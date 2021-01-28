Circle Logistics Sees Revenue, Employee and Branch Growth in 2020
In a year plagued by a global pandemic, Circle Logistics expanded its business, adapted to market uncertainty and kept shipments moving
/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), an industry-leading provider of ground transportation solutions across the U.S., saw significant growth in 2020, highlighted by a 20 percent increase in revenue versus FY 2019. In addition, Circle opened three new branches in Boulder, Colorado and Salt Lake City; posted 98 percent on-time-delivery for shipments; and hired more than 100 new employees—all while adapting its business to serve customers during disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In one of the most challenging years in the history of the logistics industry, Circle found a way to adjust, adapt, and grow—while staying focused on keeping shipments moving for our customers,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Logistics. “We believe this attitude and commitment to creative solutions will only help us succeed as we enter a more normalized environment in 2021.”
Additional Circle Logistics 2020 highlights:
- Circle received recognition for their focus on helping customers navigate shipping challenges created by COVID-19, including “Most Valuable COVID-19 Response” from the International Business Awards®, and “Company Response of the Year: Creative Ways Companies are Giving Back During COVID-19” from the 2020 Customer Sales & Service Awards.
In May, Circle shifted parts of its transportation network to help manage the 700% increase in volume from customers moving medical supplies, like respirators, cots and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as grocery shipments for major brands. In June, Circle launched a new bulk division to ship ethanol nationwide for hand sanitizer production, distributing 1.5 million gallons by the end of June.
- Circle established integration partnerships with DAT, Truckstop.com and NextLOAD, enabling the Circle carrier network to execute loads directly via a one-touch freight tendering solutions. In addition, Circle partnered with MyCarrierPackets to expedite carrier onboarding for shipping customers
- Circle was named to the “Top Freight Brokerage Firms” list from Transport Topics magazine, rising to #43 on the prestigious logistics industry rankings.
As for 2021, Circle plans to continue on their trajectory as one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country:
“The success of 2020 has provided great momentum for 2021 as we continue to provide the coverage, capacity and service our clients expect and deserve,” said Fortmeyer. “Consequently, we plan to hire another 100 employees by the end of this year.”
About Circle Logistics
Founded in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle is one of the fastest growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $200 million in freight spend. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information on Circle Logistics, go to https://circledelivers.com/
Media Contact
Allison Mills
LeadCoverage
allison@leadcoverage.com
706.200.2148