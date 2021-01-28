Captor Capital Corp. Celebrates New Community Outreach Partnership Along With Official Grand Opening Event

Captor Retail Group to leverage 6,500-square-foot Antioch location as employment hub, in collaboration with local charity, Beat the Streets Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA) ("Captor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new community partnership, as it continues to expand in California.

The retailer of medical and recreational cannabis this past weekend opened a One Plant Antioch dispensary, which set new highs for both sales and customer numbers in just two days, despite pandemic-related restrictions.

“The overwhelmingly positive reception our new One Plant Antioch location has enjoyed speaks to both the effort put into designing, stocking and opening the store, as well as to Captor Retail Group’s reputation for providing high-quality products at accessible prices,” said Captor Capital CEO John Zorbas. “With three more dispensaries slated to come online this quarter, we look forward to more weekends like this.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible to conduct a true grand opening event, the One Plant team nevertheless celebrated in style – partnering up with the Antioch chapter of Beat the Streets, a charity that offers young adult employment, vocational and life services. The organization has provided resources and supportive programs for at-risk youth, young adults, and families in Contra Costa County​ since 2005.​​

“Beat the Streets has done incredible work over the past 15 years. As a company, CRG puts great importance on our positive and continued community engagement, and nothing is more important than the right partner. We identified Beat the Streets as an organization that truly makes a difference in so many lives and are extremely proud to partner with them,” said Captor Retail Group CEO Adam Wilks. “It’s a fantastic organization with focused leadership, and we are thrilled to work with a group that shares our ethos in uplifting the communities in which we make our investments.”

Through Beat the Streets’ Next Steps Program, One Plant will provide support and opportunities for success in education, financial literacy, employment and entrepreneurship for high school students and recent graduates. Scholarships will be awarded to participants who complete the program, providing financial support for college expenses and employment initiatives.

“Beat the Streets Inc. is elated to be chosen as the Social Equity Program of choice for One Plant. We have the shared vision of ensuring our youth and young adults have viable resources to be successful,” said Tracy L. Tate Jones, founder of Beat the Streets. “We are honored to have One Plant as our working partner to drive home success for our future leaders and generations to come.”

One Plant has also pledged to purchase desktop computers, so Beat the Streets’ clients can have a connected workspace. VP of Operations Matthew Emory delivered the first three computers this past weekend as part of the Antioch grand opening.

”Working with the Beat the Streets team and seeing their impact on the Antioch community has been powerful and has reaffirmed our commitment to investing in the communities in which we operate. It is important to be a strong neighbor and active stakeholder that makes a strong connection with our community,” said Emory.

The One Plant Antioch dispensary occupies a footprint of more than 6,500 square feet, divided between retail and back-office operational support. The size and location will provide significant operational support for the company’s e-commerce and delivery initiatives. In addition to serving as a retail flagship for One Plant, the Antioch location will support the online and delivery fulfillment for the Bay Area market, as well as provide necessary infrastructure for the increasing delivery services provided by existing and future locations.

“Our Antioch location occupies another 2,000 square feet, beyond the 6,500 square feet of retail dispensary, that will be used to operate our delivery dispatch and online fulfillment center. As future stores plug in to our e-commerce and online ordering infrastructure, we will need to increase staffing levels at the location,” said Emory. “This provides the perfect opportunity to work with Beat the Streets in a meaningful way, particularly as COVID-19 has accelerated the need for a robust online ordering platform, and we have positioned ourselves to change with the market.”

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high-demand, cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash-flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue-generating cannabis assets, including a majority ownership stake of Captor Retail Group Inc. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, with a launch date to be determined.

Contact Information

Gavin Davidson,

Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6625b0b7-bc71-474b-b98c-9a4e9cda8482