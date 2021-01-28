Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Summary



Net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings of $12.5 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflecting the exclusion of $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances

Total loans increased $161.9 million, or 3.3%, from September 30, 2020

Total deposits increased $72.3 million, or 1.4%, from September 30, 2020

Nonperforming loans declined 19.8% from September 30, 2020

Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.18% of total loans

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s branch and facilities optimization plan, and net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We delivered another strong quarter driven by significant growth in net interest income resulting from continued loan growth and a higher net interest margin. We saw good demand for commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, and warehouse lines to commercial FHA lenders, which drove a 13% annualized increase in our total loan balances. The strong loan growth enabled us to redeploy some of our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets. Combined with the continued reduction in our cost of deposits, the favorable shift in earning assets resulted in an increase in our net interest margin.

“Although economic conditions remain challenging, we saw notable improvement in our asset quality during the fourth quarter. Our nonperforming loans declined by nearly 20% as we successfully resolved a number of longer-term problem loans, while more borrowers who received loan deferrals related to COVID-19 were able to resume making full or partial scheduled payments. While we are encouraged by the improvement in asset quality, we further increased our level of reserves to reflect the continued uncertainty around the timing of a stronger economic recovery.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we believe we had an incredibly productive year in making progress on our strategies to better position the Company for profitable growth in the future. We eliminated expenses through our branch consolidations and sale of the commercial FHA origination platform, restructured our FHLB advances to reduce interest expense, and continued building a robust digital platform that will enhance efficiencies and improve our loan production and deposit gathering capabilities. As we begin 2021, we believe we are in a much stronger position to realize more operating leverage, continue to grow our balance sheet, and deliver higher earnings and improved returns for our shareholders in the future,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an estimated life of loan credit loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings and Prepayments of FHLB Advances

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were impacted by $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on residential MSRs held-for sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.5 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company prepaid $114.2 million of longer-term FHLB advances with a weighted average interest rate of 2.10%. The prepayment of the FHLB advances is expected to reduce the Company’s interest expense by $2.3 million in 2021 and positively impact its net interest margin by 2-3 basis points.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), $1.7 million in gains on sales of investment securities, and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.47%, compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 10 and 14 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 18 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the accelerated recognition of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan income upon forgiveness, a shift in cash balances to higher yielding earnings assets, a reduction in the average cost of deposits, and a decrease in the average rate of FHLB borrowings following the prepayment of longer-term advances.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.56%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 23 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 4 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the accelerated recognition of PPP loan income upon forgiveness and a reduction in the average cost of deposits.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $53.5 million, an increase of 7.1% from $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $4.1 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. PPP loan income totaled $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $4.8 million, or 9.9%. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million, a decrease of 24.2% from $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $2.3 million and $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 also included a $1.7 million gain on sale of investment securities, with no similar income being recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the impairment and the gain on sale of investment securities, noninterest income decreased 10.4% due to lower levels of residential mortgage banking revenue and other income, as well as lower commercial FHA revenue following the sale of the FHA origination platform during the third quarter of 2020.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 24.6% from $19.0 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA revenue following the sale of the FHA origination platform during the third quarter of 2020 and lower other income, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.9 million, an increase of 5.6% from the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue increased 9.1%.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $47.0 million, which included $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on residential MSRs held-for sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses, compared with $53.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding the FHLB prepayment charges, losses on MSRs held-for sale, and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense increased primarily due to an accrual for a one-time rollover of vacation time in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher incentive compensation, and an increase in charitable contributions.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 1.6% from $46.3 million, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.1 million loss on MSR held for sale. Excluding the FHLB prepayment charges, losses on MSRs held-for sale, integration and acquisition expenses, and the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $5.10 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $4.94 billion at September 30, 2020 and $4.40 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total loans from September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in equipment finance loans and leases, commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $46.0 million from September 30, 2020 to $861.5 million, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.

The increase in total loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the growth in equipment finance balances, consumer loans, and PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.10 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020, and $4.54 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in retail and commercial FHA servicing deposits, offset by declines in commercial customer and money market accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $54.1 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared with $67.4 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the resolution of long-term problem loans, loans transferred to other real estate owned, and a reduction in the inflow of new loans to nonperforming status. At December 31, 2019, nonperforming loans totaled $42.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.3 million, or 0.19% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was primarily driven by loan growth and additional reserves allocated to the equipment finance and commercial real estate portfolios.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.18% of total loans and 111.8% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared with 1.07% of total loans and 78.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020. Approximately 95.5% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

Bank Level

Ratios as of

December 31,

2020 Consolidated

Ratios as of

December 31,

2020 Minimum

Regulatory

Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.77% 13.24% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.78% 9.20% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78% 7.50% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.78% 7.99% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.46% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 430,185 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $16.01 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $6.4 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 3179613. A recorded replay can be accessed through February 5, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 3179613.

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 53,516 $ 49,980 $ 48,989 $ 46,651 $ 48,687 Provision for credit losses 10,058 11,728 10,997 11,578 5,305 Noninterest income 14,336 18,919 19,396 8,598 19,014 Noninterest expense 47,048 53,901 41,395 41,666 46,325 Income before income taxes 10,746 3,270 15,993 2,005 16,071 Income taxes 2,413 3,184 3,424 456 3,279 Net income $ 8,333 $ 86 $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ - $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 22,656,343 22,937,837 23,339,964 24,538,002 24,761,960 Return on average assets 0.49 % 0.01 % 0.77 % 0.10 % 0.83 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.32 % 0.05 % 8.00 % 0.96 % 7.71 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 7.68 % 0.08 % 11.84 % 1.39 % 11.24 % Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.33 % 3.32 % 3.48 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.55 % 57.74 % 59.42 % 62.21 % 59.46 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1) Adjusted earnings $ 12,471 $ 12,023 $ 12,884 $ 2,806 $ 16,110 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.64 Adjusted return on average assets 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.78 % 0.19 % 1.04 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 7.97 % 7.56 % 8.20 % 1.73 % 9.71 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.50 % 11.04 % 12.14 % 2.53 % 14.15 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 28,855 $ 28,751 $ 27,531 $ 23,785 $ 27,566 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.69 % 1.72 % 1.68 % 1.58 % 1.79 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Net interest income: Interest income $ 62,712 $ 60,314 $ 60,548 $ 61,314 $ 64,444 Interest expense 9,196 10,334 11,559 14,663 15,757 Net interest income 53,516 49,980 48,989 46,651 48,687 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses on loans 10,000 10,970 11,610 10,569 5,305 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - 577 (665 ) 934 - Provision for other credit losses 58 181 52 75 - Total provision for credit losses 10,058 11,728 10,997 11,578 5,305 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,458 38,252 37,992 35,073 43,382 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 5,868 5,559 5,698 5,677 5,377 Commercial FHA revenue 400 926 3,414 1,267 3,702 Residential mortgage banking revenue 2,285 3,049 2,723 1,755 763 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,149 2,092 1,706 2,656 2,860 Interchange revenue 3,137 3,283 3,013 2,833 3,053 Gain on sales of investment securities, net - 1,721 - - 635 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (2,344 ) (1,418 ) (107 ) (8,468 ) (1,613 ) Bank owned life insurance 893 897 892 900 913 Other income 1,948 2,810 2,057 1,978 3,324 Total noninterest income 14,336 18,919 19,396 8,598 19,014 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,636 21,118 20,740 21,063 23,650 Occupancy and equipment 3,531 4,866 4,286 4,869 4,654 Data processing 5,987 5,721 5,458 5,477 6,217 Professional 1,912 1,861 1,606 1,855 1,952 Amortization of intangible assets 1,556 1,557 1,629 1,762 1,804 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 617 188 391 496 95 Impairment related to facilities optimization (10 ) 12,651 60 146 - FHLB advances prepayment fees 4,872 - - - - Other expense 5,947 5,939 7,225 5,998 7,953 Total noninterest expense 47,048 53,901 41,395 41,666 46,325 Income before income taxes 10,746 3,270 15,993 2,005 16,071 Income taxes 2,413 3,184 3,424 456 3,279 Net income $ 8,333 $ 86 $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.51





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 341,640 $ 461,196 $ 519,868 $ 449,396 $ 394,505 Investment securities 686,135 618,974 639,693 661,894 655,054 Loans 5,103,331 4,941,466 4,839,423 4,376,204 4,401,410 Allowance for credit losses on loans (60,443 ) (52,771 ) (47,093 ) (38,545 ) (28,028 ) Total loans, net 5,042,888 4,888,695 4,792,330 4,337,659 4,373,382 Loans held for sale, at fair value 138,090 62,500 32,403 113,852 16,431 Premises and equipment, net 74,124 74,967 89,046 90,118 91,055 Other real estate owned 20,247 15,961 12,728 7,892 6,745 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 39,276 42,465 44,239 44,566 53,824 Goodwill 161,904 161,904 172,796 172,796 171,758 Other intangible assets, net 28,382 29,938 31,495 33,124 34,886 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 146,004 145,112 144,215 143,323 142,423 Other assets 189,850 198,333 165,685 153,610 146,954 Total assets $ 6,868,540 $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,469,579 $ 1,355,188 $ 1,273,267 $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 Interest-bearing deposits 3,631,437 3,673,548 3,669,840 3,597,914 3,524,782 Total deposits 5,101,016 5,028,736 4,943,107 4,650,640 4,544,254 Short-term borrowings 68,957 58,625 77,136 43,578 82,029 FHLB advances and other borrowings 779,171 693,640 693,865 593,089 493,311 Subordinated debt 169,795 169,702 169,610 169,505 176,653 Trust preferred debentures 48,814 48,682 48,551 48,420 48,288 Other liabilities 79,396 78,780 78,640 71,838 80,571 Total liabilities 6,247,149 6,078,165 6,010,909 5,577,070 5,425,106 Total shareholders’ equity 621,391 621,880 633,589 631,160 661,911 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,868,540 $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 2,095,639 $ 1,938,691 $ 1,856,435 $ 1,439,145 $ 1,387,766 Commercial real estate 1,525,973 1,496,758 1,495,183 1,507,280 1,526,504 Construction and land development 172,737 177,894 207,593 208,361 208,733 Residential real estate 442,880 470,829 509,453 548,014 568,291 Consumer 866,102 857,294 770,759 673,404 710,116 Total loans $ 5,103,331 $ 4,941,466 $ 4,839,423 $ 4,376,204 $ 4,401,410 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,469,579 $ 1,355,188 $ 1,273,267 $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,568,888 1,581,216 1,484,728 1,425,022 1,342,788 Money market 785,871 826,454 877,675 849,642 787,662 Savings 597,966 580,748 594,685 534,457 522,456 Time 655,620 661,872 689,841 765,870 822,160 Brokered time 23,092 23,258 22,911 22,923 49,716 Total deposits $ 5,101,016 $ 5,028,736 $ 4,943,107 $ 4,650,640 $ 4,544,254







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,686 $ 491,728 $ 489,941 $ 337,851 $ 406,526 Investment securities 672,937 628,705 650,356 662,450 631,294 Loans 4,998,912 4,803,940 4,696,288 4,384,206 4,359,144 Loans held for sale 45,196 44,880 99,169 19,844 36,974 Nonmarketable equity securities 51,906 50,765 50,661 45,124 43,745 Total interest-earning assets 6,184,637 6,020,018 5,986,415 5,449,475 5,477,683 Non-earning assets 602,716 625,522 619,411 624,594 649,169 Total assets $ 6,787,353 $ 6,645,540 $ 6,605,826 $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,680,645 $ 3,656,833 $ 3,651,406 $ 3,549,515 $ 3,490,165 Short-term borrowings 62,432 64,010 59,103 55,616 104,598 FHLB advances and other borrowings 682,981 693,721 692,470 532,733 531,419 Subordinated debt 169,751 169,657 169,560 170,026 182,149 Trust preferred debentures 48,751 48,618 48,487 48,357 48,229 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,644,560 4,632,839 4,621,026 4,356,247 4,356,560 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,446,359 1,303,963 1,280,983 986,178 1,028,670 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 73,840 75,859 71,853 78,943 83,125 Shareholders' equity 622,594 632,879 631,964 652,701 658,497 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,787,353 $ 6,645,540 $ 6,605,826 $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 1.26 % 1.62 % Investment securities 2.65 % 2.86 % 3.05 % 3.23 % 3.10 % Loans 4.58 % 4.57 % 4.64 % 5.01 % 5.22 % Loans held for sale 3.14 % 2.92 % 4.07 % 3.87 % 4.12 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.22 % 5.26 % 5.40 % 5.39 % 5.31 % Total interest-earning assets 4.06 % 4.01 % 4.10 % 4.56 % 4.70 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 0.36 % 0.46 % 0.61 % 0.95 % 1.03 % Short-term borrowings 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.73 % 0.67 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.71 % 1.85 % 1.69 % 2.24 % 2.26 % Subordinated debt 5.60 % 5.58 % 5.85 % 5.90 % 5.94 % Trust preferred debentures 4.03 % 4.16 % 4.86 % 6.02 % 6.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.79 % 0.89 % 1.01 % 1.35 % 1.43 % Cost of Deposits 0.26 % 0.34 % 0.45 % 0.74 % 0.80 % Net Interest Margin 3.47 % 3.33 % 3.32 % 3.48 % 3.56 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 31,460 $ 28,188 $ 36,551 $ 40,392 $ 29,876 Nonperforming loans 54,070 67,443 60,513 58,166 42,082 Nonperforming assets 75,432 84,795 74,707 67,158 50,027 Net charge-offs 2,328 5,292 3,062 12,835 2,194 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.76 % 0.92 % 0.68 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.36 % 1.25 % 1.33 % 0.96 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.10 % 1.27 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.07 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 111.79 % 78.25 % 77.82 % 66.27 % 66.60 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.19 % 0.44 % 0.26 % 1.18 % 0.20 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,480,759 $ 3,260,893 $ 3,253,784 $ 2,967,536 $ 3,409,959 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 27.83 $ 27.51 $ 27.62 $ 26.99 $ 27.10 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 19.31 $ 19.03 $ 18.72 $ 18.19 $ 18.64 Market price at period end $ 17.87 $ 12.85 $ 14.95 $ 17.49 $ 28.96 Shares outstanding at period end 22,325,471 22,602,844 22,937,296 23,381,496 24,420,345 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.24 % 13.34 % 13.67 % 13.73 % 14.72 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.20 % 9.40 % 9.71 % 9.76 % 10.52 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.50 % 7.72 % 7.75 % 8.39 % 8.74 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 7.99 % 8.18 % 8.44 % 8.47 % 9.20 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.46 % 6.61 % 6.67 % 7.08 % 7.74 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 10,746 $ 3,270 $ 15,993 $ 2,005 $ 16,071 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net - 1,721 - - 635 Other 3 (17 ) 11 (13 ) (6 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income 3 1,704 11 (13 ) 629 Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 617 188 391 496 95 Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt - - - 193 1,778 Impairment related to facilities optimization (10 ) 12,651 60 146 - FHLB advances prepayment fees 4,872 - - - - Integration and acquisition expenses 231 1,200 (6 ) 886 3,333 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 5,710 14,039 445 1,721 5,206 Adjusted earnings pre tax 16,453 15,605 16,427 3,739 20,648 Adjusted earnings tax 3,982 3,582 3,543 933 4,538 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 12,471 $ 12,023 $ 12,884 $ 2,806 $ 16,110 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.64 Adjusted return on average assets 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.78 % 0.19 % 1.04 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 7.97 % 7.56 % 8.20 % 1.73 % 9.71 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.50 % 11.04 % 12.14 % 2.53 % 14.15 % Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Adjusted earnings pre tax - non- GAAP $ 16,453 $ 15,605 $ 16,427 $ 3,739 $ 20,648 Provision for credit losses 10,058 11,728 10,997 11,578 5,305 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 2,344 1,418 107 8,468 1,613 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 28,855 $ 28,751 $ 27,531 $ 23,785 $ 27,566 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.69 % 1.72 % 1.68 % 1.58 % 1.79 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 47,048 $ 53,901 $ 41,395 $ 41,666 $ 46,325 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (617 ) (188 ) (391 ) (496 ) (95 ) Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt - - - (193 ) (1,778 ) Impairment related to facilities optimization 10 (12,651 ) (60 ) (146 ) - FHLB advances prepayment fees (4,872 ) - - - - Integration and acquisition expenses (231 ) (1,199 ) 6 (885 ) (3,332 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 41,338 $ 39,863 $ 40,950 $ 39,946 $ 41,120 Net interest income - GAAP $ 53,516 $ 49,980 $ 48,989 $ 46,651 $ 48,687 Effect of tax-exempt income 413 430 438 485 474 Adjusted net interest income 53,929 50,410 49,427 47,136 49,161 Noninterest income - GAAP 14,336 18,919 19,396 8,598 19,014 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 2,344 1,418 107 8,468 1,613 Gain on sales of investment securities, net - (1,721 ) - - (635 ) Other (3 ) 17 (11 ) 13 6 Adjusted noninterest income 16,677 18,633 19,492 17,079 19,998 Adjusted total revenue $ 70,606 $ 69,043 $ 68,919 $ 64,215 $ 69,159 Efficiency ratio 58.55 % 57.74 % 59.42 % 62.21 % 59.46 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 621,391 $ 621,880 $ 633,589 $ 631,160 $ 661,911 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (172,796 ) (172,796 ) (171,758 ) Other intangibles, net (28,382 ) (29,938 ) (31,495 ) (33,124 ) (34,886 ) Tangible common equity $ 431,105 $ 430,038 $ 429,298 $ 425,240 $ 455,267 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 6,868,540 $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (172,796 ) (172,796 ) (171,758 ) Other intangibles, net (28,382 ) (29,938 ) (31,495 ) (33,124 ) (34,886 ) Tangible assets $ 6,678,254 $ 6,508,203 $ 6,440,207 $ 6,002,310 $ 5,880,373 Common Shares Outstanding 22,325,471 22,602,844 22,937,296 23,381,496 24,420,345 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6.46 % 6.61 % 6.67 % 7.08 % 7.74 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 19.31 $ 19.03 $ 18.72 $ 18.19 $ 18.64 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,333 $ 86 $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 622,594 $ 632,879 $ 631,964 $ 652,701 $ 658,497 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (168,771 ) (172,796 ) (171,890 ) (171,082 ) Other intangibles, net (29,123 ) (30,690 ) (32,275 ) (33,951 ) (35,745 ) Average tangible common equity $ 431,567 $ 433,418 $ 426,893 $ 446,860 $ 451,670 ROATCE 7.68 % 0.08 % 11.84 % 1.39 % 11.24 %







