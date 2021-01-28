JourneyApps Partners with Itransition to Accelerate the Delivery of Mission-Critical Business Apps

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- JourneyApps, a high-productivity app development platform provider focused on the industrial segments of the market, today announced a new partnership with Itransition, a global provider of digital solutions and IT services.



The combination of Itransition’s expertise and JourneyApps’ technology will allow organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of mission-critical custom business apps.

“As a software engineering company with 20+ years in business and a vast client portfolio, Itransition clearly sees the surging business demand to deliver digital solutions faster to keep a competitive edge and adapt to a quickly changing market landscape,” said Vladislav Nikitin, CTO of Itransition. “With their platform that brings together the best of both worlds of low-code and pro-code development approaches, JourneyApps is a game-changer when it comes to rapid and streamlined software delivery. Combining the flexibility and power of the JourneyApps platform with Itransition’s world-class software development and technology services, we will help our customers unlock the full potential of digital transformation, placing them on the path to success in the changing business environment.”

“Our customers often need a proven IT services partner to deliver on innovative digital initiatives using the JourneyApps platform,” said Conrad Hofmeyr, CEO of JourneyApps. “Itransition is a highly experienced digital solutions provider with more than 1,500 completed projects and a global footprint, and therefore we are very excited to be partnering with them. They are highly rated by analyst groups and have proven their success with a variety of technology partnerships, delivering strong value to their customers.”

About Itransition

Founded in 1998, Itransition is a global provider of digital solutions and IT services with development and delivery centers across Europe, European HQ in London, and US HQ in Denver (Colorado). We develop, customize, and integrate software solutions of any complexity to help businesses achieve success in their markets. Itransition holds stable positions in global rankings by independent research agencies such as Deloitte, Gartner, Forrester, Zinnov, and Everest Group. The company partners with the world-leading industry players, including Microsoft, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Acumatica, Google, and Salesforce.com. For more details, please visit www.itransition.com .

About JourneyApps

JourneyApps is a unique high-productivity platform to build and run industrial-grade apps. Companies in industries such as oil & gas, mining & metals, chemicals and high-tech manufacturing use JourneyApps to boost their software development productivity and rapidly deliver reliable mission-critical business applications. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, please visit journeyapps.com .

Contact information

Marina Detinko, Itransition

(720) 207-2820

m.detinko@itransition.com

Gus Byleveld, JourneyApps

(719) 306-7612

gus@journeyapps.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com