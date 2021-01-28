Riverview Bancorp Earns $4.0 Million in Third Fiscal Quarter Reflecting a Decrease in the Provision for Loan Losses and Nonperforming Loans

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $4.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $4.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, net income was $7.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.



“Although 2020 brought about serious economic and health challenges, I am optimistic as we look into 2021. I continue to be inspired by how our entire team came together, showed tremendous resilience and did an outstanding job supporting our clients and servicing their financial needs,” stated Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. “Our earnings for the third quarter were solid, with an annualized deposit growth rate of 12% and improved operating efficiencies. We have remained focused on credit quality and maintaining our strong capital position. We believe we are well positioned to emerge stronger as we navigate through this pandemic and into 2021.”

Third Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended December 31, 2020)

Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income (non-GAAP) was $5.2 million for the quarter compared to $5.0 million in the previous quarter and $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Loan modifications decreased by $2.7 million, or 5.4%, and were mainly concentrated in our Hotel/Motel portfolio.

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.40%.

Riverview recorded no provision for loan losses during the quarter.

Total loans were $931.5 million at December 31, 2020. SBA PPP loans totaled $80.8 million.

147 PPP loans totaling $30.0 million (27%) have been forgiven by the SBA, resulting in $1.3 million in fee income.

Total deposits increased $37.0 million during the quarter to $1.24 billion.

During the quarter, we completed our annual goodwill impairment test and determined that the Company’s goodwill was not impaired at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing assets decreased to 0.03% of total assets.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 17.58% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.80%.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

All of our branches remain open with specific guidelines in place to help protect our employees and customers, although some offices have continued to operate under modified schedules due to COVID-19 guidelines.



COVID-19 Operational Update :

Industry Exposure: Both Washington and Oregon have modified phased reopening plans in place for businesses. While the economic impact is widespread, some industries are more acutely affected by the current business decline. Loans to these clients are generally secured by real estate and had strong financial performance heading into the current pandemic. Riverview’s loan portfolio exposure to industries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic include: Hotel/Motel ($107.5 million, 11.5% of total loans, 53% weighted average LTV and 1.93x DSCR) Retail Strip Centers ($84.9 million, 9.1% of total loans, 52% weighted average LTV and 1.61x DSCR) Restaurants/Fast Food ($14.4 million, 1.5% of total loans, 55% weighted average LTV and 1.82x DSCR)

The Company continues to diligently monitor the effects of the pandemic on our customers. We have allocated additional staffing resources to conduct enhanced monitoring of our loan portfolio and identify at-risk borrowers. We remain in close contact with our customers and continue to work with them to develop longer term strategies to mitigate potential credit losses.

Our hotel/motel portfolio remains under stress due to the continued reduction in travel and statewide COVID-19 restrictions. Occupancy rates improved over the summer as travel activity increased; however, occupancy levels have declined over the last several months. At December 31, 2020, $19.8 million of hotel/motel loans were on deferral with and additional $13.1 million expected to be modified in January 2021 for a total of $32.9 million which represents 30.6% of the respective portfolio. We have payment plans in place with these impacted borrowers that we believe will allow these loans to return to full payment status over the next several quarters. We have performed additional stress testing on this portfolio, and we believe that we are well secured, that any potential losses in this portfolio will be minimal and that we are adequately reserved at December 31, 2020.

Loan Accommodations: Commercial Loans. Riverview has 13 commercial loan modifications that were approved or expected to be approved totaling $47.0 million. This represents a 5% decrease from 13 commercial loans totaling $49.7 million at September 30, 2020, and a 71% decrease compared to the peak of 98 loans totaling $161.6 million at June 30, 2020. Of these 13 loans, one was a new loan accommodation approved during the quarter totaling $134,000. There were four modifications that ended in our hotel/motel loan modifications category totaling $15.4 million and one commercial real estate loan modification that ended totaling $527,000 that did not request additional modification assistance. Included in the $47.0 million were, four hotel/motel loans totaling $13.1 million that returned to full payment deferrals. These four loans were for borrowers who originally had loan modifications early in the pandemic and had subsequently resumed payments since their original modification. Pursuant to expected approval of the loan modification for these four loans, the borrowers will designate a cash payment reserve equivalent to the amount of the respective payment deferral as collateral. These loan modifications were requested due to the circumstances resulting from the pandemic and the impact on the hospitality industry. Also included in the $47.0 million was one commercial real estate loan modification for $7.3 million that ended during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. A subsequent modification was being negotiated and granted subsequent to December 31, 2020 pursuant to obtaining additional collateral. In general, borrowers that request a re-deferral on their loan are required to provide financial plans for returning to full P&I payments and post payment reserves or additional collateral in consideration of deferring payments. Loans under payment modifications had a weighted average LTV of 58.53% and a weighted average pre-COVID-19 DSCR of 1.46x. All of these loans are in senior position and have personal guarantees by the borrowers. Consumer Loans . As of December 31, 2020, there were two new consumer loan accommodations totaling $462,000. The four consumer modifications from the preceding quarter totaling $471,000 did not request any additional modification assistance. Since all these loans were performing and current on payments prior to COVID-19, these loan modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to provisions contained within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (“CAA 2021”).

Loan Loss Reserve: “Due to the positive economic trends in our local markets combined with a decrease in loan balances, including $326,000 in net loan recoveries during the quarter, we recorded no provision for loan losses during the current quarter. This compares to a $1.8 million provision for loan losses for the prior quarter,” said David Lam, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The allowance for loan losses increased to $19.2 million, or 2.06% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $18.9 million, or 1.93% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans: Riverview originated 790 PPP loans totaling approximately $116.4 million since PPP began in April 2020, with an average loan size of $147,000. As of December 31, 2020, Riverview's PPP loan portfolio totaled $80.8 million, net of deferred fees related to these PPP loans totaling $1.6 million. The following table presents the breakdown of PPP loans as of December 31, 2020 (in thousands):





Range Number of loans Total Under $50,000 343 $ 7,833 $50,001 to $150,000 198 16,605 $150,001 to $350,000 60 13,317 $350,001 to $2,000,000 35 23,814 Over $2,000,000 7 19,216 Total 643 $ 80,785

During the third fiscal quarter we began processing applications for loan forgiveness to the SBA. As of December 31, 2020, we had submitted 216 forgiveness applications to the SBA totaling $48.9 million. Of those submitted for forgiveness, we have received $30.0 million in payments from the SBA. Loan fee income net of loan origination costs is earned over the 24-month life of the loan as part of the loan yield. When a PPP loan is paid off or forgiven by the SBA, all unamortized fees and costs associated with the loan are recognized into income. During the third fiscal quarter, $1.3 million of fee income was earned related to PPP loan forgiveness and normal amortization. At December 31, 2020, there is $1.6 million in net unrecognized fees that will be recognized in income in future quarters.

The CAA 2021 is providing additional COVID-19 stimulus relief, and it includes $284 billion allocated for another round of PPP lending, extending the program to March 31, 2021. The program offers new PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also second draw loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that have already spent their initial PPP proceeds. “We began accepting and processing loan applications for this new round of PPP relief efforts earlier this month, and anticipate helping our customers and communities, just as we did with the first round of PPP funding,” said Lycklama. “Through January 26, 2021, we have submitted 86 loans and received approval from the SBA totaling $14.5 million. We have another 166 applications for $24.9 million currently in process.”



Income Statement

Return on average assets was 1.11% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 0.71% in the preceding quarter. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 10.56% and 12.92%, respectively, compared to 6.71% and 8.23% for the prior quarter.

Riverview’s net interest income for the quarter was $11.5 million, an increase compared to $11.1 million in the preceding quarter and unchanged compared to the third quarter of the prior year. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, net interest income was $33.7 million compared to $34.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. SBA fees of $1.3 million and $2.2 million were included in net interest income for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Third fiscal quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.40% compared to 3.33% in the prior quarter and 4.23% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in NIM during the quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the average yield on loans increasing 24 basis points during the quarter primarily due to additional fee income recognized from PPP loan forgiveness. The decrease compared to the year ago quarter was primarily due to the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity and lower interest rate environment. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the net interest margin was 3.46% compared to 4.31% in the same period a year earlier.

The average balance of our overnight cash balances was $235.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $204.4 million in the preceding quarter and $45.8 million compared to the third fiscal quarter a year ago as a result of the growth in deposits and loan repayments. The increase in overnight cash balances resulted in 71 basis point decrease in the NIM in the current quarter and a 67 basis point decrease in the NIM in the prior quarter.

During the third fiscal quarter, we continued the deployment of excess cash into our investment portfolio. Investment securities totaled $186.6 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $126.3 million at September 30, 2020. During the quarter, we purchased $70.0 million in new securities with a weighted average yield of 1.27%. Investment purchases were comprised primarily of municipal bonds, agencies and mortgage-backed securities.

Average securities balances for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were $154.3 million, $129.1 million and $159.4 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 1.56%, 1.62% and 2.21%, respectively.

The accretion on purchased loans totaled $58,000 compared to $123,000 during the preceding quarter and $219,000 in the same period a year ago, resulting in a two basis point increase in the NIM for the current period compared to a four basis point increase for the preceding quarter and an eight basis point increase for the same period a year ago. Net fees on loan prepayments, which included purchased SBA loan premiums, decreased net interest income by $11,000 in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 which did not have an effect on NIM for the quarter. This compares to a $30,000 decrease in net interest income related to net fees on loan prepayments decreasing NIM by one basis points during the second fiscal quarter of 2021 and a $211,000 increase in net interest income related to net fees on loan prepayments adding eight basis point to the NIM for the third fiscal quarter a year ago. For the third fiscal quarter of 2021, SBA PPP loans and related income and fees added 21 basis points to the NIM, due to the recognition of PPP loan fees as a part of the loan forgiveness process. For the preceding quarter, PPP loan income and fees negatively affected the NIM by five basis points, due to PPP loans having a low interest rate. Additionally, no PPP loans were forgiven during the preceding quarter. Excess liquidity resulted in a 71 basis point decrease in the NIM for the current period compared to a 67 basis point decrease for the preceding quarter and 13 basis point decrease for the same period a year ago. This resulted in a core-NIM (non-GAAP) of 3.88% in the current quarter compared to 4.02% in the preceding quarter and 4.20% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Average PPP loans were $99.9 million in the third quarter compared to $110.6 million in the preceding quarter. During the quarter, we recorded $252,000 in interest income on PPP loans and $1.3 million in loan fee amortization into income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we recorded $284,000 in interest income on PPP loans and $476,000 in loan fee amortization into income. Loan yield increased 24 basis points during the quarter to 4.82% compared to 4.58% in the preceding quarter. Loan yield excluding PPP loans was 4.67% for the quarter compared to 4.81% in the preceding quarter.

The cost of deposits decreased to 0.18% during the third quarter compared to 0.22% in the preceding quarter and 0.38% during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential decrease in deposit costs during the December 31, 2020 quarter reflects the continued low interest rate environment and are expected to decrease further as certificates of deposit reprice at maturity. There are $90.5 million in CD balances that mature within one year of December 31, 2020, with a weighted average rate of 1.28%. Current CD offerings range from 10 bps – 40 bps.

Non-interest income was $2.8 million during the quarter, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and was lower when compared to $3.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020. Fees and service charges remained stable compared to the prior quarter as economic activity and consumer spending stabilized in Riverview’s local markets. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, non-interest income was $8.3 million compared to $9.5 million in the same period a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income is mainly attributed to lower fees and service charges due to the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic early in fiscal 2021 and a decrease in asset management fees.

Asset management fees were $889,000 during the third fiscal quarter compared to $883,000 in the preceding quarter and $1.1 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the impact from the decline in interest rates on fee generating products. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management was $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $1.2 billion a year earlier.

Riverview has emphasized controlling its operating expenses during this economic downturn and will continue to look for opportunities to further reduce operating expenses. For the third fiscal quarter of 2021, non-interest expense was $9.1 million compared to $8.8 million in the preceding quarter and $9.2 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits was $5.7 million compared to $5.4 million in the preceding quarter and $5.9 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. FDIC insurance premiums increased to $89,0000 compared to the same quarter a year ago due to the Company utilizing its remaining FDIC assessment credits. Riverview expects its technology costs will remain elevated in the near term as it continues to invest in its digital channels as customer preference and adoption of these services has accelerated. Year-to-date, non-interest expense decreased to $26.6 million compared to $27.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 63.5% for the third fiscal quarter compared to 63.7% in the preceding quarter and 63.1% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was 22.8% compared to 23.7% for the third quarter a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Riverview’s total loans decreased $43.7 million during the quarter to $931.5 million compared to $975.2 million in the preceding quarter and increased $44.9 million compared to $886.5 million a year ago. The decrease in loan balances during the quarter was primarily driven by the forgiveness on SBA PPP loans, which totaled $30.0 million during the quarter. Loan totals also continue to be impacted by payoffs and paydowns on existing loans. Organic loan growth continues to be slow as we emphasize disciplined credit underwriting in the current economic environment and there continues to be strong competition for high-quality loans. The year-over-year increase in loan balances was primarily driven by SBA PPP loans originated during the first fiscal quarter of the year. SBA PPP loans balances, net of fees, totaled $80.8 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in real estate one-to-four family loans was due to the strategic decision to broker all new loan originations to third-party mortgage companies.

The Company’s loan pipeline remains healthy and was $49.4 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $74.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. The loan pipeline decreased compared to last quarter as there were several loans in the prior quarters pipeline that were approved and funded during the quarter. We anticipate that loan growth will remain a challenge for the next couple of quarters until pandemic restrictions are lifted, but we remain optimistic about the second half of 2021.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $9.9 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $12.0 million in the preceding quarter, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $71.5 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $73.9 million three months earlier. Utilization on these loans totaled 12.0% at December 31, 2020 compared to 8.7% at September 30, 2020. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 3.68% at December 31, 2020 compared to 4.12% at September 30, 2020.

Deposits increased $37.0 million, or 12.2% annualized, to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.20 billion in the preceding quarter and increased $246.5 million, or 24.9%, compared to $990.5 million a year earlier. The year-over-year increase in deposits was due primarily to PPP loan funds deposited in customer accounts and changes in customer behavior, which is placing a greater emphasis on savings and maintaining liquidity. Non-interest bearing checking accounts increased $113.5 million, or 40.6% year-over-year, to $393.0 million at December 31, 2020. Checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, increased to 50.9% at December 31, 2020 from 46.3% a year earlier.

Shareholders’ equity was $151.9 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $149.0 million three months earlier and $145.8 million a year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $5.56 at December 31, 2020 compared to $5.43 at September 30, 2020 and $5.18 at December 31, 2019. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on January 18, 2021, consistent with the past five quarters.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans decreased to $393,000, or 0.04% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.13% of total loans, three months earlier and $1.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The improvement in total non-performing loans reflects a non-performing loan payoff during the current quarter. Riverview recorded net loan recoveries during the quarter of $326,000 that resulted from the resolution of this non-performing loan. This compared to net charge-offs of $10,000 during the preceding quarter and $3,000 in net charge-offs in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Classified assets decreased to $4.0 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $4.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $3.1 million at December 31, 2019. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 2.5% at December 31, 2020 compared to 3.2% three months earlier and 2.1% a year earlier.

Criticized assets increased $7.4 million to $46.5 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $39.1 million at September 30, 2020. This increase reflects risk rating changes primarily associated with loans that were granted COVID-19 loan modifications. In general, borrowers whose loans were paying as agreed prior to COVID-19, remain well-secured and have provided acceptable plans for returning to full payment status were downgraded to a pass/watch rating. Modifications that extended beyond six months and beyond December 31, 2020 were generally downgraded to a special mention/criticized rating unless other mitigating considerations exist that lowered the bank’s credit risk. Borrowers who could not provide a plan or were closed with no plan for re-opening in a reasonable timeframe, were moved to a substandard/classified rating. In addition, the risk rating was also downgraded for certain borrowers who were not granted COVID-19 loan modification, but who have still been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased to $19.2 million compared to $18.9 million in the preceding quarter and $11.4 million one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses represented 2.06% of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.93% in the preceding quarter and 1.29% a year earlier. The allowance for loan losses to loans, net of SBA guaranteed loans (including SBA PPP loans) (non-GAAP), was 2.41% at December 31, 2020 compared to 2.35% at September 30, 2020. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on the MBank purchased loans, which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The remaining net discount on these purchased loans was $813,000 at December 31, 2020 compared to $871,000 three months earlier.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.58% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.80% at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.81% at December 31, 2020.

Branch Consolidation

Riverview continues to actively review its branch network for efficiencies due to customers’ increased usage of online and mobile banking technologies. On January 24, 2021, Riverview consolidated one branch in the Heights neighborhood of Vancouver, and on September 28, 2020, consolidated two of its branches in Clark County, Washington and simultaneously opened a new branch in the Cascade Park neighborhood of Vancouver. Riverview plans to open a new location in Ridgefield, Washington, one of the fastest growing cities in Clark County, during the summer of 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 151,874 $ 149,046 $ 145,806 $ 148,843 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (654 ) (689 ) (799 ) (759 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 124,144 $ 121,281 $ 117,931 $ 121,008 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,436,184 $ 1,425,171 $ 1,184,100 $ 1,180,808 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (654 ) (689 ) (799 ) (759 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,408,454 $ 1,397,406 $ 1,156,225 $ 1,152,973 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.57 % 10.46 % 12.31 % 12.61 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.81 % 8.68 % 10.20 % 10.50 % Shares outstanding 22,345,235 22,336,235 22,748,385 22,544,285 Book value per share (GAAP) 6.80 6.67 6.41 6.60 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 5.56 5.43 5.18 5.37 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 4,035 $ 2,543 $ 4,128 $ 7,058 $ 12,854 Include: Provision for income taxes 1,199 704 1,279 1,989 3,850 Include: Provision for loan losses - 1,800 - 6,300 - Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 5,234 $ 5,047 $ 5,407 $ 15,347 $ 16,704 Net interest margin reconciliation to core net interest margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,529 $ 11,064 $ 11,492 $ 33,721 $ 34,681 Tax equivalent adjustment 14 5 9 25 32 Net fees on loan prepayments 11 30 (211 ) 141 (355 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (58 ) (123 ) (219 ) (317 ) (405 ) SBA PPP loans interest income and fees (1,539 ) (760 ) - (2,965 ) - Income on excess FRB liquidity (61 ) (50 ) (128 ) (129 ) (137 ) Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 9,896 $ 10,166 $ 10,943 $ 30,476 $ 33,816 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average balance of interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,346,324 $ 1,318,803 $ 1,082,229 $ 1,296,203 $ 1,072,584 SBA PPP loans (average) (99,851 ) (110,573 ) - (98,461 ) - Excess FRB liquidity (average) (235,163 ) (204,422 ) (45,827 ) (178,464 ) (22,904 ) Average balance of interest-earning assets excluding SBA PPP loans and excess FRB liquidity (non-GAAP) $ 1,011,310 $ 1,003,808 $ 1,036,402 $ 1,019,278 $ 1,049,680 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.40 % 3.33 % 4.23 % 3.46 % 4.31 % Net fees on loan prepayments 0.00 0.01 (0.08 ) 0.01 (0.05 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.08 ) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) SBA PPP loans (0.21 ) 0.05 0.00 (0.04 ) 0.00 Excess FRB liquidity 0.71 0.67 0.13 0.58 0.08 Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.88 % 4.02 % 4.20 % % 3.97 % 4.29 % Allowance for loan losses reconciliation, excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Allowance for loan losses $ 19,192 $ 18,866 $ 11,433 $ 12,624 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 931,468 $ 975,174 $ 886,533 $ 911,509 Exclude: SBA purchased loans (53,743 ) (61,990 ) (69,308 ) (74,797 ) Exclude: SBA PPP loans (80,785 ) (110,794 ) - - Loans receivable excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 796,940 $ 802,390 $ 817,225 $ 836,712 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 2.06 % 1.93 % 1.29 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.41 % 2.35 % 1.40 % 1.51 %





About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.43 billion at December 31, 2020, it is the parent company of the 97-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 7 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; the Company’s ability to raise common capital; the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in the Company’s allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that may be impacted by deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long term interest rates, deposit interest rates, the Company’s net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in the Company’s market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase the Company’s reserve for loan losses, write-down assets, change Riverview Community Bank’s regulatory capital position or affect the Company’s ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the Company’s ability to attract and retain deposits; further increases in premiums for deposit insurance; the Company’s ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of the Company’s assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans on the Company’s balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect the Company’s workforce and potential associated charges; computer systems on which the Company depends could fail or experience a security breach; the Company’s ability to retain key members of its senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel it may in the future acquire into its operations and the Company’s ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any future goodwill impairment due to changes in the Company’s business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors related thereto; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; the Company’s ability to pay dividends on its common stock; and interest or principal payments on its junior subordinated debentures; adverse changes in the securities markets; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements may include projections. Any such projections were not prepared in accordance with published guidelines of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants or the Securities Exchange Commission regarding projections and forecasts nor have such projections been audited, examined or otherwise reviewed by independent auditors of the Company. In addition, such projections are based upon many estimates and inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management of the Company. Accordingly, actual results may be materially higher or lower than those projected. The inclusion of such projections herein should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the projections will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company’s operating and stock price performance.





RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $220,597, $226,583, $ 235,834 $ 238,016 $ 62,123 $ 41,968 $48,781 and $27,866) Certificate of deposits held for investment 249 249 249 249 Loans held for sale - - - 275 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 153,219 126,273 155,757 148,291 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 33,425 24 29 28 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $19,192, $18,866, $11,433, and $12,624) 912,276 956,308 875,100 898,885 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,365 16,018 8,330 7,452 Accrued interest receivable 5,283 5,341 3,729 3,704 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,420 2,620 1,380 1,420 Premises and equipment, net 17,909 17,296 14,493 15,570 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,451 1,470 1,528 1,508 Deferred income taxes, net 3,141 3,076 3,416 3,277 Mortgage servicing rights, net 102 128 215 191 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 654 689 799 759 Bank owned life insurance 30,780 30,587 29,876 30,155 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,436,184 $ 1,425,171 $ 1,184,100 $ 1,180,808 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,236,933 $ 1,199,972 $ 990,464 $ 990,448 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,155 16,087 18,483 11,783 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 156 1,011 329 703 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 30,000 - - Junior subordinated debentures 26,726 26,705 26,640 26,662 Capital lease obligations 2,340 2,350 2,378 2,369 Total liabilities 1,284,310 1,276,125 1,038,294 1,031,965 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, December 31, 2020 - 22,345,235 issued and outstanding; September 30, 2020 - 22,336,235 issued and outstanding; 223 222 227 225 December 31, 2019 - 22,748,385 issued and outstanding; March 31, 2020 – 22,748,385 issued and 22,544,285 outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 63,539 63,420 65,637 64,649 Retained earnings 85,584 82,666 80,103 81,870 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,528 2,738 (161 ) 2,099 Total shareholders’ equity 151,874 149,046 145,806 148,843 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,436,184 $ 1,425,171 $ 1,184,100 $ 1,180,808







RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 11,601 $ 11,346 $ 11,699 $ 34,475 $ 35,146 Interest on investment securities - taxable 549 505 851 1,709 2,589 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 44 17 27 79 100 Other interest and dividends 98 81 189 216 369 Total interest and dividend income 12,292 11,949 12,766 36,479 38,204 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 556 657 942 2,071 1,953 Interest on borrowings 207 228 332 687 1,570 Total interest expense 763 885 1,274 2,758 3,523 Net interest income 11,529 11,064 11,492 33,721 34,681 Provision for loan losses - 1,800 - 6,300 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,529 9,264 11,492 27,421 34,681 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,654 1,663 1,661 4,715 5,050 Asset management fees 889 883 1,136 2,746 3,369 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale - - 68 28 210 Bank owned life insurance 193 242 188 625 585 Other, net 76 31 110 140 254 Total non-interest income, net 2,812 2,819 3,163 8,254 9,468 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,698 5,379 5,941 16,269 17,353 Occupancy and depreciation 1,434 1,457 1,461 4,341 4,058 Data processing 638 697 637 1,996 1,986 Amortization of core deposit intangible 35 35 40 105 121 Advertising and marketing 144 110 181 383 689 FDIC insurance premium 89 84 - 221 81 State and local taxes 190 204 126 598 495 Telecommunications 74 85 84 245 246 Professional fees 321 321 267 962 855 Other 484 464 511 1,508 1,561 Total non-interest expense 9,107 8,836 9,248 26,628 27,445 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,234 3,247 5,407 9,047 16,704 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,199 704 1,279 1,989 3,850 NET INCOME $ 4,035 $ 2,543 $ 4,128 $ 7,058 $ 12,854 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,320,699 22,261,709 22,748,385 22,279,774 22,701,806 Diluted 22,337,644 22,276,312 22,776,193 22,296,827 22,741,652







(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,346,324 $ 1,318,803 $ 1,082,229 $ 1,296,203 $ 1,072,584 Average interest-bearing liabilities 878,526 854,303 726,294 847,321 721,345 Net average earning assets 467,798 464,500 355,935 448,882 351,239 Average loans 955,183 983,737 878,656 975,203 881,779 Average deposits 1,236,601 1,190,551 987,056 1,177,826 953,418 Average equity 151,636 150,401 146,090 150,915 141,644 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 123,886 122,615 118,192 123,129 113,706 ASSET QUALITY Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Non-performing loans $ 393 $ 1,275 $ 1,517 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.04% 0.13% 0.17% Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 393 $ 1,275 $ 1,517 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.03% 0.09% 0.13% Net loan charge-offs in the quarter $ (326) $ 10 $ 3 Net charge-offs in the quarter/average net loans (0.14)% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses $ 19,192 $ 18,866 $ 11,433 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 153.25% 154.37% 149.01% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 4883.46% 1479.69% 753.66% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.06% 1.93% 1.29% Shareholders’ equity to assets 10.57% 10.46% 12.31% CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 17.58% 17.53% 17.66% Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.32% 16.26% 16.41% Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 16.32% 16.26% 16.41% Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 9.80% 9.82% 12.05% Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 8.81% 8.68% 10.20% DEPOSIT MIX Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Interest checking $ 237,051 $ 229,879 $ 179,447 $ 187,798 Regular savings 267,901 251,547 217,004 226,880 Money market deposit accounts 211,129 200,829 183,076 169,798 Non-interest checking 393,023 386,408 279,564 271,031 Certificates of deposit 127,829 131,309 131,373 134,941 Total deposits $ 1,236,933 $ 1,199,972 $ 990,464 $ 990,448







COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 171,902 $ - $ - $ 171,902 SBA PPP 80,785 - - 80,785 Commercial construction - - 10,440 10,440 Office buildings - 132,756 - 132,756 Warehouse/industrial - 86,833 - 86,833 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 84,901 - 84,901 Assisted living facilities - 901 - 901 Single purpose facilities - 236,026 - 236,026 Land - 12,125 - 12,125 Multi-family - 42,167 - 42,167 One-to-four family construction - - 6,482 6,482 Total $ 252,687 $ 595,709 $ 16,922 $ 865,318 March 31, 2020 Commercial business $ 179,029 $ - $ - $ 179,029 Commercial construction - - 52,608 52,608 Office buildings - 113,433 - 113,433 Warehouse/industrial - 91,764 - 91,764 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 76,802 - 76,802 Assisted living facilities - 1,033 - 1,033 Single purpose facilities - 224,839 - 224,839 Land - 14,026 - 14,026 Multi-family - 58,374 - 58,374 One-to-four family construction - - 12,235 12,235 Total $ 179,029 $ 580,271 $ 64,843 $ 824,143 LOAN MIX Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Commercial and construction Commercial business $ 252,687 $ 281,670 $ 165,526 $ 179,029 Other real estate mortgage 595,709 590,386 543,118 580,271 Real estate construction 16,922 28,308 88,872 64,843 Total commercial and construction 865,318 900,364 797,516 824,143 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 63,621 71,940 83,978 83,150 Other installment 2,529 2,870 5,039 4,216 Total consumer 66,150 74,810 89,017 87,366 Total loans 931,468 975,174 886,533 911,509 Less: Allowance for loan losses 19,192 18,866 11,433 12,624 Loans receivable, net $ 912,276 $ 956,308 $ 875,100 $ 898,885







DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Total December 31, 2020 Commercial business $ 187 $ 187 Commercial real estate 149 149 Consumer 57 57 Total non-performing assets $ 393 $ 393 DETAIL OF LAND DEVELOPMENT AND SPECULATIVE CONSTRUCTION LOANS Northwest Other Southwest Oregon Oregon Washington Total December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Land development $ 2,248 $ 1,786 $ 8,092 $ 12,126 Speculative construction 225 - 4,774 4,999 Total land development and speculative construction $ 2,473 $ 1,786 $ 12,866 $ 17,125 DETAIL OF LOAN MODIFICATIONS Number of Subsequent Number of Loan Deferrals Loan Deferrals 9/30/2020 Ended New 12/31/2020 Change Re-deferral Total Change % Change Hotel / Motel 8 (4 ) 1 5 (37.5 )% 4 9 1 12.5 % Retail strip centers 3 - - 3 (0.0 )% - 3 - - Other - Commercial 2 (2 ) - - (100.0 )% 1 1 (1 ) (50.0 )% Total Commercial 13 (6 ) 1 8 (38.5 )% 5 13 - - Consumer 4 (4 ) 2 2 (50.0 )% - 2 (2 ) (50.0 )% Total 17 (10 ) 3 10 (41.2 )% 5 15 (2 ) (11.8 )% Loan Deferrals Subsequent Loan Deferrals 9/30/2020 Ended New 12/31/2020 Change Re-deferral Total Change % Change (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Hotel / Motel $ 35,059 $ (15,425 ) $ 134 $ 19,768 (43.6 )% $ 13,132 $ 32,900 $ (2,159 ) (6.2 )% Retail strip centers 6,793 - - 6,793 (0.0 )% - 6,793 - - Other - Commercial 7,832 (7,832 ) - - (100.0 )% 7,305 7,305 (527 ) (6.7 )% Total Commercial 49,684 (23,257 ) 134 26,561 (46.5 )% 20,437 46,998 (2,686 ) (5.4 )% Consumer 471 (471 ) 462 462 (1.9 )% - 462 (9 ) (1.9 )% Total $ 50,155 $ (23,728 ) $ 596 $ 27,023 (46.1 )% $ 20,437 $ 47,460 $ (2,695 ) (5.4 )%







At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Efficiency ratio (4) 63.50 % 63.65 % 63.10 % 63.44 % 62.16 % Coverage ratio (6) 126.59 % 125.22 % 124.26 % 126.64 % 126.37 % Return on average assets (1) 1.11 % 0.71 % 1.40 % 0.67 % 1.47 % Return on average equity (1) 10.56 % 6.71 % 11.24 % 6.21 % 12.08 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 12.92 % 8.23 % 13.89 % 7.61 % 15.05 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.82 % 4.58 % 5.30 % 4.69 % 5.30 % Yield on investment securities 1.56 % 1.62 % 2.21 % 1.71 % 2.15 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 3.63 % 3.60 % 4.70 % 3.74 % 4.74 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.54 % 0.34 % 0.39 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.17 % 1.53 % 4.55 % 1.86 % 3.71 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.70 % 0.43 % 0.65 % Spread (7) 3.29 % 3.19 % 4.00 % 3.31 % 4.09 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.33 % 4.23 % 3.46 % 4.31 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.18 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.18 0.11 0.18 0.32 0.57 Book value per share (5) 6.80 6.67 6.41 6.80 6.41 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 5.56 5.43 5.18 5.56 5.18 Market price per share: High for the period $ 5.72 $ 5.31 $ 8.45 $ 6.12 $ 8.55 Low for the period 4.21 3.82 6.94 3.82 6.87 Close for period end 5.26 4.15 8.21 5.26 8.21 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0500 0.0500 0.0500 0.1500 0.1400 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 22,320,699 22,261,709 22,748,385 22,279,774 22,701,806 Diluted (3) 22,337,644 22,276,312 22,776,193 22,296,827 22,741,652



(1) Amounts for the quarterly periods are annualized.

(2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense.

(7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.





