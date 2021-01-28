Bloom Beauty Essence® – Skincare Supplement and Beverage Packed with Superfood to Make Your Skin Radiant

Bloom Beauty Essence® Offers Skincare Supplement and Functional Beverage With Collagen

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Beauty Essence® offers skincare supplements and beverages with collagen that will make your skin radiant and firmer.

“Our research team packed our day spa and night spa skincare supplement with superfoods for healthy skin,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company. “We used guava, amla fruit, and microalgae in our Day Spa supplement, and pomegranate in the night formula.”

For our skincare beverage, Bloom Beauty used natural antioxidants, vitamin B-3, aloe vera, biotin, and a high-quality collagen complex with high bioavailability.

Most people don’t realize their skin is under constant attack from the environment and the modern processed food diet.

“People don’t get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet, or drink enough water,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “Your skin is also damaged daily from UV-radiation, air pollution, second-hand smoke, and alcohol.”

Steiner-Kienzler said R-Pharm realized that people needed to take better care of their skin, which is why it developed Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa supplements and Skin Care Drink with Collagen.

Bloom Beauty Essence® provides the needed nutrients people need for beautiful and firmer skin.

“We wanted a supplement that would be healthy for your skin, which is why we used natural vitamins and minerals from nutrient-rich plants, fruits, and algae,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We developed a superfood skincare supplement that is packed with antioxidants your skin needs.”

R-Pharm created a daytime and nigh-time supplement because your skin has different needs throughout the day.

“Bloom Day Spa contains natural antioxidants from guava, amla fruit, and microalgae, which creates a protective moisture shield during the day,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

"We understood the skin has different needs when you sleep. Bloom Beauty Nigh Spa contains pomegranate and gluten-free wheat extracts that support the natural regeneration of your skin," she said. "Pomegranate is rich in vitamins E, C, and minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which makes it perfect for skin nutrition.

Steiner-Kinezler said Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

“We developed the Day and Night Spa supplements and Skin Care Drink with Collagen to give your skin all the protection it needs to stay healthy, firm, and radiant,” she added.

For more information, please visit walmart.com.

