Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Two New Communities

/EIN News/ -- Mt. Laurel, NJ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic has been selected to manage two new communities in southern New Jersey, adding to their growing client list.

The first new community is located in Gloucester Township. Situated for easy access to the Atlantic City Expressway and Route 42, the newly constructed community features 180 townhomes. Residents enjoy many amenities, including a nature walk, basketball court, track, and playground. With several nearby parks, the community offers residents a combination of liveliness and peacefulness.

The second newly acquired property is a single-family community also located in Gloucester Township, NJ. Approaching the final stages of construction, the tight-knit community will have 50 homes and features beautiful landscaping and convenient access to nearby shopping, dining, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to serve the new communities and build strong relationships with their board members and residents,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our team’s vast experience in property management and community operations and our commitment to unparalleled customer service will ensure lasting partnership for years to come.”

