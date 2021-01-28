Wi-Fi Alliance® advances Automated Frequency Coordination system development supporting Wi-Fi 6E ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi Alliance® announces release of the specification which defines the architecture, protocols, and functionality for the Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system-to-AFC device interface. This announcement follows the U.S. Federal Communications Commission decision to authorize operations of standard-power access points under AFC control in the 6 GHz frequency band. Wi-Fi Alliance is a global leader in interoperability testing focused on delivering affordable and reliable Wi-Fi® connectivity. Development of this specification demonstrates the commitment by Wi-Fi Alliance to maximizing 6 GHz spectrum opportunity and to expanding Wi-Fi 6E benefits and innovation.



“This specification represents remarkable collaboration among our member companies,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi Alliance is advancing industry goals to accelerate Wi-Fi innovation and ecosystem growth in the 6 GHz frequency band.”

Wi-Fi Alliance members have mobilized around Wi-Fi 6E certification . Wi-Fi 6E is gaining rapid adoption worldwide, with more than 338 million devices projected to enter the market in 2021. This specification will enable Wi-Fi Alliance members to develop an array of innovative Wi-Fi 6E products that will operate under AFC control. The Wi-Fi Alliance effort to define the AFC system will continue, ensuring worldwide adoption, interoperability, security, and reliability expected of Wi-Fi.

The specification can be downloaded here: https://www.wi-fi.org/file/afc-system-to-afc-device-interface-draft-specification

