
Average basic shares outstanding   59,961     59,935       49,890       59,919     50,166    
Average diluted shares outstanding   60,057     59,935       50,450       60,072     50,746    


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Commercial:                      
Commercial and industrial     $ 470,656       $ 599,188       $ 910,762       $ 502,760       $ 396,434    
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   1,145,065       1,176,529       1,199,742       1,220,983       792,653    
Commercial real estate - investor   3,491,464       3,453,276       3,449,160       3,331,662       2,296,410    
Total commercial     5,107,185       5,228,993       5,559,664       5,055,405       3,485,497    
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate     2,309,459       2,407,178       2,426,277       2,458,641       2,321,157    
Home equity loans and lines     285,016       301,712       320,627       335,624       318,576    
Other consumer     54,446       63,095       71,721       82,920       89,422    
Total consumer     2,648,921       2,771,985       2,818,625       2,877,185       2,729,155    
Total loans     7,756,106       8,000,978       8,378,289       7,932,590       6,214,652    
Deferred origination costs (fees), net   9,486       (1,238 )     (4,300 )     10,586       9,880    
Allowance for credit losses     (60,735 )     (56,350 )     (38,509 )     (29,635 )     (16,852 )  
Loans receivable, net     $ 7,704,857       $ 7,943,390       $ 8,335,480       $ 7,913,541       $ 6,207,680    
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 95,789       $ 88,210       $ 101,840       $ 51,399       $ 50,042    
  At December 31, 2020 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 3.78 %   $ 210,024       $ 154,700       $ 169,093       $ 293,820       $ 219,269    
Residential real estate 3.16     151,152       212,107       181,800       223,032       105,396    
Home equity loans and lines 4.14     6,630       10,301       8,282       8,429       3,049    
Total 3.53 %   $ 367,806       $ 377,108       $ 359,175       $ 525,281       $ 327,714    


  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial 3.74 %   $ 173,715     $ 187,747     $ 216,979   (2) $ 266,882     $ 264,938  
Residential real estate 3.23     222,780     219,325     242,137     148,675     226,492  
Home equity loans and lines 4.18     13,435     10,966     12,128     10,666     12,961  
Total 3.48 %   $ 409,930     $ 418,038     $ 471,244     $ 426,223     $ 504,391  
Loans sold     $ 56,126   (3) $ 56,722     $ 104,600   (3) $ 7,500   (3) $ 110  

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $504 million.
(3) Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs, and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

DEPOSITS   At
    December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Type of Account                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 2,133,195     $ 2,240,799     $ 2,161,766     $ 1,783,216     $ 1,377,396  
Interest-bearing checking   3,646,866     3,317,296     3,022,887     2,647,487     2,539,428  
Money market deposit   783,521     691,872     680,199     620,145     578,147  
Savings   1,491,251     1,471,554     1,456,931     1,420,628     898,174  
Time deposits   1,372,783     1,561,767     1,645,971     1,420,591     935,632  
    $ 9,427,616     $ 9,283,288     $ 8,967,754     $ 7,892,067     $ 6,328,777  


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Non-performing loans held-for-investment:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,551     $ 586     $ 1,586     $ 207     $ 207  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 13,054     11,365     4,582     4,219     4,811  
Commercial real estate - investor 10,660     2,978     5,274     3,384     2,917  
Residential real estate 8,642     11,518     6,568     5,920     7,181  
Home equity loans and lines 2,503     3,448     3,034     2,533     2,733  
Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 36,410     29,895     21,044     16,263     17,849  
Non-performing loans held-for-sale     67,489              
Other real estate owned 106     106     248     484     264  
Total non-performing assets $ 36,516     $ 97,490     $ 21,292     $ 16,747     $ 18,113  
PCD loans (1) $ 48,488     $ 56,422     $ 61,694     $ 59,783     $ 13,265  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 34,683     $ 13,753     $ 13,640     $ 48,905     $ 14,798  
Troubled debt restructurings:                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 5,158     $ 9,866     $ 6,189     $ 6,249     $ 6,566  
Performing 12,009     12,777     16,365     16,102     18,042  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 17,167     $ 22,643     $ 22,554     $ 22,351     $ 24,608  
Allowance for credit losses $ 60,735     $ 56,350     $ 38,509     $ 29,635     $ 16,852  
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.78 %   0.70 %   0.46 %   0.37 %   0.27 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing
loans held-for-investment		 166.81     188.49     182.99     182.22     94.41  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.47     0.37     0.25     0.21     0.29  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.32     0.84     0.19     0.16     0.22  

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment, troubled debt restructurings or delinquent loans totals.
(2) The loans acquired from Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for credit losses, was $27,951, $31,617, $35,439, $38,272, and $30,260 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

NET CHARGE-OFFS   For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Net (charge-offs) recoveries:                    
Loan charge-offs   $ (3,220 )   $ (15,411 )     $ (169 )     $ (1,384 )   $ (445 )
Recoveries on loans   278     416       401       230     306  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 )   (2) $ 232       $ (1,154 ) (3) $ (139 )
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)   0.15 %   0.71 %     NM*       0.06 %   0.01 %
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries details:                    
Commercial   $ (775 )   $ (14,801 )     $ 30       $ 59     $ 163  
Residential mortgage and construction   (1,731 )   314       212       (1,112 )   (61 )
Home equity loans and lines   (451 )   (490 )     (3 )     (36 )   (240 )
Other consumer   15     (18 )     (7 )     (65 )   (1 )
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 )   (2) $ 232       $ (1,154 ) (3) $ (139 )

(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is $2.3 million relating to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold.
(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $14.2 million relating to loans transferred to held-for-sale.
(3) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is $949 relating to under-performing residential loans sold.
* Not Meaningful


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 1,223,472       $ 341     0.11 %   $ 805,863       $ 236     0.12 %   $ 43,495       $ 196     1.79 %
Securities (1) 1,209,543       7,224     2.38     1,112,174       6,793     2.43     1,008,461       6,581     2.59  
Loans receivable, net (2)                                  
Commercial 5,271,633       58,776     4.44     5,554,897       58,639     4.20     3,442,771       42,416     4.89  
Residential real estate 2,420,494       21,530     3.56     2,462,513       23,091     3.75     2,309,741       22,469     3.89  
Home equity loans and lines 293,746       3,930     5.32     311,802       3,330     4.25     323,878       4,243     5.20  
Other consumer 58,174       761     5.20     67,497       873     5.15     94,350       1,170     4.92  
Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (51,682 )             (45,912 )             (7,932 )          
Loans receivable, net 7,992,365       84,997     4.23     8,350,797       85,933     4.09     6,162,808       70,298     4.53  
Total interest-earning assets 10,425,380       92,562     3.53     10,268,834       92,962     3.60     7,214,764       77,075     4.24  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,322,112               1,353,135               977,413            
Total assets $ 11,747,492               $ 11,621,969               $ 8,192,177            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,601,814       4,836     0.53 %   $ 3,289,319       4,627     0.56 %   $ 2,562,059       4,477     0.69 %
Money market 766,866       586     0.30     675,841       571     0.34     592,116       1,243     0.83  
Savings 1,489,853       240     0.06     1,460,232       296     0.08     899,051       308     0.14  
Time deposits 1,437,770       5,017     1.39     1,606,632       5,876     1.45     931,228       4,186     1.78  
Total 7,296,303       10,679     0.58     7,032,024       11,370     0.64     4,984,454       10,214     0.81  
FHLB advances 204,880       779     1.51     343,412       1,470     1.70     412,073       2,075     2.00  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 143,385       154     0.43     144,720       174     0.48     68,257       85     0.49  
Other borrowings 242,030       3,099     5.09     246,903       3,160     5.09     96,712       1,347     5.53  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,886,598       14,711     0.74     7,767,059       16,174     0.83     5,561,496       13,721     0.98  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,209,532               2,209,241               1,393,002            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 176,274               162,987               92,014            
Total liabilities 10,272,404               10,139,287               7,046,512            
Stockholders’ equity 1,475,088               1,482,682               1,145,665            
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,747,492               $ 11,621,969               $ 8,192,177            
Net interest income     $ 77,851             $ 76,788             $ 63,354      
Net interest rate spread (3)         2.79 %           2.77 %           3.26 %
Net interest margin (4)         2.97 %           2.97 %           3.48 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.45 %           0.49 %           0.64 %


    For the Year Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments   $ 613,971       $ 1,034     0.17 %   $ 57,742       $ 1,299     2.25 %
Securities (1)   1,159,764       29,353     2.53     1,048,779       27,564     2.63  
Loans receivable, net (2)                        
Commercial   5,299,813       236,749     4.47     3,329,396       168,507     5.06  
Residential real estate   2,465,740       93,120     3.78     2,204,931       87,729     3.98  
Home equity loans and lines   318,090       15,183     4.77     339,896       18,284     5.38  
Other consumer   72,331       4,169     5.76     107,672       5,411     5.03  
Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees   (33,343 )             (8,880 )          
Loans receivable, net   8,122,631       349,221     4.30     5,973,015       279,931     4.69  
Total interest-earning assets   9,896,366       379,608     3.84     7,079,536       308,794     4.36  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,310,474               964,920            
Total assets   $ 11,206,840               $ 8,044,456            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking   $ 3,168,889       19,395     0.61 %   $ 2,517,068       16,820     0.67 %
Money market   677,554       2,902     0.43     605,607       4,919     0.81  
Savings   1,449,982       2,505     0.17     906,086       1,195     0.13  
Time deposits   1,531,857       23,488     1.53     929,488       15,498     1.67  
Total   6,828,282       48,290     0.71     4,958,249       38,432     0.78  
FHLB advances   413,290       7,018     1.70     387,925       8,441     2.18  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   125,500       562     0.45     64,525       276     0.43  
Other borrowings   207,386       10,787     5.20     98,095       5,674     5.78  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,574,458       66,657     0.88     5,508,794       52,823     0.96  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   2,031,100               1,325,836            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   144,571               80,028            
Total liabilities   9,750,129               6,914,658            
Stockholders’ equity   1,456,711               1,129,798            
Total liabilities and equity   $ 11,206,840               $ 8,044,456            
Net interest income       $ 312,951             $ 255,971      
Net interest rate spread (3)           2.96 %           3.40 %
Net interest margin (4)           3.16 %           3.62 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)           0.55 %           0.61 %

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated allowance for credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    December 31, 2020   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   183,302     169,634     153,239     153,738     150,960  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   937,253     871,688     867,959     914,255     768,873  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   107,079     63,846     13,830     14,409     10,136  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   51,705     67,505     68,091     81,005     62,356  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   7,704,857     7,943,390     8,335,480     7,913,541     6,207,680  
Deposits   9,427,616     9,283,288     8,967,754     7,892,067     6,328,777  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       343,452     343,392     825,824     519,260  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings   363,925     389,764     399,661     210,388     168,540  
Stockholders’ equity   1,484,130     1,461,714     1,476,434     1,409,834     1,153,119  


    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 92,562     $ 92,962       $ 95,877     $ 98,207     $ 77,075  
Interest expense   14,711     16,174       17,210     18,562     13,721  
Net interest income   77,851     76,788       78,667     79,645     63,354  
Credit loss expense   4,072     35,714       9,649     9,969     355  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   73,779     41,074       69,018     69,676     62,999  
Other income (excluding net gain (loss) on equity investments and gain on sale of PPP loans)   11,032     11,755       11,430     13,697     11,231  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments   24,487     (3,576 )              
Gain on sale of PPP loans   5,101                    
Operating expenses (excluding FHLB advance prepayment fees, branch consolidation and merger related expenses)   53,053     52,801       51,075     51,675     43,589  
FHLB advance prepayment fees   13,333           924          
Branch consolidation expense   3,336     830       863     2,594     268  
Merger related expenses   1,194     3,156       3,070     8,527     3,742  
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes   43,483     (7,534 )     24,516     20,577     26,631  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   10,419     (2,608 )     5,878     4,044     3,181  
Net income (loss)   $ 33,064     $ (4,926 )     $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450  
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders   $ 32,060     $ (6,019 )     $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.54     $ (0.10 )     $ 0.31     $ 0.27     $ 0.47  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 6,186     $ 4,364       $ 5,536     $ 5,533     $ 3,501  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):                    
                     
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (2)   1.12 %   (0.17 )%     0.67 %   0.64 %   1.14 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   1.17     (0.18 )     0.71     0.68     1.19  
Return on average stockholders' equity (2)   8.92     (1.32 )     5.16     4.70     8.12  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3)   13.85     (2.05 )     8.10     7.50     12.33  
Stockholders' equity to total assets   12.96     12.55       13.01     13.44     13.98  
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (3)   8.79     8.41       8.77     8.85     9.71  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   8.28     7.91       8.25     8.85     9.71  
Net interest rate spread   2.79     2.77       3.02     3.29     3.26  
Net interest margin   2.97     2.97       3.24     3.52     3.48  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   2.40     1.94       2.02     2.44     2.31  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   59.86     66.83       62.08     67.28     63.82  
Loans to deposits   82.27     86.19       93.43     100.51     98.20  


    At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2020   2019
Performance Ratios:        
Return on average assets (2)   0.56 %   1.10 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   0.59     1.16  
Return on average stockholders' equity (2)   4.35     7.84  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3)   6.81     11.96  
Net interest rate spread   2.96     3.40  
Net interest margin   3.16     3.62  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   2.20     2.35  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   63.70     63.44  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Wealth Management:                    
Assets under administration   $ 245,175     $ 232,292     $ 224,042     $ 173,856     $ 195,415  
Nest Egg   93,237     80,472     57,383     43,528     34,865  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period   24.57     24.21     24.47     23.38     22.88  
Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3)   14.98     14.58     14.79     14.62     15.13  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   60,392,043     60,378,120     60,343,077     60,311,717     50,405,048  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period   57,370     57,370     57,370          
Number of full-service customer facilities:   62     62     62     75     56  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,209,543     $ 1,112,174     $ 1,130,779     $ 1,186,535     $ 1,008,461  
Loans receivable, net   7,992,365     8,350,797     8,295,622     7,850,662     6,162,808  
Total interest-earning assets   10,425,380     10,268,834     9,780,417     9,100,923     7,214,764  
Total assets   11,747,492     11,621,969     11,114,586     10,332,809     8,192,177  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   5,858,533     5,425,392     5,065,069     4,825,193     4,053,226  
Time deposits   1,437,770     1,606,632     1,623,890     1,459,348     931,228  
Total borrowed funds   590,295     735,035     828,928     832,285     577,042  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,886,598     7,767,059     7,517,887     7,116,826     5,561,496  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,209,532     2,209,241     2,018,044     1,687,582     1,393,002  
Stockholders’ equity   1,475,088     1,482,682     1,453,658     1,414,924     1,145,665  
Total deposits   9,505,835     9,241,265     8,707,003     7,972,123     6,377,456  
Quarterly Yields                    
Total securities   2.38 %   2.43 %   2.64 %   2.68 %   2.59 %
Loans receivable, net   4.23     4.09     4.28     4.61     4.53  
Total interest-earning assets   3.53     3.60     3.94     4.34     4.24  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   0.38     0.40     0.47     0.64     0.59  
Time deposits   1.39     1.45     1.58     1.71     1.78  
Borrowed funds   2.72     2.60     2.38     2.24     2.41  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.74     0.83     0.92     1.05     0.98  
Net interest spread   2.79     2.77     3.02     3.29     3.26  
Net interest margin   2.97     2.97     3.24     3.52     3.48  
Total deposits   0.45     0.49     0.57     0.70     0.64  

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Core Earnings:                    
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 32,060     $ (6,019 )   $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Merger related expenses   1,194     3,156     3,070     8,527     3,742  
Branch consolidation expenses   3,336     830     863     2,594     268  
Net (gain) loss on equity investments   (24,487 )   3,576              
FHLB advance prepayment fees   13,333         924          
Gain on sale of PPP loans   (5,101 )                
Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model               2,447      
Non-recurring professional fees                   1,274  
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code                   (2,205 )
Income tax (benefit) expense on items   2,832     (1,809 )   (1,190 )   (3,121 )   (793 )
Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)   $ 23,167     $ (266 )   $ 22,305     $ 26,980     $ 25,736  
Core diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.39     $     $ 0.37     $ 0.45     $ 0.51  
                     
Core Ratios (annualized):                    
Return on average assets   0.78 %   (0.01 )%   0.81 %   1.05 %   1.25 %
Return on average tangible assets   0.82     (0.01 )   0.85     1.11     1.31  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   9.71     (0.11 )   9.69     12.25     13.53  
Efficiency ratio   59.69     59.63     56.69     55.36     56.73  
Certain prior quarter amounts in the tables above have been restated for consistency with the current period presentation.


    For the Years Ended December 31,
    2020   2019
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 61,212     $ 88,574  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:        
Merger related expenses   15,947     10,503  
Branch consolidation expense   7,623     9,050  
Net gain on equity investments   (20,911 )    
FHLB advance prepayment fees   14,257      
Gain on sale of PPP loans   (5,101 )    
Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model   2,447      
Non-recurring professional fees       2,024  
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer       1,256  
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code       (2,205 )
Income tax benefit on items   (3,288 )   (4,362 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 72,186     $ 104,840  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 1.20     $ 2.07  
         
Core Ratios:        
Return on average assets   0.64 %   1.30 %
Return on average tangible assets   0.68     1.37  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   7.77     14.16  
Efficiency ratio   57.81     55.78  


COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,484,130     $ 1,461,714     $ 1,476,434     $ 1,409,834     $ 1,153,119  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632  
Core deposit intangible   23,668     25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607  
Tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 960,143     $ 935,671     $ 948,230     $ 881,465     $ 762,880  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632  
Core deposit intangible   23,668     25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607  
Tangible assets   $ 10,924,326     $ 11,125,254     $ 10,817,161     $ 9,960,705     $ 7,855,906  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.79 %   8.41 %   8.77 %   8.85 %   9.71 %


COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,484,130     $ 1,461,714     $ 1,476,434     $ 1,409,834     $ 1,153,119  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632  
Core deposit intangible   23,668     25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607  
Preferred stock   55,527     55,544     55,711          
Tangible common equity   $ 904,616     $ 880,127     $ 892,519     $ 881,465     $ 762,880  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,849     501,472     500,093     374,632  
Core deposit intangible   23,668     25,194     26,732     28,276     15,607  
Tangible assets   $ 10,924,326     $ 11,125,254     $ 10,817,161     $ 9,960,705     $ 7,855,906  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.28 %   7.91 %   8.25 %   8.85 %   9.71 %


ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid:

    At January 1, 2020
(in thousands)   Two River
Book Value 		  Purchase Accounting Adjustments   Estimated Fair Value
Total purchase price:           $ 197,050  
Assets acquired:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 51,102     $     $ 51,102  
Securities   62,832     1,549     64,381  
Loans   940,885     (813 )   940,072  
Accrued interest receivable   2,382         2,382  
Bank owned life insurance   22,440         22,440  
Deferred tax asset   5,201     (2,043 )   3,158  
Other assets   18,662     (2,706 )   15,956  
Core deposit intangible       12,130     12,130  
Total assets acquired   1,103,504     8,117     1,111,621  
Liabilities assumed:            
Deposits   (939,132 )   (2,618 )   (941,750 )
Other liabilities   (58,935 )   (91 )   (59,026 )
Total liabilities assumed   (998,067 )   (2,709 )   (1,000,776 )
Net assets acquired   $ 105,437     $ 5,408     $ 110,845  
Goodwill recorded in the merger           $ 86,205  

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As of January 1, 2021, the Company finalized its review of the acquired assets and liabilities and will not be recording any further adjustments to the carrying value.


The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid:

    At January 1, 2020
(in thousands)   Country Bank Book Value   Purchase Accounting Adjustments   Estimated Fair Value
Total purchase price:           $ 112,836  
Assets acquired:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 20,799     $     $ 20,799  
Securities   144,460     39     144,499  
Loans   614,285     4,123     618,408  
Accrued interest receivable   1,779         1,779  
Deferred tax asset   (3,254 )   137     (3,117 )
Other assets   10,327     (1,132 )   9,195  
Core deposit intangible       2,117     2,117  
Total assets acquired   788,396     5,284     793,680  
Liabilities assumed:            
Deposits   (649,399 )   (3,254 )   (652,653 )
Other liabilities   (69,244 )   2,004     (67,240 )
Total liabilities assumed   (718,643 )   (1,250 )   (719,893 )
Net assets acquired   $ 69,753     $ 4,034     $ 73,787  
Goodwill recorded in the merger           $ 39,049  

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As of January 1, 2021, the Company finalized its review of the acquired assets and liabilities and will not be recording any further adjustments to the carrying value.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com


