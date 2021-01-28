New Studio Fitness Brand, Volofit, Adds 15 New Units to Franchise Network
Volofit is now selling franchises throughout the U.S.
The brand, owned by Novus Fitness Brands, aims for a national presence through franchising.
We are experiencing this resurgence of fitness and gym attendance firsthand in the demand we see for Volofit franchises.”CHARLOTTE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique fitness studio brand, Volofit has announced 15 new units that span Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The agreements were officially signed in December 2020 — two of the four new franchisees signed area development deals; Pittsburgh, PA, will welcome three new studios, and the Charlotte, NC area will be home to 10.
Volofit is one of the newest brands under the Novus Fitness Brands, LLC (NFB) umbrella. NFB also owns Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Mudder Certified Training.
Jeff Kulik, Head of Strategy and Franchise Sales, is excited about Volofit’s opportunities in 2021. “As countless surveys have shown, there is tremendous pent up demand for even more people to make fitness a priority,” stated Kulik. “While 2020 was a difficult year for the fitness industry, the launch
of Volofit is coming at the right time.” The company is already seeing new prospects in the franchise sales pipeline, says Kulik. “We are experiencing this resurgence of fitness and gym attendance firsthand in the demand we see for Volofit franchises.”
Volofit is a standout in the fitness industry due to its innovative approach and proprietary technology. By continuously shifting modality, speed, intensity, and duration, Volofit functional HIIT exercises are specifically designed to maximize total body performance. Every workout is designed to produce results with 50 minutes of workout time, three times per week.
The franchise opportunity for Volofit includes an attractive low-cost business model, ongoing operational support, marketing support, branded materials, and exclusive territory. “If someone wants to be a part of an approachable fitness revolution and under the same team that owns Tough Mudder Bootcamp, then Volofit is an excellent fit,” stated Kulik. For more information on the fitness opportunity, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.
ABOUT VOLOFIT
Volofit is the next evolution in-studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results-producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit volo-fit.com and to find out
more about owning a Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.
