Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:PGC) announced on January 28, 2021 that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2021. 

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and AUM/AUA of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, Chief Financial Officer

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308


