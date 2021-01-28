Mountain Peaks Family Practice Backed by Impressive Professional Team

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has decades of combined experience. We are eager to help your family with all of your medical and care needs.” — Dr. Robert G. Durrans

OREM, UTAH, US, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

Robert G. Durrans – MD

----------------

Education

Dr. Durrans attended the University of Houston for his undergraduate degree. He graduated from the University of Texas Galveston Medical School in 1990 and completed his residency in Family and Community Medicine at University of Nevada School of Medicine in Las Vegas Nevada where he received the Resident of the Year award.

Focus Areas

Sports Medicine, Adult Medicine, Wellness Care, and Mental Health.

Interests and Hobbies

Dr. Durrans has 6 children and 8 grandchildren. He enjoys the outdoors, water and snow skiing, snow shoeing, biking, and traveling. He loves going to Lake Powell and surfing in Southern California. He enjoys flying, family time, and serving in the LDS Church.

Lisa Hall – Nurse Practitioner

----------------

Education

Lisa Hall has been a nurse practitioner since 2005. She completed her nursing degree at BYU in 1997 and worked for 8 years as an RN in Labor and Delivery and Newborn ICU. She returned to BYU for further education and training to become a nurse practitioner and graduated in 2005. She has worked as an NP with Dr. Thomas Judd in his OB-GYN practice, with Dr. Pamela Vincent in Neurology and in Family Medicine with Revere Health.

Focus Areas

Her professional interests are women’s health, neurology and mood disorders and working with patients long term to reach their health goals.

Interests and Hobbies

In her free time she loves to read, hike and bike. She loves to spend time with family and neighbors and is finally learning to love cooking. She is married to Dan Hall and has 3 kids- 2 teenagers and a surprise caboose baby girl born in 2015. Actually, that baby has become the new hobby for everyone in the family. What a joy she has been.

Chelsea Marshall – Physician’s Assistant

----------------

Education

Chelsea completed her undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University with a major in Exercise Science. She then moved to Oregon with her husband where she attended PA school at Pacific University graduating in 2008. She spent the first 10 years of her career in Family Practice with Dr. William Preston at Cherry Tree Family Practice. She then spent three years in General Surgery with Utah Surgical Associates. She is very pleased to return to a family practice setting with Mountain Peaks Family Practice.

Focus Areas

Chelsea grew up the daughter of a dermatologist and as such has always had a particular interest in Dermatology. Now after her experience in General Surgery she feels like she has extra experience with abdominal pain, gallbladders, hernias, and all things related to bowel. She also really enjoys Women’s Health and Pediatric patients.

Interests and Hobbies

Chelsea has one daughter, twin boys, and a husband all with schedules that keep her running, but anything she can do with them is her favorite way to spend her time. She also loves running, hiking, camping, reading, and tackling a complex new recipe in the kitchen.

Medical Services for Everyone

----------------

We cover pediatric wellness, adult wellness, surgical services, acute care, and chronic care.

Pediatric Wellness

Well Child Checks

Immunizations

Sports Physicals

Scout Physicals

School Physicals

Adult Wellness

Mission Physicals

Well Woman Exams and Contraception

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Prostate Cancer Screening

Refer for Colonoscopy

Refer for Mammography

Surgical Services

Skin Lesion Removal (Moles, Lipomas, Epidermal Inclusion Cysts, etc.)

Skin Biopsy

Cryotherapy (Warts, Actinic Keratosis, Seborrheic Keratosis, etc.)

IUD Placement and removal

Circumcision

Vasectomy

And More

Acute Care

Illness (Strep, Bronchitis, Viral Syndrome, etc.)

Sprains, Strains, Contusion, and Fracture Care

Musculoskeletal Pain and Injury

Sports Medicine

And More

Chronic Care

Diabetes Mellitus Type 1 and II

Depression, Anxiety, Bipolar, and Mental Health

Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Insomnia

Fibromyalgia

GERD

And more

To learn more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

-----------------

