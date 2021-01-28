Extended Stay America Announces Tax Treatment for 2020 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the “Company”), today announced the tax treatment for the aggregate distributions of $0.26 per paired share (CUSIP: 30224P200) paid to Extended Stay America, Inc.’s common shareholders and ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s Class A and Class B common shareholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020.



For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.16 per Class A and Class B common shares were classified as 100% Ordinary Income and 100% Section 199A Qualified Business Income. For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, Extended Stay America Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.10 per common share were classified as 100% Qualified Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s and Extended Stay America, Inc.’s distributions.

Dividend Ordinary Income/ Capital Gain Qualified per Share Section 199A Income Income Dividend Total ESH Hospitality, Inc. $ 0.16 100.00 % 0.00 % 0.00% 100.00 % Extended Stay America, Inc. $ 0.10 0.00 % 0.00 % 100.00% 100.00 % $ 0.26 ESH Extended Stay Ordinary Income/ Qualified Amount Per Dividend Date Hospitality, Inc. America, Inc. Total Section 199A Income Dividend Total March 26, 2020 $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 60.87% 39.13 % 100.00 % June 4, 2020 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 100.00% 0.00 % 100.00 % September 8, 2020 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 100.00% 0.00 % 100.00 % December 8, 2020 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 0.00% 100.00 % 100.00 % Total $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.26

