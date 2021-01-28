Roll Call! Creme of Nature's Legacy of Leadership $100,000 Scholarship Program is Now Accepting Applications

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creme of Nature today announced the launch of its multi-tiered “Legacy to Leadership” Scholarship Fund for HBCU students. Beginning this year, students currently enrolled at an HBCU will compete for $100,000 in scholarships. The Fund will be administered by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).



For more than 100 years, HBCU institutions have served as cultural and business incubators for thousands of Black students to cultivate their legacy brands. Creme of Nature is deeply familiar with the notion of legacy as one of the first mainstream haircare lines dedicated to creating products for Black hair. That was 40 years ago. Since then, Creme of Nature has become a staple for generations of families as grandmothers, mothers, daughters and aunties have used the brand consistently to ensure healthy and beautiful hair. Together, Creme of Nature and HBCUs are launching a dynamic multi-tiered collaboration designed to increase opportunities for HBCU students.

In celebration of Creme of Nature’s 10-year anniversary of its product line Argan Oil From Morocco, HBCU students are encouraged to visit the Legacy to Leadership website. There they can complete an application and upload a two-minute video describing how they are building their legacy brand, where they see themselves in the next 10 years and how they will give back to their community and impact future generations. Applications will be accepted through March 17, 2021. Twenty HBCU students will be selected in April 2021 to receive $5,000 scholarships and other prizes - including Creme of Nature products - to help with their financial educational needs.

The goal is to assist students in the nurturing and development of their personal legacy brands. This innovative program has a dual purpose for Creme of Nature. First, to serve as the anchor of this educational/scholarship venture. Second, to act as a beacon to effectively address the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion -- specific to HBCUs.

“The prominence of HBCU alumni and their impact on the world cannot be overstated. This dynamic network has instilled confidence and created a space for dreams to be obtained for Black students for more than 100 years. Creme of Nature shares these values intimately. We understand the creativity, power and change that happens when an investment is made in the Black community and we are excited to continue sowing into this community with our initial program offering financial educational support and prizes to support the next generation of world changers,” stated Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services and alum of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU).

Creme of Nature and HBCUs knows that confidence is a critical component to successful lives and thriving communities. As Black women continue to embody confidence via their natural hair journey, we are inspired to continue our commitment to serve. The Creme of Nature Legacy to Leadership multi-tiered program is one more exciting initiative in our legacy.

Please visit the Legacy to Leadership website for more information, full rules and to enter. Fans are encouraged to follow Creme of Nature on social media @CremeOfNature on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

