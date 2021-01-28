Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size to Hit USD 198.77 Billion by 2027

The graphic processing unit (GPU) market size was valued at USD 19.82 billion in 2019 and expected to hit USD 198.77 billion by 2027, according to Precedence Research

The global graphic processing unit (GPU) market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 33.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) also referred as visual processing unit is mainly a computer chip that performs rapid mathematical calculations, with a purpose to display images. It is composed of hundreds of cores which handle thousands of threads concurrently as compare to the Central Processing Units (CPUs). CPU consists of few cores with cache memory that limits its capability to handle multiple threads instantaneously.

GPU are located on the plug-in cards, in a chipset mounted on the motherboard or in the same chip as CPU. The GPUs that are located in stand-alone cards contains their separate Random Access Memory (RAM): however, in a chipset they share main memory with CPU. GPU generally uses transistors for performing mathematical calculations related to the 3D graphics. GPUs are broadly used in portable electronic devices that include laptops, tablets, mobile phones, medical wearable equipment, and many others. Hybrid and integrated GPUs seeks constant development for replacing the dedicated GPUs in applications such as augmented reality & virtual reality systems, artificial intelligence, and supercomputers.

Growth Factors

Increasing number of heavy graphic games contribute as the prime factor that drives the growth of the global GPU market. These heavy graphic games need high memory graphic cards, thus foster the marketgrowth for GPU. Rising adoption of portable computing devices that includes laptops, smartphones, and computers are also influencing the market growth. Increase in demand for animation based games for example FIFA & Need for Speed along with growth in adoption of virtual reality headsets anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities for the GPU market in the years to come. However, rise in mobile-based gaming platform and reducing demand for desktops expected to hinder the market growth.

Report Highlights

• The Asia-Pacific dominates the global market attributed to the rising incorporation of IoT systems that demand efficient graphic computing systems • Rest of the world anticipated to witnesses the highest growth rate in the upcoming years because of rise in disposable income, increasing purchasing capability of consumers • The smartphone devices emerged as the dominating segment in the year 2019 and expected to maintain same trend over the forecast period due to significant demand of durable and less power consuming GPU • The other devices segment anticipated to witness the highest growth during the upcoming years because of rising demand for small sized and efficient GPUs in other devices • Based on type, the integrated GPU leads the global market because of wide application in portable electronic devices that include tablets, smartphones, laptops, wearable’s, and many others • Hybrid GPUs predicted to register the highest growth over the analysis period as hybrid processors have capabilities of both dedicated and integrated GPU that flourishes its demand for graphics-intensive applications • By industry vertical, IT & telecommunication holds prominent value share in the overall market owing to advent of new technologies such as IoT, Big Data, blockchain, AI, AR & VR, and many more.

Regional Snapshots

In 2019, the Asia Pacific market encountered the largest value share owing to rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart appliances in the region. Rising sale of computers, laptops, mobiles, tablets, and other electronic devices integrated with advanced features and capabilities generate need for high computing system that again foster the growth of the market.

In addition, high graphic computing systems are prominently used in the defense & intelligence industry to crack codes and fetch crucial information. This triggers investment from government for the development of integrated and hybrid graphic processing units to cater the requirement of defense & intelligence sector. Besides this, electronic device manufacturers incorporate advanced technologies such as AR & VR, AI, and IoT to enhance the consumer experience, this requires advanced graphic processors, thereby boost the growth of the market.

Key Players & Strategies



The global graphic processing unit market witness intense competition among the market players because of rapidly changing consumer as well as technology demand. In addition, the industry participants are prominently involved in the partnership, collaboration, and joint venture with other technology companies to expand their horizon across various applications. Further, these companies show their technologies and products in global level conferences and symposiums to grab more customers. For instance, in December 2018, Intel Corporation revealed details for its upcoming GPUs based on Xe architecture at the CPU architecture day held in the year 2018.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens AG, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google, Inc, Dassault Systems, Inc., and Sony Corporation among others.

Market Segmentation

By Device

• Tablet • Television • Computer • Gaming Console • Smartphone • Others

By Type

• Integrated • Dedicated • Hybrid

By Industry Vertical

• IT & Telecommunication • Electronics • Media & Entertainment • Defense & Intelligence • Others

By Regional Outlook

• North America • U.S. • Canada • Europe • U.K. • Germany • France • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • South Korea • Rest of the World

