Numi Health Announces Multi City Airport COVID Testing Program

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Health Inc. (“Numi” or the “Company”), Canada’s premier mobile medical services company, announces the launch of COVID testing at the Calgary and Edmonton International Airports.



Numi is the exclusive provider of COVID antigen tests in Calgary and Edmonton Airports. These tests are currently needed to board KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights as, in addition to a PCR test up to 72 hours before departure, the Netherlands is requiring an antigen COVID test for all passengers 4 hours prior to boarding. Numi offers both kinds of testing.

The rapid antigen testing is available before each scheduled KLM flight on the day of departure. The test involves a nasal swab performed by a Numi Health professional. It is quick and painless. The entire process, from swab to result, takes less than 30 minutes. The test is Health Canada and FDA-approved.

At the airport, passengers first proceed to the testing center and are met by KLM staff to ensure they qualify to travel and have the negative results to a 72-hour PCR test. Then Numi personnel proceed with the antigen testing. Each passenger receives a printed and electronic travel certificate that is date-stamped less than four hours from the scheduled departure time and can then proceed to their check-in with the airline.

The Numi testing team is located on the international departures level at both airports, close to the check-in counters. No pre-booking of antigen tests is required at this time, but this will soon be available on the Numi Health website. For further information on Numi’s airport testing program, please visit www.numihealth.com/airporttesting.

“We are proud to assist KLM and their passengers with airport testing,” says Peter Verburg, founder of Numi. “Our friendly and experienced team of nurses and medics run an efficient system that ensures all passengers get tested before their flight. We are currently expanding our airport offering, with more announcements expected soon.”

In addition to rapid antigen testing, Numi provides travelers with PCR/LAMP tests for COVID before the day of departure, with a 12- to 24-hour turnaround. The service can be booked on the app, available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Numi has partnered with four of the leading clinical laboratories in North America to provide sample analysis.

Calgary-based Numi is expanding quickly, with nurse and medic recruitment underway in cities across Canada. The company has already delivered services to individuals and corporate clients in Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg. Other cities will be announced soon.

Numi provides innovative app technology with a patient-centric service model that provides Canadians with medical care in the comfort and safety of their home or office, in addition to select airports. The mobile team of highly skilled nurses and medics gives people the opportunity to take control of their personal health, and safely order medical services, from COVID-19 rapid testing to lab requisitions, vaccinations and more. Numi’s software functions in a highly secure environment to protect patient privacy and offers backend functionality that makes its unique service scalable.

ABOUT NUMI HEALTH

Numi is Canada’s premier mobile medical service, designed by a team of tech entrepreneurs and health professionals who are educated, passionate and committed to delivering improved access to medical services and more convenient care. The team includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, infectious disease specialists and microbiologists. Together they deliver a customized and efficient healthcare experience through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centered approach to service delivery.

For more information:

Tracy Logan, VP Sales & Marketing

844-GET-NUMI | tlogan@numihealth.com

numihealth.com