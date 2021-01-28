Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results With Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of $0.45 (as Reported) and $0.75 (as Adjusted)

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced fourth quarter and year end results for 2020.

The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results included:

  • Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter of $9.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, inclusive of merger and stock acceleration expenses related to the Company’s merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (“Dime”).
  • Excluding merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments, adjusted net income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $15.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.1
  • Net income for the full year 2020 of $42.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, for the full year 2019.
  • Excluding merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments, adjusted net income for the full year 2020 was $50.4 million, or $2.52 per diluted share.1
  • Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue was $19.9 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, $1.0 million lower compared to the linked quarter, and a $1.1 million, or 6%, increase year-over-year.1
  • Net interest income grew $2.3 million compared to the linked quarter, to $43.0 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 2.94%, or 3.24% on an adjusted basis.
  • Total assets increased to $6.4 billion at December 31, 2020, 2% higher than September 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased $120.2 million, and the cost of total deposits decreased 6 basis points, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $19.6 million, or 2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2020, and $1.3 billion, or 43%, from December 31, 2019.
  • Non-performing assets of $12.2 million at December 31, 2020, $5.1 million higher than September 30, 2020 and $7.8 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 0.96% at December 31, 2020.
  • Total remaining loan payment deferrals at January 22, 2021 were $76.1 million, or 1.7%, of total loans held for investment.
  • Provision for credit losses of $0.5 million, a decline of $1.0 million on a linked quarter basis.
  • All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.
    1 See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

Commenting on the results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “As we close the book on 2020, and look forward to opening as the new Dime Community Bank on February 1, 2021, we begin a new chapter in the story of Bridge Bancorp. I am amazed at the collective accomplishments of our team. Not just during the challenges of 2020, but in the past decade and over the last 110 years. Several years ago, we developed a mission statement, ‘To Be the Preeminent Community Bank in Our Markets, Providing Added Value and Superior Customer Service.’ Surveying our shared achievements, I’m proud to say, ‘Mission Accomplished!’”

Net Earnings and Returns
Net income in the 2020 fourth quarter was $9.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, which was $4.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, lower than the 2020 third quarter, primarily attributable to higher non-interest expense and lower non-interest income, partially offset by growth in net interest income, and lower provision for credit losses. Excluding the impact of merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments, net income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $15.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Net income for the full year 2020 was $42.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in 2019.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 fourth quarter were 0.56% and 6.85%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 8.67% for the 2020 fourth quarter (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein). The merger and stock acceleration expenses, and related tax adjustments incurred during the quarter reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 38 basis points, 462 basis points, and 596 basis points, respectively.

Net Interest Income
Interest income was $47.5 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the 2020 third quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth and higher average yields on loans, partially offset by a decline in the securities portfolio and lower average yields on securities. Interest expense was $4.5 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the 2020 third quarter, primarily due to a decrease in the average cost of deposits and a decrease in average borrowings, partially offset by an increase in average deposits.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin in the 2020 fourth quarter showed an increase of 11 basis points to 2.94% from 2.83% in the linked quarter. 2020 fourth quarter loan yields showed an increase of 11 basis points to 3.83% from 3.72% in the linked quarter.

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Change Compared To  
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,      September 30,   December 31,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis     3.83 %     3.72 %   4.45 %   11 bp   (62 )bp  
                                 
Net interest margin - as reported (1)     2.93 %     2.82 %   3.25 %   11 bp   (32 )bp  
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)     2.94     2.83     3.26     11     (32 )  
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)     3.24     3.22     3.27     2     (3 )  

____________________________

(1)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) ﻿Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding deposits with banks and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding deposits with banks and PPP loans.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $0.5 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, $1.0 million lower than the 2020 third quarter, and $11.5 million for the full year 2020, $5.8 million higher than the full year 2019. The Company recorded additional expected credit losses in the 2020 first and second quarters related to its estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net recoveries of $0.2 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million in the 2020 third quarter. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $1.7 million in the full year 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $4.3 million in the full year 2019.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $5.4 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, which was $1.3 million lower compared to the 2020 third quarter, primarily attributable to net securities gains in the 2020 third quarter and a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans during the 2020 fourth quarter, partially offset by a loss on termination of swaps in the 2020 third quarter. Non-interest income was $19.7 million for the full year 2020, $5.7 million lower than the full year 2019, driven primarily by a loss on termination of swaps in the 2020 third quarter, and decreases in loan swap fees, the fair value of loans held for sale, and service charges during 2020, partially offset by increases in net securities gains and gain on sale of SBA loans. Additionally, there was an increase in title fees on a year-over-year and linked quarter basis as real estate activity increased in our eastern markets.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the 2020 fourth quarter of $35.1 million was $6.1 million higher than the 2020 third quarter. Non-interest expense for the full year 2020 increased to $113.3 million from $96.1 million in full year 2019. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to stock acceleration expense related to the Company’s merger with Dime. The increase in full year non-interest expense was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense, related to an increase in incentive accruals, in addition to merger and stock acceleration expenses. Excluding the impact of merger and stock acceleration expenses, total non-interest expense in the 2020 fourth quarter and full year 2020 would have been $28.8 million and $104.6 million, respectively.

Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $3.9 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to the 2020 third quarter. The effective tax rate for the 2020 fourth quarter was 30.2%, compared to 23.4% in the 2020 third quarter. Income tax expense was $13.7 million in the full year 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the full year 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was 24.6%, compared to 21.4% for the full year 2019. The increase in the Company’s effective tax rate resulted primarily from non-deductible salaries and merger expenses related to the Company’s merger with Dime.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $6.4 billion at December 31, 2020, $111.9 million higher than September 30, 2020. The rise in total assets compared to the linked quarter was largely attributable to a $153.5 million increase in interest-earning deposits with banks.

Total loans held for investment decreased $42.1 million to $4.6 billion during the 2020 fourth quarter, which includes the reclassification of a $43.0 million loan portfolio to held for sale as of December 31, 2020. Net deferred loan fees were $8.2 million at December 31, 2020, inclusive of $15.4 million remaining unamortized net loan fees related to PPP loans. The allowance for credit losses was $44.2 million at December 31, 2020, $0.7 million higher than September 30, 2020. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.96% and 0.94% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits increased $120.2 million (9% annualized) to $5.5 billion during the 2020 fourth quarter. Demand deposits increased $226.4 million during the 2020 fourth quarter to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2020, representing 45% of total deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $517.8 million at December 31, 2020, $5.6 million higher than September 30, 2020. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $26.23 at December 31, 2020, $0.29 higher than September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $20.69 at December 31, 2020, $0.29 higher than September 30, 2020 (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein).

Balance Sheet Highlights (unaudited)

                                 
                      Change Compared To  
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,   
(Dollars in thousands)   2020
   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Total assets   $ 6,434,296     $ 6,322,377     $ 4,921,520   $ 111,919     $ 1,512,776    
Total stockholders' equity     517,831       512,221       497,154     5,610       20,677    
                                 
Loans held for investment                                
Investor commercial real estate ("CRE")   $ 1,081,443     $ 1,097,290     $ 1,034,599   $ (15,847 )   $ 46,844    
Owner-occupied CRE     557,076       532,597       531,088     24,479       25,988    
Construction and land     82,479       66,826       97,311     15,653       (14,832 )  
Commercial and industrial     682,495       670,796       679,444     11,699       3,051    
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")     844,652       960,371       -     (115,719 )     844,652    
Total commercial     3,248,145       3,327,880       2,342,442     (79,735 )     905,703    
                                 
Multi-family     899,730       853,263       812,174     46,467       87,556    
Residential real estate     434,689       449,984       493,144     (15,295 )     (58,455 )  
Installment and consumer     23,019       22,520       24,836     499       (1,817 )  
Net deferred loan (fees) costs     (8,180 )     (14,174 )     7,689     5,994       (15,869 )  
Total loans held for investment   $ 4,597,403     $ 4,639,473     $ 3,680,285   $ (42,070 )   $ 917,118    
                                 
Deposits                                
Total IPC deposits   $ 4,338,170     $ 4,318,594     $ 3,042,171   $ 19,576     $ 1,295,999    
Brokered deposits     126,350       122,543       164,034     3,807       (37,684 )  
Public deposits     1,024,733       927,932       608,442     96,801       416,291    
Total public and brokered deposits     1,151,083       1,050,475       772,476     100,608       378,607    
Total deposits   $ 5,489,253     $ 5,369,069     $ 3,814,647   $ 120,184     $ 1,674,606    
                                 
Loan-to-deposit ratio     83.75   %     86.41   %     96.48 %     (2.66 ) %     (12.72 ) %  

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Investor CRE   $ 27,221   $ 68,597   $ 68,562   $ 183,616   $ 243,512
Owner-occupied CRE     23,533     23,937     20,221     104,477     118,286
Commercial and industrial     134,147     97,209     79,404     372,772     332,167
PPP         10,666         960,395    
Multi-family     68,511     19,773     175,906     175,529     297,860
Residential real estate     4,442     1,683     9,228     18,748     35,517
Other     52,246     28,010     18,618     110,465     94,337
Total loan and line of credit originations   $ 310,100   $ 249,875   $ 371,939   $ 1,926,002   $ 1,121,679

Asset Quality
Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $12.2 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans were $12.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.15% of total loans at September 30, 2020. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $0.9 million to $11.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.7 million at September 30, 2020.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.4 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; expenses related to our proposed merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., unexpected delays related to the merger, or our inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                   
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,
    2020
   2020   2019
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 107,729     $ 94,892     $ 77,693  
Interest-earning deposits with banks     769,099       615,575       39,501  
Total cash and cash equivalents     876,828       710,467       117,194  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     450,360       466,081       638,291  
Securities held to maturity     85,700       100,934       133,638  
Total securities     536,060       567,015       771,929  
Securities, restricted     23,362       23,362       32,879  
Loans held for sale     52,785       10,000       12,643  
Loans held for investment     4,597,403       4,639,473       3,680,285  
Allowance for credit losses     (44,200 )     (43,474 )     (32,786 )
Loans held for investment, net     4,553,203       4,595,999       3,647,499  
Premises and equipment, net     34,872       34,341       34,062  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     44,007       44,642       43,450  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     109,328       109,398       109,627  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     203,851       227,153       152,237  
Total assets   $ 6,434,296     $ 6,322,377     $ 4,921,520  
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Demand deposits   $ 2,304,794     $ 2,176,391     $ 1,386,037  
Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits     632,126       686,310       438,902  
Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA")     1,213,506       1,265,136       1,012,322  
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000     50,350       52,797       58,640  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more     137,394       137,960       146,270  
Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits     4,338,170       4,318,594       3,042,171  
Brokered deposits     126,350       122,543       164,034  
Public funds - demand deposits     167,933       69,914       132,921  
Public funds - other deposits     856,800       858,018       475,521  
Total public and brokered deposits     1,151,083       1,050,475       772,476  
Total deposits     5,489,253       5,369,069       3,814,647  
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements     1,223       1,353       999  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances     215,000       215,000       435,000  
Subordinated debentures, net     79,059       79,024       78,920  
Operating lease liabilities     46,713       47,383       45,977  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses     85,217       98,327       48,823  
Total liabilities     5,916,465       5,810,156       4,424,366  
Total stockholders' equity     517,831       512,221       497,154  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,434,296     $ 6,322,377     $ 4,921,520  

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
       2020      2020      2019      2020
      2019
Interest income   $ 47,484     $ 46,296     $ 44,320     $ 184,232     $ 181,541  
Interest expense     4,492       5,589       8,672       23,451       39,338  
Net interest income     42,992       40,707       35,648       160,781       142,203  
Provision for credit losses     500       1,500       600       11,500       5,700  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     42,492       39,207       35,048       149,281       136,503  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges and other fees     2,351       2,215       2,487       8,955       10,059  
Title fees     928       695       571       2,337       1,720  
Net securities gains           3,540             3,525       201  
Loss on termination of swaps           (3,403 )           (3,403 )      
Change in fair value of loans held for sale     (234 )                 (2,877 )      
Gain on sale of SBA loans     909       2,191       322       3,940       1,984  
Bank owned life insurance     548       543       560       2,186       2,230  
Loan swap fees     637       554       4,260       3,742       7,460  
Other     305       455       226       1,298       1,733  
Total non-interest income     5,444       6,790       8,426       19,703       25,387  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits     17,109       16,406       15,011       62,983       56,244  
Stock acceleration expense     4,176                   4,176        
Occupancy and equipment     3,669       3,599       3,791       14,287       14,372  
Merger expenses     2,100       2,352             4,452        
Amortization of other intangible assets     149       149       182       656       787  
Other     7,875       6,431       6,348       26,703       24,736  
Total non-interest expense     35,078       28,937       25,332       113,257       96,139  
                               
Income before income taxes     12,858       17,060       18,142       55,727       65,751  
Income tax expense     3,881       3,999       3,934       13,685       14,060  
Net income   $ 8,977     $ 13,061     $ 14,208     $ 42,042     $ 51,691  
                               
                               
                               
Earnings Per Share (unaudited)                              
(In thousands, except per share data)   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
       2020      2020      2019   2020
   2019
Net income   $ 8,977     $ 13,061     $ 14,208     $ 42,042     $ 51,691  
Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities     (183 )      (276 )     (299 )     (872 )     (1,096 )
Income attributable to common stock   $ 8,794     $ 12,785     $ 13,909     $ 41,170     $ 50,595  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities     19,908        19,896       19,957       19,903       19,952  
Weighted average participating securities     (392 )      (423 )     (419 )     (409 )     (424 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding     19,516        19,473       19,538       19,494       19,528  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.45     $ 0.66     $ 0.71     $ 2.11     $ 2.59  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     19,516        19,473       19,538       19,494       19,528  
Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units     58        41       40       55       31  
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding     19,574        19,514       19,578       19,549       19,559  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.45     $ 0.66     $ 0.71     $ 2.11     $ 2.59  


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

                       
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Selected Financial Data:                      
Return on average total assets   0.56 %   0.83 % 1.18 % 0.72 %   1.10 %
Adjusted return on average total assets (1)   0.94   0.98   1.18   0.86   1.10  
Return on average stockholders' equity   6.85   10.15   11.40   8.26   10.84  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1)   11.47   11.93   11.40   9.90   10.84  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)   8.67   12.90   14.66   10.52   14.09  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)   14.63   15.28   14.81   12.74   14.26  
Net interest rate spread, tax-equivalent basis   2.71   2.55   2.79   2.70   2.80  
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis   2.94   2.83   3.26   2.99   3.31  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   175.43   169.28   159.10   168.19   155.99  
Efficiency ratio   72.42   60.92   57.48   62.75   57.37  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)   58.77   55.71   56.93   56.62   56.79  
Operating expense/average assets   2.20   1.84   2.10   1.93   2.04  
Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1)   1.80   1.68   2.09   1.77   2.02  

 

____________________________

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

        ﻿
         

                     
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,  
    2020   2020   2019  
Selected Financial Data:                    
Book value per share   $ 26.23   $ 25.94   $ 25.06  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 20.69   $ 20.40   $ 19.54  
Common shares outstanding     19,744     19,749     19,837  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.0 %     13.3 %   13.1 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.3     10.3     10.2  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.3     10.3     10.2  
Tier 1 capital to average assets     6.8     6.8     8.5  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2)     6.5     6.5     8.1  
                     
Capital Ratios - Bank Only:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.2 %     13.2 %   13.0 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     12.2     12.2     12.1  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     12.2     12.2     12.1  
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.1     8.1     10.1  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 11,613   $ 10,682   $ 6,366  
Loans 90 days past due and accruing   $   $   $ 343  
Non-performing loans/ Non-performing assets   $ 12,162   $ 7,064   $ 4,369  
Non-performing loans/total loans     0.26 %     0.15 %   0.12 %
Non-performing assets/total assets     0.19     0.11     0.09  
Allowance/non-performing loans     363.43     615.43     750.42  
Allowance/total loans     0.96     0.94     0.89  

 

____________________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.
(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                                         
    Three Months Ended December 31,      Three Months Ended September 30,     Three Months Ended December 31,  
    2020     2020     2019  
            Average             Average               Average  
    Average       Yield/     Average       Yield/     Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost     Balance   Interest   Cost     Balance     Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                           
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $ 4,641,754   $ 44,649     3.83   %     $ 4,612,125   $ 43,108     3.72   %   $ 3,547,865     $ 39,780     4.45   %
Securities (1)     563,124     2,760     1.95         596,981     3,144     2.10         761,628       4,432     2.31    
Deposits with banks     624,415     159     0.10         531,205     135     0.10         46,994       212     1.79    
Total interest-earning assets (1)     5,829,293     47,568     3.25         5,740,311     46,387     3.21         4,356,487       44,424     4.05    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                          
Other assets     506,978                 509,574                 428,508              
Total assets   $ 6,336,271               $ 6,249,885               $ 4,784,995              
                                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                           
Savings   $ 366,824   $ 62     0.07   %     $ 353,624   $ 72     0.08   %   $ 335,743     $ 377     0.45   %
NOW     251,539     29     0.05         219,275     29     0.05         136,562       53     0.15    
MMDA     1,275,540     888     0.28         1,247,455     1,016     0.32         1,067,493       3,108     1.16    
Savings, NOW and MMDA     1,893,903     979     0.21         1,820,354     1,117     0.24         1,539,798       3,538     0.91    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000     51,422     124     0.96         53,813     155     1.15         59,337       284     1.90    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more     138,434     323     0.93         140,982     387     1.09         147,557       774     2.08    
Total IPC deposits     2,083,759     1,426     0.27         2,015,149     1,659     0.33         1,746,692       4,596     1.04    
Brokered deposits     125,215     321     1.02         139,760     339     0.96         93,372       391     1.66    
Public funds     818,286     920     0.45         825,734     1,049     0.51         452,509       939     0.82    
Total public and brokered deposits     943,501     1,241     0.52         965,494     1,388     0.57         545,881       1,330     0.97    
Total deposits     3,027,260     2,667     0.35         2,980,643     3,047     0.41         2,292,573       5,926     1.03    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements     1,503                 1,793                 116,312       494     1.69    
FHLB advances     215,000     829     1.53         329,674     1,407     1.70         250,446       1,118     1.77    
Subordinated debentures     79,037     996     5.01         79,003     1,135     5.72         78,897       1,134     5.70    
Total borrowings     295,540     1,825     2.46         410,470     2,542     2.46         445,655       2,746     2.44    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,322,800     4,492     0.54         3,391,113     5,589     0.66         2,738,228       8,672     1.26    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                           
Demand deposits     2,347,853                 2,193,615                 1,452,908              
Other liabilities     144,213                 153,102                 99,607              
Total liabilities     5,814,866                 5,737,830                 4,290,743              
Stockholders' equity     521,405                 512,055                 494,252              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,336,271               $ 6,249,885               $ 4,784,995              
                                                         
Net interest rate spread               2.71   %                 2.55   %                 2.79   %
Net interest-earning assets   $ 2,506,493               $ 2,349,198               $ 1,618,259              
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent           43,076     2.94   %             40,798     2.83   %             35,752     3.26   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment           (84 )   (0.01 )             (91 )   (0.01 )               (104 )   (0.01 )  
Net interest income         $ 42,992                 $ 40,707                   $ 35,648        
Net interest margin               2.93   %                 2.82   %                 3.25   %
                                                         

____________________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                   
    Year Ended December 31,   
    2020   2019  
            Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
       Balance      Interest      Cost      Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $ 4,341,647   $ 169,611     3.91   %   $ 3,410,773   $ 158,492     4.65   %
Securities (1)     642,461     14,328     2.23       823,280     21,874     2.66    
Deposits with banks     404,272     673     0.17       75,600     1,697     2.24    
Total interest-earning assets (1)     5,388,380     184,612     3.43       4,309,653     182,063     4.22    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                    
Other assets     483,647                408,813            
Total assets   $ 5,872,027              $ 4,718,466            
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                     
Savings   $ 335,543   $ 417     0.12   %   $ 402,701   $ 3,596     0.89   %
NOW     183,882     130     0.07       123,075     193     0.16    
MMDA     1,181,572     5,448     0.46       1,024,719     13,986     1.36    
Savings, NOW and MMDA     1,700,997     5,995     0.35       1,550,495     17,775     1.15    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000     55,092     759     1.38       60,428     1,129     1.87    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more     143,072     1,999     1.40       150,638     3,156     2.10    
Total IPC deposits     1,899,161     8,753     0.46       1,761,561     22,060     1.25    
Brokered deposits     160,320     1,806     1.13       127,765     2,759     2.16    
Public funds     772,041     4,420     0.57       508,240     4,640     0.91    
Total public and brokered deposits     932,361     6,226     0.67       636,005     7,399     1.16    
Total deposits     2,831,522     14,979     0.53       2,397,566     29,459     1.23    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements     8,595     79     0.92       41,077     767     1.87    
FHLB advances     284,718     3,992     1.40       245,283     4,573     1.86    
Subordinated debentures     78,985     4,401     5.57       78,845     4,539     5.76    
Total borrowings     372,298     8,472     2.28       365,205     9,879     2.71    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,203,820     23,451     0.73       2,762,771     39,338     1.42    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand deposits     2,020,575                 1,392,606            
Other liabilities     138,665                 86,130            
Total liabilities     5,363,060                 4,241,507            
Stockholders' equity     508,967                 476,959            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 5,872,027               $ 4,718,466            
                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.70   %               2.80   %
Net interest-earning assets   $ 2,184,560              $ 1,546,882            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent           161,161     2.99   %           142,725     3.31   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (380 )   (0.01 )           (522 )   (0.01 )  
Net interest income         $ 160,781               $ 142,203        
Net interest margin               2.98   %               3.30   %
                                   

____________________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude merger and stock acceleration expenses associated with the Company’s proposed merger with Dime. Tax deductible adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company’s statutory tax rate of approximately 29%.

                       
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Return on average total assets - as reported   0.56   %   0.83   % 1.18   % 0.72   %   1.10   %
Merger expenses   0.13     0.15         0.08        
Stock acceleration expense   0.26             0.07        
Income tax effect of adjustments   (0.01 )           (0.01 )      
Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP)   0.94     0.98     1.18     0.86     1.10    
                       
Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported   6.85   %   10.15   % 11.40   % 8.26   %   10.84   %
Merger expenses   1.60     1.83         0.87        
Stock acceleration expense   3.19             0.82        
Income tax effect of adjustments   (0.17 )   (0.05 )       (0.05 )      
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)   11.47     11.93     11.40     9.90     10.84    
                       
Return on average tangible common equity - as reported   8.67   %   12.90   % 14.66   % 10.52   %   14.09   %
Merger expenses   2.03     2.32         1.11        
Stock acceleration expense   4.03             1.05        
Amortization of other intangible assets   0.14     0.15     0.19     0.16     0.21    
Income tax effect of adjustments   (0.24 )   (0.09 )   (0.04 )   (0.10 )   (0.04 )  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   14.63     15.28     14.81     12.74     14.26    

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding merger and stock acceleration expenses:

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020
   2020   2019   2020
   2019
Net income - as reported   $ 8,977     $ 13,061     $ 14,208   $ 42,042     $ 51,691
Adjustments:                              
Merger expenses     2,100       2,352           4,452      
Stock acceleration expense     4,176                 4,176      
Income tax effect of adjustments     (220 )     (58 )         (278 )    
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 15,033     $ 15,355     $ 14,208   $ 50,392     $ 51,691
                               
Diluted earnings per share - as reported   $ 0.45     $ 0.66     $ 0.71   $ 2.11     $ 2.59
Adjustments:                              
Merger expenses     0.10       0.11           0.21      
Stock acceleration expense     0.21                 0.21      
Income tax effect of adjustments     (0.01 )               (0.01 )    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.75     $ 0.77     $ 0.71   $ 2.52     $ 2.59

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income   $ 42,992   $ 40,707   $ 35,648   $ 160,781   $ 142,203
Non-interest income     5,444     6,790     8,426     19,703     25,387
Total revenues     48,436     47,497     44,074     180,484     167,590
Non-interest expense     35,078     28,937     25,332     113,257     96,139
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 13,358   $ 18,560   $ 18,742   $ 67,227   $ 71,451
Adjustments:                              
Change in fair value of loans held for sale     234             2,877    
Merger expenses     2,100     2,352         4,452    
Stock acceleration expense     4,176             4,176    
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 19,868   $ 20,912   $ 18,742   $ 78,732   $ 71,451

____________________________

(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2) The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the change in fair value of loans held for sale, and merger and stock acceleration expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)        72.42   %     60.92   %   57.48   %   62.75   %     57.37   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 35,078     $ 28,937     $ 25,332     $ 113,257     $ 96,139    
Less: Merger expenses     (2,100 )     (2,352 )           (4,452 )        
Less: Stock acceleration expense     (4,176 )                 (4,176 )        
Less: Amortization of intangible assets     (149 )     (149 )     (182 )     (656 )     (787 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 28,653     $ 26,436     $ 25,150     $ 103,973     $ 95,352    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 42,992     $ 40,707     $ 35,648     $ 160,781     $ 142,203    
Tax-equivalent adjustment     84       91       104       380       522    
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $ 43,076     $ 40,798     $ 35,752     $ 161,161     $ 142,725    
Non-interest income - as reported   $ 5,444     $ 6,790     $ 8,426     $ 19,703     $ 25,387    
Less: Net securities gains           (3,540 )           (3,525 )     (201 )  
Less: Loss on termination of swaps           3,403             3,403          
Less: Change in fair value of loans held for sale     234                   2,877          
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 5,678     $ 6,653     $ 8,426     $ 22,458     $ 25,186    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 48,754     $ 47,451     $ 44,178     $ 183,619     $ 167,911    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     58.77   %     55.71   %   56.93   %   56.62   %     56.79   %

____________________________

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding net interest income and average adjustments on deposits with banks and PPP loans (non-GAAP):

                     
    Three Months Ended  
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,     
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019  
Net interest income - as reported   $ 42,992     $ 40,707     $ 35,648    
Tax-equivalent adjustment     84       91       104    
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $ 43,076     $ 40,798     $ 35,752    
Adjustment:                    
Less: Interest income on deposits with banks     (159 )     (135 )     (212 )  
Less: Net interest income on PPP loans and swaps     (7,981 )     (6,005 )        
Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   $ 34,936     $ 34,658     $ 35,540    
                     
Average interest-earning assets - as reported   $ 5,829,293     $ 5,740,311     $ 4,356,487    
Adjustments:                    
Average deposits with banks     (624,415 )     (531,205 )     (46,994 )  
Average PPP loans     (909,022 )     (933,345 )        
Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP)   $ 4,295,856     $ 4,275,761     $ 4,309,493    
                     
Net interest margin - as reported (1)     2.93   %     2.82   %   3.25   %
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)     2.94       2.83       3.26    
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)     3.24       3.22       3.27    

____________________________

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                       
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   2.20   %   1.84   % 2.10   % 1.93   %   2.04   %
Merger expenses   (0.13 )   (0.15 )       (0.08 )      
Stock acceleration expense   (0.26 )           (0.07 )      
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.80     1.68     2.09     1.77     2.02    

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

                     
       December 31,    September 30,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020
   2020   2019  
Total assets - as reported   $ 6,434,296     $ 6,322,377     $ 4,921,520    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported     (109,328 )     (109,398 )     (109,627 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 6,324,968     $ 6,212,979     $ 4,811,893    
                     
Total stockholders' equity - as reported   $ 517,831     $ 512,221     $ 497,154    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported     (109,328 )     (109,398 )     (109,627 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 408,503     $ 402,823     $ 387,527    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)     6.5   %     6.5   %   8.1   %

____________________________
(1)   Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.


Contact: John M. McCaffery  
  Executive Vice President
  Chief Financial Officer
  (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290

