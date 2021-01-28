LCS Named USA Top Workplace

Award recognizes company culture and employee engagement

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s second largest senior living provider, has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. Located in Des Moines, Iowa, with locations across the country, LCS has more than 680 employees at the corporate level.

“This award recognizes us as an employer of choice,” says Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS. “We are proud to be acknowledged for the culture of excellence delivered by our employees every day.”

In addition to the Top Workplaces USA award, LCS earned three culture excellence awards: clued-in leaders, communication and innovation. LCS was named Top Workplace, a regional award, in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

“These past months have been a challenging time, yet our employees have continued to perform at high levels,” says Monica Friedman, senior vice president, chief human resources officer. “This survey provides feedback to our organization that we are doing things right regarding employee support resources, culture initiatives and operations. It affirms our focus on employee development and growth.”

More than 1,100 organizations participated in the Top Workplaces USA employee engagement survey. Using the employee feedback, results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. 2021 is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

About LCS

