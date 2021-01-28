Decision Point Unveils Self-Service Population Segmentation Tool

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, January 28th, Decision Point Healthcare Solutions, the leader in health plan member engagement management, has unveiled Opus Segment Studio, its health plan member population segmentation tool powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Opus Segment Studio enables payers to build and export customized member lists in minutes to target members that need the most help and that are likely to have undesirable outcomes.

Opus Segment Studio puts the power of member segmentation, identification, and engagement at the fingertips of plan personnel, resulting in improved efficiency and outcomes. The web-based application incorporates hundreds of filterable attributes available to choose from, including chronic, behavioral, and acute conditions along with machine learning predictions such as risk of non-compliance, risk of admissions, risk of negative CAHPS survey responses for each measure, and many more.

Health plans using Opus Segment Studio can now:

Prioritize Outreach with AI & ML Powered Member Behavior Predictions: Select members who are the most likely to lift your measures & scores by utilizing Opus’ 20+ available machine learning predictions. Pick from predictions and risk scores such as likelihood to close HEDIS gaps, likelihood for an admission, likelihood to rate the health plan poorly on a CAHPS survey, likelihood of engaging with each outreach channel, and many more.

See Campaigns Run by Other Departments: Too often departments contact members for different reasons without a coordinated approach. This can lead to contact abrasion, potentially frustrating an over-outreached member. Segment Studio is a hub for campaigns across departments, providing visibility into who has and has not been outreached to.

Export Outreach Lists: In just a few clicks, plan managers can filter and export member lists by product, condition, HEDIS gap compliance, and prior/predicted provider utilization, minimizing the time between campaign planning and member engagement.

“Selecting the right members to include within member engagement campaigns can be difficult and disorganized,” said Saeed Aminzadeh, founder and CEO, Decision Point Healthcare Solutions. “Opus Segment Studio helps our clients create highly customized engagement campaigns on the fly, ultimately providing more control, transparency, and efficiency to member engagement. More effective member engagement leads to better outcomes for the plan and better experiences for the member.”

About Decision Point

Decision Point is the leading member experience management company that brings holistic predictive analytics to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com.

