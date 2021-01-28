Marlin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Summary:



Net income of $15.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, up from $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share a year ago and up from $2.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share last quarter.

Ended the quarter with total stockholders’ equity of $196.4 million, book value per share of $16.40 and a consolidated equity-to-assets ratio of 19.21%

Total 30+ day delinquencies were 1.63%, up from 1.40% prior year, but down from 2.15% in the third quarter; annualized net charge-offs of 2.57%, compared with 4.54% in the prior quarter and 3.00% in the fourth quarter last year

Non-interest expense of $14.8 million for the fourth quarter decreased 9.6% or $1.6 million from $16.4 million for the prior year quarter

Total sourced origination volume of $84.1 million, up 22.8% from the prior quarter but down 64.5% year-over-year. Average total finance receivables were $869.6 million, down 15.9% year-over-year

Loss provision net benefit of $12.7 million with ending allowance for credit losses of $44.2 million; allowance as a percentage of receivables was 5.07% for equipment finance and 6.02% for working capital, down from prior quarter percentages of 6.57% for equipment finance and 13.06% for working capital;

Full Year 2020 Summary:

Net income of $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, down from $27.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share a year ago. Net income on an adjusted basis* of $3.4 million, or $0.29 per share, down from $27.2 million, or $2.20 per diluted share in the prior year

Net Investment in Leases and Loans totaled $825.1 million, compared with $1.0 billion a year ago, and total managed assets ended the fourth quarter at $1.1 billion, compared with $1.3 billion a year ago

Total sourced origination volume of $377.1 million, down 57.0% from a year ago; Direct origination volume of $61.5 million, down 66.7% year-over-year

In addition to quarterly dividends, returned capital through share repurchases totaling $4.2 million, or 264,470 shares

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $15.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “Despite the unprecedented operating challenges and macro-economic uncertainty encountered throughout most of 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlin finished the year with strong results in the fourth quarter. I am particularly pleased with the continued improvement in our portfolio performance and outlook, which supported a significant net release in loss reserves established earlier in the year. The performance of our portfolio improved throughout the fourth quarter with delinquencies and net charge-offs during the month of December trending in-line with pre-pandemic levels. While favorable macro-economic developments and our portfolio’s performance during the quarter contributed to our reserve release, we believe our allowance for loan losses of $44.2 million reflects the continuing near-term uncertainty of the macro-economic environment. In addition to the performance of the portfolio, I am also pleased with the progress we made during the quarter in growing our origination volume as the Company’s reorganized origination platforms continued to gain traction. Importantly, the operating results we delivered in the fourth quarter increased our book value per share to $16.40 as of December 31st, up $1.17, or nearly 8% from the prior quarter, and our capital position remains strong with a reserve coverage ratio of 5.09% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 24.04%.”

Mr. Hilzinger concluded, “In light of the challenges we faced in 2020, I am very pleased with how we managed the impact of the pandemic and generated profitability on a full-year basis for 2020, which has now allowed us to increasingly focus on growing origination volume. As we look forward to 2021, given our strong capital position, our improved cost profile, the growing benefits from our digital initiative and the traction we are achieving in our re-organized origination platform, we believe Marlin is well-positioned to resume a trajectory of profitable growth as we emerge from the pandemic and as the small business economy improves.”

Results of Operations

Total sourced origination volume for the fourth quarter of $84.1 million was down 64.5% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $8.7 million in the fourth quarter was down 82.8% from $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Indirect origination volume in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $74.4 million, down 55.7% from $167.7 million in the fourth quarter last year. Marlin did not originate any assets for sale in the fourth quarter, compared with $16.3 million in the fourth quarter last year. Referral volume totaled $1.0 million, down from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. Net Investment in Leases and Loans was $825.1 million, down 18.0% from fourth quarter last year, while total managed assets stood at approximately $1.1 billion, down 21.7% from the fourth quarter last year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 8.36% for the fourth quarter, down 51 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and down 108 basis points from a year ago. The sequential quarter decrease was driven primarily by a decrease in new origination loan and lease yields, interest income, and lower fee income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense resulting from lower deposit rates. The year-over-year decrease in margin percentage was primarily related to the decrease in new origination loan and lease yields and interest income, and the change in the presentation of residual income driven by the adoption of CECL, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense resulting from lower deposit rates. During 2019 and prior periods, residual income was presented in fee income; however, effective in the first quarter 2020, residual income is included in the future cash flows used to assess credit losses and therefore this activity is reflected in the allowance for credit losses. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average total finance receivables was 187 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 203 basis points for the prior quarter and 236 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting from lower rates and a shift in mix, as higher rate long-term debt pays down.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $24.4 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Marlin recorded a $12.7 million provision for credit losses net benefit in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.2 million provision net expense in the third quarter of 2020, and $10.3 million provision net expense in the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision release in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects better portfolio performance than expected and continued positive performance trends, and an improved macroeconomic outlook. While favorable macro-economic developments contributed to our reserve release in the quarter, we believe our allowance for loan losses of $44 million, which reflects various economic forecasts, continues to contemplate near-term macro-economic uncertainty.

Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $4.2 million in the prior quarter and $13.5 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in non-interest income is primarily due to an $8.8 million decrease in gains from the sale of assets. Non-interest expense was $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $14.2 million in the prior quarter and $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to a $1.4 million reduction in prior quarter in the estimated liability for contingent consideration related to the FFR acquisition. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a $1.3 million reduction in Salaries and Benefits expense due to lower commission on lower origination volumes and lower incentive compensation driven by company performance.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 66.5% compared with 43.2% in the fourth quarter last year. Excluding the impact of certain non-GAAP adjustments, the Company’s efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis* for the fourth quarter was 63.9% compared with 40.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Marlin recorded a $4.8 million tax expense in the fourth quarter, representing an effective tax rate of 23.9%. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $0.5 million tax expense representing an effective tax rate of 16.1%, and in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $2.9 million of tax expense, representing an effective tax rate of 25.5%. Tax expense included the recapture of $0.2 million tax benefit associated with a previous tax benefit limitation that was recognized in the fourth quarter.

Portfolio Performance

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 5.09% at December 31, 2020 compared with 6.75% at September 30, 2020. In addition, under the incurred loss allowance model in 2019, the percentage was 2.15% at December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a $12.7 million provision for credit losses net benefit, compared with $10.3 million provision net expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $7.2 million provision net expense recorded for the third quarter of 2020. The provision release in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to positive changes in the outlook of macroeconomic assumptions to which the reserve is correlated as well as positive trends in portfolio performance.

As a result of the ongoing impact from COVID-19, through the end of the fourth quarter the Company has completed over 5,600 loan and lease restructure requests from customers who have been impacted by the pandemic. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $111.2 million total receivables that were part of this program, or 12.8% of total net investment, or $104.3 million (12.3%) Equipment Finance and $6.9 million (34.6%) of Working Capital. Total modified receivables for Equipment Finance and Working Capital declined 11.4% and 43.3%, respectively from corresponding amounts as of September 30th. In the fourth quarter, as part of our loss mitigation strategies, modifications were extended for approximately 100 contracts totaling $10.2 million net investment.

The following table outlines the delinquency status of the Company’s portfolio as of December 31, 2020, including information on the restructured and non- restructured portfolio:

Net Investment (in thousands) Delinquency Rate by population 30 60 90+ Current Total 30

60

90+ Current Total Equipment Finance Restructured Portfolio $2,461 $610 $1,349 $99,867 $104,287 2.36 % 0.58 % 1.29 % 95.77 % 100 % Non-Restructured 4,425 2,169 2,453 735,916 744,963 0.59 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 98.79 % 100 % Total Equipment Finance $6,886 $2,779 $3,802 $835,783 $849,250 0.81 % 0.33 % 0.45 % 98.41 % 100 %





Net Investment (in thousands) Delinquency Rate by population 15 30 60+ Current Total 15 30 60+ Current Total Working Capital Restructured Portfolio $225 $550 $135 $6,012 $6,922 3.25 % 7.95 % 1.95 % 86.85 % 100 % Non-Restructured 36 56 — 13,019 13,111 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.00 % 99.30 % 100 % Total Working Capital $261 $606 $135 $19,031 $20,033 1.30 % 3.03 % 0.67 % 95.00 % 100 %

Modified contracts are reported in our delinquency and non-accrual data based on their status with respect to their modified terms.

Equipment Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 159 basis points as of December 31, 2020, down 54 basis points from September 30, 2020, and up 19 basis points from December 31, 2019. Working Capital receivables over 15 days delinquent were 500 basis points as of December 31, 2020, up 107 basis points from September 30, 2020, and up 325 basis points from December 31, 2019. Annualized fourth quarter total net charge-offs were 2.57% of average total finance receivables versus 4.54% in the third quarter of 2020 and 3.00% a year ago.

Portfolio Concentration

Marlin has a well-diversified portfolio across industries and geographical areas for both Equipment Finance and Working Capital. As many cities slowly reopened and restrictions eased across the U.S. throughout the fourth quarter, the Company continued to remove underwriting restrictions on certain industries and geographies in response to improved business conditions as the economy continued to recover. The following table reflects Marlin’s portfolio concentrations by industry where net investment is in excess of 5% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2020:

Equipment

Finance Working

Capital Medical 13.7 % 8.1 % Miscellaneous Services(1) 11.9 % 8.3 % Retail 10.1 % 13.0 % Construction 8.9 % 11.0 % Restaurants 6.8 % 6.5 % Professional Services 6.6 % 5.5 % Manufacturing 6.0 % 7.5 % Transportation 5.3 % 2.6 % Auto Repair 3.3 % 6.1 %

________

(1) Miscellaneous Services is an amalgamation of service related SIC codes, the largest of which are Business Services, Repair Services, and Equipment Rental and Leasing.

Capital and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $135.7 million of Cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $59.4 million from September 30, 2020 and an increase of $12.6 million from December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had additional available liquidity of $25.0 million from lines of credit with financial institutions and the Federal Reserve discount window. There were no borrowings made on these additional sources of liquidity as of December 31, 2020 or subsequently.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s consolidated equity to assets ratio was 19.21%. This compares to 16.49% and 17.80%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively. The Company’s Total Risk-based capital ratio was 24.04% as of December 31, 2020, which was 16.04% above our minimum regulatory requirement.

Corporate Developments

On January 28, 2021, Marlin’s Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on February 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2021. Based on the closing stock price on January 27, 2021, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 4.75%.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Net income (loss) on an adjusted basis and adjusted efficiency ratio are financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See “Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in accordance with Regulation G.

Conference Call and Webcast

Marlin will host a conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The conference call details are as follows:

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8263 (International) Conference ID: 13714827 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142947

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13714827.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements represent only the company’s current beliefs regarding future events and are not guarantees of performance or results. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding expectations of future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “could”, “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others (including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the “Investors” section of our website. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding after-tax income and expenses that are deemed to be unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the business for the period presented. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for any discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expense, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The Company adjusts the denominator in the “as reported” ratio for pass-through lease revenue that is required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company defines General and administrative annualized percent of average finance receivables, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio, adjusting the numerator for any General and administrative discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis, acquisition related general and administrative expenses, Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, and pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company defines Non-interest expense divided by average total managed assets, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the number for any non-interest expense discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expenses, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it provides a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

856-505-4108

Lasse Glassen, Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

424-238-6249



Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,473 $ 4,701 Interest-earning deposits with banks 130,218 118,395 Total cash and cash equivalents 135,691 123,096 Time deposits with banks 5,967 12,927 Restricted interest-earning deposits 4,719 6,931 Investment securities 11,624 11,076 Net investment in leases and loans: Leases 337,159 426,608 Loans 532,125 601,607 Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses 869,284 1,028,215 Allowance for credit losses (44,228 ) (21,695 ) Total net investment in leases and loans 825,056 1,006,520 Intangible assets 5,678 7,461 Goodwill — 6,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,623 8,863 Property and equipment, net 8,574 7,888 Property tax receivables, net of allowance 6,854 5,493 Other assets 10,212 10,453 Total assets $ 1,021,998 $ 1,207,443 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 729,614 $ 839,132 Long-term borrowings 30,665 76,091 Operating lease liabilities 8,700 9,730 Other liabilities: Sales and property taxes payable 6,316 2,678 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27,734 34,028 Net deferred income tax liability 22,604 30,828 Total liabilities 825,633 992,487 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 11,974,530 and 12,113,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 120 121 respectively Additional paid-in capital 76,323 79,665 Accumulated other comprehensive income 69 58 Retained earnings 119,853 135,112 Total stockholders’ equity 196,365 214,956 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,021,998 $ 1,207,443





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019 2020

2019 Interest income $ 19,688 $ 26,747 $ 92,799 $ 107,420 Fee income 2,541 3,787 10,560 15,205 Interest and fee income 22,229 30,534 103,359 122,625 Interest expense 4,066 6,102 19,868 25,033 Net interest and fee income 18,163 24,432 83,491 97,592 Provision for credit losses (12,651 ) 10,255 38,509 28,036 Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses 30,814 14,177 44,982 69,556 Non-interest income: Gain on leases and loans sold — 8,810 2,426 22,210 Insurance premiums written and earned 2,064 2,258 8,677 8,796 Other income 2,065 2,452 13,237 13,025 Non-interest income 4,129 13,520 24,340 44,031 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 8,081 9,351 33,783 44,168 General and administrative 6,745 7,052 30,914 32,566 Goodwill impairment — — 6,735 — Intangible assets impairment — — 1,016 — Non-interest expense 14,826 16,403 72,448 76,734 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,117 11,294 (3,126 ) 36,853 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,815 2,880 (3,468 ) 9,737 Net income $ 15,302 $ 8,414 342 $ 27,116 Basic earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 0.69 $ 0.03 $ 2.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 0.69 $ 0.03 $ 2.20





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income as reported $ 15,302 $ 8,414 $ 342 $ 27,116 Deduct: Goodwill impairment — — (6,735 ) — Intangible assets impairment — — (1,016 ) — Charge in connection with workforce reorganization — — (1,713 ) (311 ) Charge in connection with office lease termination — — (414 ) — Acquisition earn out valuation adjustment — — 1,435 — Reversal of charges in connection with executive separation — — — 218 Tax effect — — 2,082 24 Total adjustments, net of tax — — (6,361 ) (69 ) Net tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act of 2020 — — 3,256 — Net income on an adjusted basis $ 15,302 $ 8,414 $ 3,447 $ 27,185 Diluted earnings per share As reported $ 1.28 $ 0.69 $ 0.03 $ 2.20 As adjusted $ 1.28 $ 0.69 $ 0.29 $ 2.20 Return on Average Assets As reported 5.74 % 2.74 % 0.03 % 2.18 % As adjusted 5.74 % 2.74 % 0.30 % 2.19 % Return on Average Equity As reported 33.59 % 16.04 % 0.18 % 13.33 % As adjusted 33.59 % 16.04 % 1.81 % 13.36 % Efficiency Ratio numerator as reported $ 14,826 $ 16,403 $ 72,448 $ 76,734 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation — — (8,443 ) (93 ) Acquisition related expenses (295 ) (1,050 ) (1,252 ) (3,193 ) Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (140 ) — (1,122 ) — Pass-through expenses (324 ) (374 ) (6,387 ) (6,624 ) Efficiency ratio numerator on an adjusted basis $ 14,067 $ 14,979 $ 55,244 $ 66,824 Efficiency Ratio denominator as reported $ 22,292 $ 37,952 $ 107,831 $ 141,623 Adjustments to Denominator: Pass-through revenue (288 ) (721 ) (5,535 ) (6,401 ) Efficiency Ratio denominator on an adjusted basis $ 22,004 $ 37,231 $ 102,296 $ 135,222 Efficiency Ratio As reported 66.51 % 43.22 % 67.19 % 54.18 % As adjusted 63.93 % 40.23 % 54.00 % 49.42 %





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, as reported $ 14,826 $ 16,403 $ 72,448 $ 76,734 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation — — (8,443 ) (93 ) Acquisition related expenses (295 ) (1,050 ) (1,252 ) (3,193 ) Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (140 ) — (1,122 ) — Pass-through expenses (324 ) (374 ) (6,387 ) (6,624 ) Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, on an adjusted basis $ 14,067 $ 14,979 $ 55,244 $ 66,824 Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets As reported 5.32 % 4.99 % 5.85 % 6.14 % As adjusted 5.05 % 4.56 % 4.46 % 5.35 % General and administrative expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Receivables numerator, as reported $ 6,745 $ 7,052 $ 30,914 $ 32,566 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation — — 1,021 — Acquisition related expenses (168 ) (480 ) (767 ) (1,181 ) Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (140 ) — (1,122 ) — Pass-through expenses (324 ) (374 ) (6,387 ) (6,624 ) General and administrative expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Receivables numerator, as adjusted $ 6,113 $ 6,198 $ 23,659 $ 24,761 General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables As reported 3.10 % 2.73 % 3.27 % 3.17 % As adjusted 2.81 % 2.40 % 2.50 % 2.41 %





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Net Income (Loss) $8,414 ($11,821 ) ($5,882 ) $2,743 $15,302 Annualized Performance Measures: Return on Average Assets 2.74 % -3.98 % -1.88 % 0.98 % 5.74 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 16.04 % -22.75 % -12.41 % 6.00 % 33.59 % EPS Data: Net Income (Loss) Allocated to Common Stock $8,313 ($11,821 ) ($5,882 ) $2,707 $15,112 Basic Earnings (loss) per Share $0.69 ($1.00 ) ($0.50 ) $0.23 $1.28 Diluted Earnings (loss) per Share $0.69 ($1.00 ) ($0.50 ) $0.23 $1.28 Number of Shares - Basic 11,996,446 11,876,147 11,760,479 11,791,141 11,825,693 Number of Shares - Diluted 12,118,193 11,876,147 11,760,479 11,832,413 11,841,134 Cash Dividends Declared per share $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 New Asset Production: Direct Originations $50,421 $37,821 $6,617 $8,381 $8,658 Indirect Originations $167,740 $113,760 $58,802 $58,736 $74,353 Total Originations (1) $218,161 $151,581 $65,419 $67,117 $83,011 Equipment Finance Originations $186,852 $127,681 $64,572 $65,764 $75,873 Working Capital Loans Originations $31,309 $23,900 $847 $1,353 $7,138 Total Originations (1) $218,161 $151,581 $65,419 $67,117 $83,011 Assets originated for sale in the period $16,344 $3,301 $1,135 $62 — Assets referred in the period $1,961 $2,509 $664 $1,297 $1,046 Total Sourced Originations (1) $236,466 $157,391 $67,218 $68,476 $84,057 Implicit Yield on Loans Originated: Total (1) 12.43 % 12.45 % 9.16 % 9.34 % 9.63 % Direct 23.20 % 21.69 % 13.80 % 15.76 % 19.85 % Indirect 9.19 % 9.39 % 8.64 % 8.42 % 8.38 % Equipment Finance 8.91 % 8.95 % 8.80 % 8.77 % 7.97 % Working Capital 33.51 % 31.16 % 36.75 % 36.62 % 26.72 % Paycheck Protection Program Loans Originated — — $4,178 $202 — Implicit Yield on PPP Loans Originated — — 4.56 % 2.76 % — Assets sold in the period $114,483 $22,929 $1,127 $4,286 — # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 7,279 5,863 3,178 3,410 3,552 Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 54 % 46 % 37 % 40 % 44 % Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 1,033 932 518 547 566

_________________

(1) Excludes Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans Originated.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Net Interest and Fee Margin Percentage of Average Total Finance Receivables: Interest Income 10.34 % 10.49 % 9.90 % 9.69 % 9.06 % Fee Income (4) 1.46 % 1.10 % 1.00 % 1.21 % 1.17 % Interest and Fee Income 11.80 % 11.59 % 10.90 % 10.90 % 10.23 % Interest Expense 2.36 % 2.25 % 2.22 % 2.03 % 1.87 % Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 9.44 % 9.34 % 8.68 % 8.87 % 8.36 % Cost of Funds (2) 2.57 % 2.50 % 2.17 % 2.13 % 1.97 % Interest Income Equipment Finance $ 21,620 $ 21,076 $ 19,985 $ 19,719 $ 18,068 Interest Income Working Capital 4,545 4,932 4,095 2,526 1,515 Average Total Finance Receivables $ 1,034,464 $ 1,008,823 $ 979,313 $ 924,635 $ 869,625 Average Net Investment Equipment Finance 977,225 947,696 928,210 886,990 845,487 Average Working Capital Loans 57,239 61,127 51,103 33,696 23,019 End of Period Net Investment in leases and loans, net of allowance: Equipment Finance $ 947,477 $ 918,264 $ 876,919 $ 823,712 $ 806,229 Working Capital 59,043 51,812 34,116 23,016 18,827 Total Owned Leases and Loans (3) 1,006,520 970,076 911,035 846,728 825,056 Assets Serviced for Others 341,064 328,252 296,401 261,144 229,530 Total Managed Assets $ 1,347,584 $ 1,298,328 $ 1,207,436 $ 1,107,872 $ 1,054,586 Average Total Managed Assets $ 1,314,728 $ 1,343,862 $ 1,292,052 $ 1,203,502 $ 1,114,929 Restructured Receivables: Payment Deferral Modification Program: Equipment Finance — $ 12,530 $ 115,941 $ 117,672 $ 104,287 Working Capital — 6,987 17,876 12,210 6,922 Total - $ — $19,517 $133,817 $129,882 $111,209 Total - as a % of Ending Finance Receivables — 2.0 % 13.7 % 14.3 % 12.8 % Total - # of Active Modified Contracts — 520 5,017 5,237 4,809 Other Restructured Contracts $ 2,668 $ 3,096 $ 1,751 $ 1,035 $ 922

_________________

(2) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest-bearing liabilities, annualized

(3) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment finance leases and loans and Working Capital loans.

(4) Effective January 1, 2020, in connection with the adoption of ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, residual income is no longer recorded as a component of fee income and instead is presented within the allowance for loan loss.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Portfolio Asset Quality Allowance Total $21,695 $52,060 $63,644 $61,325 $44,228 % of Total Finance Receivables 2.15 % 5.09 % 6.53 % 6.75 % 5.09 % Equipment Finance $19,796 $44,860 $55,682 $57,869 $43,022 % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 2.09 % 4.66 % 5.97 % 6.57 % 5.07 % Working Capital $1,899 $7,200 $7,962 $3,456 $1,206 % of Total Working Capital Loans 3.14 % 12.20 % 18.92 % 13.06 % 6.02 % Net Charge-Offs Total $7,771 $7,846 $8,494 $10,488 $5,588 % on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized 3.00 % 3.11 % 3.47 % 4.54 % 2.57 % Equipment Finance $6,634 $6,603 $7,872 $9,956 $5,203 % on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized 2.72 % 2.79 % 3.39 % 4.49 % 2.46 % Working Capital $1,137 $1,243 $622 $532 $385 % on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized 7.95 % 8.13 % 4.87 % 6.32 % 6.69 % Delinquency Total Finance Receivables: 30+ Days Past Due 1.40 % 1.79 % 3.83 % 2.15 % 1.63 % 60+ Days Past Due 0.83 % 1.00 % 2.46 % 1.42 % 0.77 % Equipment Finance: 30+ Days Past Due 1.40 % 1.82 % 3.90 % 2.13 % 1.59 % 60+ Days Past Due 0.86 % 1.05 % 2.52 % 1.42 % 0.78 % Working Capital: 15+ Days Past Due 1.75 % 2.55 % 4.38 % 3.93 % 5.00 % 30+ Days Past Due 1.42 % 1.14 % 2.68 % 2.94 % 3.69 %





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Delinquency (continued) Total Finance Receivables: 30+ Days Past Due $14,081 $18,249 $37,347 $19,527 $14,209 60+ Days Past Due $8,383 $10,220 $24,015 $12,925 $6,717 Equipment Finance: 30+ Days Past Due $13,226 $17,576 $36,217 $18,750 $13,468 60+ Days Past Due $8,112 $10,156 $23,353 $12,546 $6,582 Working Capital: 15+ Days Past Due $1,058 $1,504 $1,843 $1,041 $1,001 30+ Days Past Due $855 $673 $1,130 $777 $741 Non-Accrual Total 0.55 % 0.66 % 1.13 % 0.92 % 1.64 % Equipment Finance 0.49 % 0.62 % 1.06 % 0.82 % 1.57 % Working Capital 1.57 % 1.28 % 2.83 % 4.32 % 4.65 % Total (5) $5,592 $6,705 $11,031 $8,375 $14,289 Equipment Finance $4,646 $5,950 $9,842 $7,231 $13,357 Working Capital $946 $755 $1,189 $1,144 $932

_________________

(5) Non-Accrual as of December 31, 2020 includes restructured contracts totaling $10.7 million for Equipment Finance and $0.8 million for Working Capital.



Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Expense Ratios Salaries and Benefits Expense $9,351 $9,519 $7,668 $8,515 $8,081 As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) 3.62 % 3.77 % 3.13 % 3.68 % 3.72 % Total personnel end of quarter 348 339 240 247 254 General and Administrative Expense $7,052 $13,605 $5,847 $4,717 $6,745 As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) 2.73 % 5.39 % 2.39 % 2.04 % 3.10 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expense As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) (6) 2.40 % 2.62 % 2.21 % 2.40 % 2.81 % Non-Interest Expense / Average Total Managed Assets 4.99 % 8.89 % 4.18 % 4.74 % 5.32 % Adjusted Non-Interest Expense / Average Total Managed Assets (7) 4.56 % 4.74 % 3.75 % 4.36 % 5.05 % Efficiency Ratio 43.22 % 83.51 % 53.92 % 57.64 % 66.51 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (7) 40.23 % 52.68 % 47.58 % 53.38 % 63.93 %

_________________

(6) Adjusted general and administrative expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details.

(7) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Balance Sheet: Assets Investment in Leases and Loans $1,007,707 $1,002,611 $956,981 $891,940 $854,701 Initial Direct Costs and Fees 20,508 19,525 17,698 16,113 14,583 Reserve for Credit Losses (21,695 ) (52,060 ) (63,644 ) (61,325 ) (44,228 ) Net Investment in Leases and Loans $1,006,520 $970,076 $911,035 $846,728 $825,056 Cash and Cash Equivalents 123,096 211,070 211,706 195,132 135,691 Restricted Cash 6,931 6,474 6,072 5,771 4,719 Other Assets 70,896 75,917 67,402 58,320 56,532 Total Assets $1,207,443 $1,263,537 $1,196,215 $1,105,951 $1,021,998 Liabilities Deposits 839,132 941,996 902,191 823,707 729,614 Total Debt 76,091 62,193 50,890 39,833 30,665 Other Liabilities 77,264 70,858 62,130 60,061 65,353 Total Liabilities $992,487 $1,075,047 $1,015,211 $923,601 $825,632 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock $121 $119 $119 $120 $120 Paid-in Capital, net 79,665 75,647 75,606 75,893 76,323 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 58 20 86 93 69 Retained Earnings 135,112 112,704 105,193 106,244 119,854 Total Stockholders' Equity $214,956 $188,490 $181,004 $182,350 $196,366 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,207,443 $1,263,537 $1,196,215 $1,105,951 $1,021,998 Capital and Leverage: Equity $214,956 $188,490 $181,004 $182,350 $196,366 Debt to Equity 4.26 5.33 5.27 4.47 3.87 Equity to Assets 17.80 % 14.92 % 15.13 % 16.49 % 19.21 % Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital 16.31 % 16.18 % 15.05 % 16.92 % 18.78 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.73 % 18.64 % 19.33 % 21.17 % 22.74 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.73 % 18.64 % 19.33 % 21.17 % 22.74 % Total Risk-based Capital 19.99 % 19.94 % 20.65 % 22.49 % 24.04 %





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2018

2019

2020

Net Income $24,980 $27,116 $342 Annualized Performance Measures: Return on Average Assets 2.29 % 2.18 % 0.03 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 13.27 % 13.33 % 0.18 % EPS Data: Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $24,548 $26,777 $339 Basic Earnings per Share $2.01 $2.21 $0.03 Diluted Earnings per Share $2.00 $2.20 $0.03 Number of Shares - Basic 12,201,465 12,099,920 11,813,338 Number of Shares - Diluted 12,273,406 12,197,797 11,855,561 Cash Dividends Declared per share $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 New Asset Production: Direct Originations $143,057 $184,580 $61,477 Indirect Originations $561,837 $617,366 $305,651 Total Originations (1) $704,894 $801,946 $367,128 Equipment Finance Originations $630,650 $693,288 $333,890 Working Capital Loans Originations $74,244 $108,658 $33,238 Total Originations (1) $704,894 $801,946 $367,128 Assets originated for sale in the period $17,596 $63,841 $4,498 Assets referred in the period $16,830 $12,126 $5,516 Total Sourced Originations (1) $739,320 $877,913 $377,142 Implicit Yield on Loans Originated: Total (1) 12.45 % 12.86 % 10.65 % Direct 20.63 % 23.41 % 19.77 % Indirect 10.37 % 9.71 % 8.81 % Equipment Finance 9.88 % 9.43 % 8.66 % Working Capital 34.26 % 34.72 % 30.57 % Paycheck Protection Program Loans Originated — — $4,380 Implicit Yield on PPP Loans Originated — — 4.48 % Assets sold in the period $138,995 $310,415 $28,342 # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 31,478 29,230 16,003 Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 57 % 55 % 42 % Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 1,186 1,081 641

_________________

(1) Excludes Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans Originated.



Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2018

2019

2020

Net Interest and Fee Margin Percentage of Average Total Finance Receivables: Interest Income 10.27 % 10.44 % 9.81 % Fee Income (4) 1.68 % 1.48 % 1.12 % Interest and Fee Income 11.95 % 11.92 % 10.93 % Interest Expense 1.84 % 2.43 % 2.10 % Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 10.11 % 9.49 % 8.83 % Cost of Funds (2) 2.02 % 2.58 % 2.20 % Interest Income Equipment Finance $ 84,800 $ 88,087 $ 78,848 Interest Income Working Capital 10,234 15,929 13,068 Average Total Finance Receivables $ 944,588 $ 1,028,617 $ 945,599 Average Net Investment Equipment Finance 913,358 979,787 902,096 Average Working Capital Loans 31,230 48,830 42,236 End of Period Net Investment in leases and loans, net of allowance: Equipment Finance $ 965,351 $ 947,477 $ 806,229 Working Capital 35,389 59,043 18,827 Total Owned Leases and Loans (3) 1,000,740 1,006,520 825,056 Assets Serviced for Others 164,029 341,064 229,530 Total Managed Assets $ 1,164,769 $ 1,347,584 $ 1,054,586 Average Total Managed Assets $ 1,053,829 $ 1,250,131 $ 1,238,586 Restructured Receivables: Payment Deferral Modification Program: Equipment Finance — — $ 104,287 Working Capital — — 6,922 Total - $ — — $ 111,209 Total - as a % of Ending Finance Receivables — — 12.8 % Total - # of Active Modified Contracts — — 4,809 Other Restructured Contracts $ 3,636 $ 2,906 $ 922

_________________

(2) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest-bearing liabilities, annualized

(3) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment finance leases and loans and Working Capital loans.

(4) Effective January 1, 2020, in connection with the adoption of ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, residual income is no longer recorded as a component of fee income and instead is presented within the allowance for loan loss.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2018

2019

2020

Portfolio Asset Quality Allowance Total $16,100 $21,695 $44,228 % of Total Finance Receivables 1.62 % 2.15 % 5.09 % Equipment Finance $14,633 $19,796 $43,022 % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 1.52 % 2.09 % 5.07 % Working Capital $1,467 $1,899 $1,206 % of Total Working Capital Loans 4.02 % 3.14 % 6.02 % Net Charge-Offs Total $18,273 $22,441 $32,416 % on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized 1.93 % 2.18 % 3.43 % Equipment Finance $16,795 $19,909 $29,634 % on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized 1.84 % 2.03 % 3.29 % Working Capital $1,478 $2,532 $2,782 % on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized 4.73 % 5.19 % 6.59 % Delinquency Total Finance Receivables: 30+ Days Past Due 1.07 % 1.40 % 1.63 % 60+ Days Past Due 0.63 % 0.83 % 0.77 % Equipment Finance: 30+ Days Past Due 1.06 % 1.40 % 1.59 % 60+ Days Past Due 0.63 % 0.86 % 0.78 % Working Capital: 15+ Days Past Due 1.44 % 1.75 % 5.00 % 30+ Days Past Due 1.35 % 1.42 % 3.69 %





Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2018

2019

2020

Delinquency (continued) Total Finance Receivables: 30+ Days Past Due $10,633 $14,081 $14,209 60+ Days Past Due $6,228 $8,383 $6,717 Equipment Finance: 30+ Days Past Due $10,141 $13,226 $13,468 60+ Days Past Due $6,036 $8,112 $6,582 Working Capital: 15+ Days Past Due $526 $1,058 $1,001 30+ Days Past Due $492 $855 $741 Non-Accrual Total 0.36 % 0.55 % 1.64 % Equipment Finance 0.32 % 0.49 % 1.57 % Working Capital 1.35 % 1.57 % 4.65 % Total (5) $3,607 $5,592 $14,289 Equipment Finance $3,115 $4,646 $13,357 Working Capital $492 $946 $932

_________________

(5) Non-Accrual as of December 31, 2020 includes restructured contracts totaling $10.7 million for Equipment Finance and $0.8 million for Working Capital.



Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2018

2019

2020

Expense Ratios Salaries and Benefits Expense $39,750 $44,168 $33,783 As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) 4.21 % 4.29 % 3.57 % Total personnel end of quarter 341 348 254 General and Administrative Expense $24,915 $32,566 $30,914 As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) 2.64 % 3.17 % 3.27 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expense As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized) (6) 2.58 % 2.41 % 2.50 % Non-Interest Expense / Average Total Managed Assets 6.14 % 6.14 % 5.85 % Adjusted Non-Interest Expense / Average Total Managed Assets (7) 5.90 % 5.35 % 4.46 % Efficiency Ratio 55.32 % 54.18 % 67.19 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (7) 53.16 % 49.42 % 54.00 %

_________________

(6) Adjusted general and administrative expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details.

(7) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details.