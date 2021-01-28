HOW TO CREATE INFLUENCER MARKETING STRATEGY
How to Create a Successful Influencer Marketing Strategy to Increase Brand Exposure, Build Authority, and Connect With New Audiences – Tips From Brybe's TeamLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A successful influencer marketing strategy helps you increase brand exposure, build authority, and connect with new audiences. Read this article from Brybe's team to find out how to create one on your own from start to finish. However, before we start talking about influencer marketing campaigns, we must first define their main types.
Types of Influencer Campaigns
Affiliate Marketing and Discount Codes
Affiliate marketing is a form of marketing where affiliate marketers advertise the product of a chosen advertiser. It is a performance-based type of marketing, which means that the affiliate gets paid for the expected action or the purchases of his visitors. Usually, the brand is using some discount codes and/or custom URLs that connect their products with their clients via the influencers while at the same time making both sides earn – as the clients are usually getting some bonuses after following the given URL and the influencer (and/or an affiliate) is getting his commission for promoting them.
To cooperate with this strategy and to make the most out of it, we have united influencer and affiliate marketing by creating our proprietary platform called Brybe Affiliates. Wondering how Brybe Affiliates derives from these two strategies simultaneously? It is actually pretty simple. You have to invite your followers via the generated affiliate link (which is a part of the affiliate marketing strategy) to later expect huge financial benefits from their collaborations (under the influencer marketing strategy) with the help of brands available on behalf of Brybe.
Giveaways and Competitions
Depending on the product’s price point, you can easily make room in your budget for giving away a handful of products each month to competition winners or directly to influencers. Unboxing videos from Influencers, through their YouTube channel or Instagram live video, help shine a spotlight on your product by getting it in front of their entire audience at a minimal cost to a brand. Some influencers receive so many freebies and exclusive products that they dedicate one day of the week to unboxing all their gifts on social media, thanking the brand that sent them, and either reviewing or using them right then and there on the platform.
On the competition side, an easy way to drive even more engagement is to include engagement instructions as a stipulation for entering the contest, including tagging friends, liking the post, following, sharing the content, signing up for a newsletter, and even creating original content.
How to Create an Influencer Marketing Strategy
Ready to learn how to build an influencer marketing strategy now? Let's go through some basics together with you:
I. Define Your Goals
The first step in building an influencer marketing strategy is to set clear goals. Any activities you plan should be connected to your overall business and marketing objectives. Not only will this help you measure the success of your efforts, but it will also help facilitate a smooth process for collaborating with influencers down the road. In general, there are three types of goals you can target using an influencer marketing strategy:
Increase brand awareness and trust – you need to monitor engagement metrics like social shares, hashtags mentions, likes, and comments.
Increase traffic from a new target market – you must keep an eye on page views, acquisition channels, and customer demographics from your opt-in forms.
Generate leads and acquire more customers – getting perfect attribution here, when tracking this through conversions and sales, can be a challenge, but it can be done using tools such as custom UTM links or specific landing pages tied to each influencer.
II. Define Your Target Audience
Once you have an idea about your goals and the type of influencer marketing strategy you want to implement, you still are not ready to start looking for influencers. Before you can identify who will help you connect with your target audience, you need to know who your target audience is. Before you start looking for influencers, spend time outlining specific details about who you want to connect with through your campaign. Create a buyer persona that includes both demographic and psychographic segmentation. Once you know your audience, it will be easier to identify the top people they follow and the websites they use.
Here are three questions to help you clarify what is currently influencing your audience’s purchase decisions:
Who does your customer turn to, to get questions answered? This may include family, friends, colleagues, industry peers, or competitors in your space.
Where do your customers go to discover and evaluate purchase options? Aim to identify the watering holes your customers are heading to for answers. This could be key industry conferences or events, digital forums, review sites, and Google search.
Who do your customers view as thought leaders in your category, providing authoritative information for decision-making? Think about who are the heavy hitters in your category with the most reach and engagement – this can be both online and off.
III. Find the Right Influencers
So what do you look for, when evaluating possible influencer partners? With your audience clearly defined, you can finally start seeking out the influencers who will help you reach your goals and connect with your target market.
Here are some questions to ask:
Does this person have an audience with similar needs and pain points to your own?
Do they have the same interests and aspirations as those you’re looking to target?
How engaged are they with their community?
Are they content creators, and is their content ranking?
What topics do they share and talk about the most?
What questions does their audience ask the most?
As you consider your options, explore the following types of influencers: bloggers, social media stars, celebrities, industry experts, thought leaders, customers, non-competing brands.
IV. Qualify Your Influencers
It is easy to get excited when you start finding influencers. But before you reach out to them, you need to make sure they really are a great fit for your brand and goals. Do not qualify influencers based solely on the size of their audience. The right audience is key.
a) Qualify the Audience
It is better to work with an influencer who has a smaller audience that closely matches your ideal market than to work with an influencer who has a very large audience that does not include your ideal customers. So do not qualify influencers based solely on the size of their audience. Pay closer attention to if they have the right audience you want to reach.
b) Qualify Reach and Authority
While quality is better than quantity when it comes to an influencer’s audience, you also want to make sure the influencer has a reach wide enough to help you accomplish your goals. Look at the metrics of the influencer to gauge the level of their reach. For social media accounts, consider their number of followers and audience engagement with their posts. Target influencers who have an engaged audience who frequently like and comment on their posts. For blogs and websites, look at their on-site metrics.
c) Qualify the Content and Messaging
In your influencer marketing strategy, you should strive to only partner with influencers who align with your brand. Do your due diligence in researching the other content the influencer shares to make sure it aligns with your brand and business. Spend time reviewing their posts, status updates, and website content to make sure it is relevant to your brand, industry, products, and services; is high quality and something your brand would be proud to be associated with; it represents your brand’s beliefs and does not deviate too far from your brand’s core values or mission.
V. Identify a Win-Win Collaboration With The Influencer
There is no one-size-fits-all way to collaborate with an influencer. You will want to shape your collaboration to suit your unique business goals, target audience, and how your own goals map to the influencer’s goals. To get you thinking, here are a few examples of ways you can work with an influencer, and how they could help you achieve specific marketing goals.
Brand mentions – work with an influencer to include brand mentions on their platforms with the highest engagement. Having your online course or brand mentioned on their Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook in tandem with your own promotion can elevate the perceived value of your offering.
Branded blog posts – the great thing about guest blogging on someone’s site is that it is a form of evergreen content. A blog swap on another site with high domain authority is a great tactic to go after the goal of boosting your inbound traffic.
Webinars – they are a great tool to co-create content and share with your mutual audiences. Less work than a multi-day event, joint venture webinars are also great candidates for evergreen content as you can automate and share across multiple platforms for lead generation over time.
Coupons or discounts – offering a special deal to their audience is a great way to provide tangible value for them and drive leads for you. For example, everyone who enrolls in your course using a code exclusive to the influencer network could trackback to that specific campaign.
Events – include the influencer in your next speaker line-up, whether a digital or in-person event. By providing them with an opportunity to be profiled as an expert, your brand will be elevated in the process.
VI. Track and Analyze Your Results
When you complete an influencer marketing strategy campaign, it can feel like a victory just to see the brand mentioned or shouted out on social media. But just getting an influencer to promote your content or messaging is not a sign of success. Real success is determined by if you have reached your influencer marketing goals. To find out if you have reached your goals, track and measure your results. Use the following metrics to measure your success depending on the initial marketing objectives you set for the campaign:
Brand awareness metrics – website traffic, page views, social mentions, time on site, site users;
Building brand identity metrics – social mentions, PR coverage (number of articles or links);
Audience building metrics – opt-ins, follows;
Engagement metrics – shares, comments, and likes;
Lead generation metrics – opt-ins;
Sales metrics – new sales, revenue changes, the price per ticket;
Customer loyalty metrics – customer retention rates, renewal rates;
Link-building metrics – number of links, quality of links.
All of that and more is naturally available at Brybe.com, and if your influencer marketing campaign will be successful, you can be sure that the website's team will be amongst one of the first to inform you about that! ;)
Brybe Marketing Team
Brybe, Inc
+1 323.238.5638
email us here
Brybe for Influencers