Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Summary

  • Net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share
  • Adjusted earnings of $12.5 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflecting the exclusion of $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances
  • Total loans increased $161.9 million, or 3.3%, from September 30, 2020
  • Total deposits increased $72.3 million, or 1.4%, from September 30, 2020
  • Nonperforming loans declined 19.8% from September 30, 2020
  • Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.18% of total loans

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s branch and facilities optimization plan, and net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We delivered another strong quarter driven by significant growth in net interest income resulting from continued loan growth and a higher net interest margin. We saw good demand for commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, and warehouse lines to commercial FHA lenders, which drove a 13% annualized increase in our total loan balances. The strong loan growth enabled us to redeploy some of our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets. Combined with the continued reduction in our cost of deposits, the favorable shift in earning assets resulted in an increase in our net interest margin.

“Although economic conditions remain challenging, we saw notable improvement in our asset quality during the fourth quarter. Our nonperforming loans declined by nearly 20% as we successfully resolved a number of longer-term problem loans, while more borrowers who received loan deferrals related to COVID-19 were able to resume making full or partial scheduled payments. While we are encouraged by the improvement in asset quality, we further increased our level of reserves to reflect the continued uncertainty around the timing of a stronger economic recovery.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we believe we had an incredibly productive year in making progress on our strategies to better position the Company for profitable growth in the future. We eliminated expenses through our branch consolidations and sale of the commercial FHA origination platform, restructured our FHLB advances to reduce interest expense, and continued building a robust digital platform that will enhance efficiencies and improve our loan production and deposit gathering capabilities. As we begin 2021, we believe we are in a much stronger position to realize more operating leverage, continue to grow our balance sheet, and deliver higher earnings and improved returns for our shareholders in the future,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an estimated life of loan credit loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings and Prepayments of FHLB Advances

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were impacted by $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on residential MSRs held-for sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.5 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company prepaid $114.2 million of longer-term FHLB advances with a weighted average interest rate of 2.10%. The prepayment of the FHLB advances is expected to reduce the Company’s interest expense by $2.3 million in 2021 and positively impact its net interest margin by 2-3 basis points.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), $1.7 million in gains on sales of investment securities, and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.47%, compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 10 and 14 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 18 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the accelerated recognition of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan income upon forgiveness, a shift in cash balances to higher yielding earnings assets, a reduction in the average cost of deposits, and a decrease in the average rate of FHLB borrowings following the prepayment of longer-term advances.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.56%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 23 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 4 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the accelerated recognition of PPP loan income upon forgiveness and a reduction in the average cost of deposits.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $53.5 million, an increase of 7.1% from $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $4.1 million from the prior quarter.   Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. PPP loan income totaled $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $4.8 million, or 9.9%. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million, a decrease of 24.2% from $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.   Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $2.3 million and $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 also included a $1.7 million gain on sale of investment securities, with no similar income being recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the impairment and the gain on sale of investment securities, noninterest income decreased 10.4% due to lower levels of residential mortgage banking revenue and other income, as well as lower commercial FHA revenue following the sale of the FHA origination platform during the third quarter of 2020.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 24.6% from $19.0 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA revenue following the sale of the FHA origination platform during the third quarter of 2020 and lower other income, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.9 million, an increase of 5.6% from the third quarter of 2020.   Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue increased 9.1%.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $47.0 million, which included $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on residential MSRs held-for sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses, compared with $53.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding the FHLB prepayment charges, losses on MSRs held-for sale, and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense increased primarily due to an accrual for a one-time rollover of vacation time in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher incentive compensation, and an increase in charitable contributions.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 1.6% from $46.3 million, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.1 million loss on MSR held for sale. Excluding the FHLB prepayment charges, losses on MSRs held-for sale, integration and acquisition expenses, and the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $5.10 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $4.94 billion at September 30, 2020 and $4.40 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total loans from September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in equipment finance loans and leases, commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $46.0 million from September 30, 2020 to $861.5 million, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.  

The increase in total loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the growth in equipment finance balances, consumer loans, and PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.10 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020, and $4.54 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in retail and commercial FHA servicing deposits, offset by declines in commercial customer and money market accounts.  

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $54.1 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared with $67.4 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the resolution of long-term problem loans, loans transferred to other real estate owned, and a reduction in the inflow of new loans to nonperforming status. At December 31, 2019, nonperforming loans totaled $42.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.3 million, or 0.19% of average loans on an annualized basis.  

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was primarily driven by loan growth and additional reserves allocated to the equipment finance and commercial real estate portfolios.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.18% of total loans and 111.8% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared with 1.07% of total loans and 78.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020.   Approximately 95.5% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  Bank Level
Ratios as of
December 31,
2020		 Consolidated
Ratios as of
December 31,
2020		 Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.77% 13.24% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.78% 9.20% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78% 7.50% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.78% 7.99% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.46% NA

      (1)   A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
      (2)   Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 430,185 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $16.01 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $6.4 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 3179613. A recorded replay can be accessed through February 5, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 3179613.

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

                                       
                                       
                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                                       
  For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Earnings Summary                                      
Net interest income $ 53,516     $ 49,980     $ 48,989     $ 46,651     $ 48,687  
Provision for credit losses   10,058       11,728       10,997       11,578       5,305  
Noninterest income   14,336       18,919       19,396       8,598       19,014  
Noninterest expense   47,048       53,901       41,395       41,666       46,325  
Income before income taxes   10,746       3,270       15,993       2,005       16,071  
Income taxes   2,413       3,184       3,424       456       3,279  
Net income $ 8,333     $ 86     $ 12,569     $ 1,549     $ 12,792  
                                       
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36     $ -     $ 0.53     $ 0.06     $ 0.51  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   22,656,343       22,937,837       23,339,964       24,538,002       24,761,960  
Return on average assets   0.49 %     0.01 %     0.77 %     0.10 %     0.83 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   5.32 %     0.05 %     8.00 %     0.96 %     7.71 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   7.68 %     0.08 %     11.84 %     1.39 %     11.24 %
Net interest margin   3.47 %     3.33 %     3.32 %     3.48 %     3.56 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   58.55 %     57.74 %     59.42 %     62.21 %     59.46 %
                                       
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)                                      
Adjusted earnings $ 12,471     $ 12,023     $ 12,884     $ 2,806     $ 16,110  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 0.55     $ 0.11     $ 0.64  
Adjusted return on average assets   0.73 %     0.72 %     0.78 %     0.19 %     1.04 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity   7.97 %     7.56 %     8.20 %     1.73 %     9.71 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   11.50 %     11.04 %     12.14 %     2.53 %     14.15 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 28,855     $ 28,751     $ 27,531     $ 23,785     $ 27,566  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets   1.69 %     1.72 %     1.68 %     1.58 %     1.79 %
                                       
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                                
                                       



                                       
                                       
                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
   
  For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Net interest income:                                      
Interest income $ 62,712       $ 60,314       $ 60,548       $ 61,314       $ 64,444    
Interest expense   9,196         10,334         11,559         14,663         15,757    
Net interest income   53,516         49,980         48,989         46,651         48,687    
Provision for credit losses:                                      
Provision for credit losses on loans   10,000         10,970         11,610         10,569         5,305    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   -         577         (665 )       934         -    
Provision for other credit losses   58         181         52         75         -    
Total provision for credit losses   10,058         11,728         10,997         11,578         5,305    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   43,458         38,252         37,992         35,073         43,382    
Noninterest income:                                      
Wealth management revenue   5,868         5,559         5,698         5,677         5,377    
Commercial FHA revenue   400         926         3,414         1,267         3,702    
Residential mortgage banking revenue   2,285         3,049         2,723         1,755         763    
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,149         2,092         1,706         2,656         2,860    
Interchange revenue   3,137         3,283         3,013         2,833         3,053    
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -         1,721         -         -         635    
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights   (2,344 )       (1,418 )       (107 )       (8,468 )       (1,613 )  
Bank owned life insurance   893         897         892         900         913    
Other income   1,948         2,810         2,057         1,978         3,324    
Total noninterest income   14,336         18,919         19,396         8,598         19,014    
Noninterest expense:                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   22,636         21,118         20,740         21,063         23,650    
Occupancy and equipment   3,531         4,866         4,286         4,869         4,654    
Data processing   5,987         5,721         5,458         5,477         6,217    
Professional   1,912         1,861         1,606         1,855         1,952    
Amortization of intangible assets   1,556         1,557         1,629         1,762         1,804    
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale   617         188         391         496         95    
Impairment related to facilities optimization   (10 )       12,651         60         146         -    
FHLB advances prepayment fees   4,872         -         -         -         -    
Other expense   5,947         5,939         7,225         5,998         7,953    
Total noninterest expense   47,048         53,901         41,395         41,666         46,325    
Income before income taxes   10,746         3,270         15,993         2,005         16,071    
Income taxes   2,413         3,184         3,424         456         3,279    
Net income $ 8,333       $ 86       $ 12,569       $ 1,549       $ 12,792    
                                       
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36       $ 0.00       $ 0.53       $ 0.06       $ 0.52    
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36       $ 0.00       $ 0.53       $ 0.06       $ 0.51    
                                       


                                       
                                       
                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                       
  As of  
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31, 
(in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Assets                                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 341,640       $ 461,196       $ 519,868       $ 449,396       $ 394,505    
Investment securities   686,135         618,974         639,693         661,894         655,054    
Loans   5,103,331         4,941,466         4,839,423         4,376,204         4,401,410    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (60,443 )       (52,771 )       (47,093 )       (38,545 )       (28,028 )  
Total loans, net   5,042,888         4,888,695         4,792,330         4,337,659         4,373,382    
Loans held for sale, at fair value   138,090         62,500         32,403         113,852         16,431    
Premises and equipment, net   74,124         74,967         89,046         90,118         91,055    
Other real estate owned   20,247         15,961         12,728         7,892         6,745    
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value   39,276         42,465         44,239         44,566         53,824    
Goodwill   161,904         161,904         172,796         172,796         171,758    
Other intangible assets, net   28,382         29,938         31,495         33,124         34,886    
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   146,004         145,112         144,215         143,323         142,423    
Other assets   189,850         198,333         165,685         153,610         146,954    
Total assets $ 6,868,540       $ 6,700,045       $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017    
                                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,469,579       $ 1,355,188       $ 1,273,267       $ 1,052,726       $ 1,019,472    
Interest-bearing deposits   3,631,437         3,673,548         3,669,840         3,597,914         3,524,782    
Total deposits   5,101,016         5,028,736         4,943,107         4,650,640         4,544,254    
Short-term borrowings   68,957         58,625         77,136         43,578         82,029    
FHLB advances and other borrowings   779,171         693,640         693,865         593,089         493,311    
Subordinated debt   169,795         169,702         169,610         169,505         176,653    
Trust preferred debentures   48,814         48,682         48,551         48,420         48,288    
Other liabilities   79,396         78,780         78,640         71,838         80,571    
Total liabilities   6,247,149         6,078,165         6,010,909         5,577,070         5,425,106    
Total shareholders’ equity   621,391         621,880         633,589         631,160         661,911    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,868,540       $ 6,700,045       $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017    
                                       


                                         
                                         
                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                         
  As of    
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Loan Portfolio                                        
Commercial loans and leases $ 2,095,639     $ 1,938,691     $ 1,856,435     $ 1,439,145     $ 1,387,766    
Commercial real estate   1,525,973       1,496,758       1,495,183       1,507,280       1,526,504    
Construction and land development   172,737       177,894       207,593       208,361       208,733    
Residential real estate   442,880       470,829       509,453       548,014       568,291    
Consumer   866,102       857,294       770,759       673,404       710,116    
Total loans $ 5,103,331     $ 4,941,466     $ 4,839,423     $ 4,376,204     $ 4,401,410    
                                         
Deposit Portfolio                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,469,579     $ 1,355,188     $ 1,273,267     $ 1,052,726     $ 1,019,472    
Interest-bearing:                                        
Checking   1,568,888       1,581,216       1,484,728       1,425,022       1,342,788    
Money market   785,871       826,454       877,675       849,642       787,662    
Savings   597,966       580,748       594,685       534,457       522,456    
Time   655,620       661,872       689,841       765,870       822,160    
Brokered time   23,092       23,258       22,911       22,923       49,716    
Total deposits $ 5,101,016     $ 5,028,736     $ 4,943,107     $ 4,650,640     $ 4,544,254    



                                         
                                         
                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                         
  For the Quarter Ended    
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Average Balance Sheets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,686     $ 491,728     $ 489,941     $ 337,851     $ 406,526    
Investment securities   672,937       628,705       650,356       662,450       631,294    
Loans   4,998,912       4,803,940       4,696,288       4,384,206       4,359,144    
Loans held for sale   45,196       44,880       99,169       19,844       36,974    
Nonmarketable equity securities   51,906       50,765       50,661       45,124       43,745    
Total interest-earning assets   6,184,637       6,020,018       5,986,415       5,449,475       5,477,683    
Non-earning assets   602,716       625,522       619,411       624,594       649,169    
Total assets $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852    
                                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,680,645     $ 3,656,833     $ 3,651,406     $ 3,549,515     $ 3,490,165    
Short-term borrowings   62,432       64,010       59,103       55,616       104,598    
FHLB advances and other borrowings   682,981       693,721       692,470       532,733       531,419    
Subordinated debt   169,751       169,657       169,560       170,026       182,149    
Trust preferred debentures   48,751       48,618       48,487       48,357       48,229    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,644,560       4,632,839       4,621,026       4,356,247       4,356,560    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,446,359       1,303,963       1,280,983       986,178       1,028,670    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   73,840       75,859       71,853       78,943       83,125    
Shareholders' equity   622,594       632,879       631,964       652,701       658,497    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852    
                                         
Yields                                        
Earning Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   0.12 %     0.10 %     0.14 %     1.26 %     1.62 %  
Investment securities   2.65 %     2.86 %     3.05 %     3.23 %     3.10 %  
Loans   4.58 %     4.57 %     4.64 %     5.01 %     5.22 %  
Loans held for sale   3.14 %     2.92 %     4.07 %     3.87 %     4.12 %  
Nonmarketable equity securities   5.22 %     5.26 %     5.40 %     5.39 %     5.31 %  
Total interest-earning assets   4.06 %     4.01 %     4.10 %     4.56 %     4.70 %  
                                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                        
Interest-bearing deposits   0.36 %     0.46 %     0.61 %     0.95 %     1.03 %  
Short-term borrowings   0.14 %     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.73 %     0.67 %  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1.71 %     1.85 %     1.69 %     2.24 %     2.26 %  
Subordinated debt   5.60 %     5.58 %     5.85 %     5.90 %     5.94 %  
Trust preferred debentures   4.03 %     4.16 %     4.86 %     6.02 %     6.41 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.79 %     0.89 %     1.01 %     1.35 %     1.43 %  
                                         
Cost of Deposits   0.26 %     0.34 %     0.45 %     0.74 %     0.80 %  
                                         
Net Interest Margin   3.47 %     3.33 %     3.32 %     3.48 %     3.56 %  
                                         


                                         
                                         
                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                         
  As of and for the Quarter Ended    
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Asset Quality                                        
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 31,460     $ 28,188     $ 36,551     $ 40,392     $ 29,876    
Nonperforming loans   54,070       67,443       60,513       58,166       42,082    
Nonperforming assets   75,432       84,795       74,707       67,158       50,027    
Net charge-offs   2,328       5,292       3,062       12,835       2,194    
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans   0.62 %     0.57 %     0.76 %     0.92 %     0.68 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.06 %     1.36 %     1.25 %     1.33 %     0.96 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.10 %     1.27 %     1.12 %     1.08 %     0.82 %  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.18 %     1.07 %     0.97 %     0.88 %     0.64 %  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   111.79 %     78.25 %     77.82 %     66.27 %     66.60 %  
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.19 %     0.44 %     0.26 %     1.18 %     0.20 %  
                                         
Wealth Management                                        
Trust assets under administration $ 3,480,759     $ 3,260,893     $ 3,253,784     $ 2,967,536     $ 3,409,959    
                                         
Market Data                                        
Book value per share at period end $ 27.83     $ 27.51     $ 27.62     $ 26.99     $ 27.10    
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 19.31     $ 19.03     $ 18.72     $ 18.19     $ 18.64    
Market price at period end $ 17.87     $ 12.85     $ 14.95     $ 17.49     $ 28.96    
Shares outstanding at period end   22,325,471       22,602,844       22,937,296       23,381,496       24,420,345    
                                         
Capital                                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   13.24 %     13.34 %     13.67 %     13.73 %     14.72 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   9.20 %     9.40 %     9.71 %     9.76 %     10.52 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   7.50 %     7.72 %     7.75 %     8.39 %     8.74 %  
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets   7.99 %     8.18 %     8.44 %     8.47 %     9.20 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   6.46 %     6.61 %     6.67 %     7.08 %     7.74 %  
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                            
                                         


                                         
                                         
 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)  
                                         
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                                        
                                         
  For the Quarter Ended    
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 10,746       $ 3,270       $ 15,993       $ 2,005       $ 16,071      
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                        
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -         1,721         -         -         635      
Other   3         (17 )       11         (13 )       (6 )    
 Total adjustments to noninterest income   3         1,704         11         (13 )       629      
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                        
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale   617         188         391         496         95      
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt   -         -         -         193         1,778      
Impairment related to facilities optimization   (10 )       12,651         60         146         -      
FHLB advances prepayment fees   4,872         -         -         -         -      
Integration and acquisition expenses   231         1,200         (6 )       886         3,333      
 Total adjustments to noninterest expense   5,710         14,039         445         1,721         5,206      
Adjusted earnings pre tax   16,453         15,605         16,427         3,739         20,648      
Adjusted earnings tax   3,982         3,582         3,543         933         4,538      
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 12,471       $ 12,023       $ 12,884       $ 2,806       $ 16,110      
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54       $ 0.52       $ 0.55       $ 0.11       $ 0.64      
Adjusted return on average assets   0.73   %     0.72   %     0.78   %     0.19   %     1.04   %  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity   7.97   %     7.56   %     8.20   %     1.73   %     9.71   %  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   11.50   %     11.04   %     12.14   %     2.53   %     14.15   %  
                                         
                                         
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation                                        
                                         
  For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non- GAAP $ 16,453       $ 15,605       $ 16,427       $ 3,739       $ 20,648      
Provision for credit losses   10,058         11,728         10,997         11,578         5,305      
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights   2,344         1,418         107         8,468         1,613      
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 28,855       $ 28,751       $ 27,531       $ 23,785       $ 27,566      
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets   1.69   %     1.72   %     1.68   %     1.58   %     1.79   %  
                                         


                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)  
                                         
                                         
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                                        
  For the Quarter Ended    
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 47,048       $ 53,901       $ 41,395       $ 41,666       $ 46,325      
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale   (617 )       (188 )       (391 )       (496 )       (95 )    
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt   -         -         -         (193 )       (1,778 )    
Impairment related to facilities optimization   10         (12,651 )       (60 )       (146 )       -      
FHLB advances prepayment fees   (4,872 )       -         -         -         -      
Integration and acquisition expenses   (231 )       (1,199 )       6         (885 )       (3,332 )    
Adjusted noninterest expense $ 41,338       $ 39,863       $ 40,950       $ 39,946       $ 41,120      
                                         
Net interest income - GAAP $ 53,516       $ 49,980       $ 48,989       $ 46,651       $ 48,687      
Effect of tax-exempt income   413         430         438         485         474      
Adjusted net interest income   53,929         50,410         49,427         47,136         49,161      
                                         
Noninterest income - GAAP   14,336         18,919         19,396         8,598         19,014      
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights   2,344         1,418         107         8,468         1,613      
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -         (1,721 )       -         -         (635 )    
Other   (3 )       17         (11 )       13         6      
Adjusted noninterest income   16,677         18,633         19,492         17,079         19,998      
                                         
Adjusted total revenue $ 70,606       $ 69,043       $ 68,919       $ 64,215       $ 69,159      
                                         
Efficiency ratio   58.55   %     57.74   %     59.42   %     62.21   %     59.46   %  
                                         



                                         
                                         
                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)  
                                         
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share                            
                                         
  As of    
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                        
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 621,391       $ 621,880       $ 633,589       $ 631,160       $ 661,911      
Adjustments:                                        
Goodwill   (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (172,796 )       (172,796 )       (171,758 )    
Other intangibles, net   (28,382 )       (29,938 )       (31,495 )       (33,124 )       (34,886 )    
Tangible common equity $ 431,105       $ 430,038       $ 429,298       $ 425,240       $ 455,267      
                                         
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                                        
Total assets—GAAP $ 6,868,540       $ 6,700,045       $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017      
Adjustments:                                        
Goodwill   (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (172,796 )       (172,796 )       (171,758 )    
Other intangibles, net   (28,382 )       (29,938 )       (31,495 )       (33,124 )       (34,886 )    
Tangible assets $ 6,678,254       $ 6,508,203       $ 6,440,207       $ 6,002,310       $ 5,880,373      
                                         
Common Shares Outstanding   22,325,471         22,602,844         22,937,296         23,381,496         24,420,345      
                                         
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets   6.46   %     6.61   %     6.67   %     7.08   %     7.74   %  
Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 19.31       $ 19.03       $ 18.72       $ 18.19       $ 18.64      
                                         
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                                    
                                         
  For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,333       $ 86       $ 12,569       $ 1,549       $ 12,792      
                                         
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 622,594       $ 632,879       $ 631,964       $ 652,701       $ 658,497      
Adjustments:                                        
Goodwill   (161,904 )       (168,771 )       (172,796 )       (171,890 )       (171,082 )    
Other intangibles, net   (29,123 )       (30,690 )       (32,275 )       (33,951 )       (35,745 )    
Average tangible common equity $ 431,567       $ 433,418       $ 426,893       $ 446,860       $ 451,670      
ROATCE   7.68   %     0.08   %     11.84   %     1.39   %     11.24   %  
                                         

 

 


