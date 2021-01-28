Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $17.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $56.2 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, in 2019. The increase in 2020 fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings as compared to 2019 primarily reflects increases in non-interest income that were partially offset by a decrease in interest income and an increase in non-interest expense and income tax expense.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights include:

Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 22.4% and 26.2%, respectively, compared to 2019;

Return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.61% and 17.82%, respectively, compared to 1.56% and 15.92%, respectively, in 2019;

Net gains on mortgage loans of $15.9 million (up 148.5% over 2019) and total mortgage loan origination volume of $502.5 million;

Deposit net growth of $39.6 million (or 1.1%);

Continued strong asset quality metrics as evidenced by net loan recoveries during the quarter, a low level of non-performing loans and non-performing assets;

COVID related forbearances declined to 0.83% of total loans; and

The payment of a 20 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 16, 2020.

Full year 2020 highlights include:

Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 20.9% and 26.3%, respectively, compared to 2019;

Return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.43% and 15.68 %, respectively, compared to 1.35% and 13.63%, respectively, in 2019;

Net gains on mortgage loans of $62.6 million (up 213.1% over 2019) and total mortgage loan origination volume of $1.8 billion;

Deposit net growth of $600.6 million (or 19.8 %); and

Tangible common equity per share increased by 16% to $16.33 from $14.08.

Significant items impacting comparable quarterly and year to date 2020 and 2019 results include the following:

As a result of hedge de-designation the company realized an increase in interest expense of $1.6 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after tax) due to accelerated amortization of deferred losses on certain derivative instruments. As cash flow hedges these losses were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of a negative $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) and a negative $10.8 million ($0.39 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to a positive $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and a negative $6.4 million ($0.22 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Approximately $1.54 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after taxes) and $3.0 million ($0.11 per diluted share, after taxes) of expenses related to the ongoing data processing conversion and the completed bank branch closures (as described further below under “Operating Results”) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “We are pleased to report very strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and for the full-year 2020 as we continue to navigate the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our associates continued their amazing efforts during this quarter! We closed over one-half billion dollars of mortgage loans, helping our customers buy new homes or refinance existing mortgage loans. We assisted our customers in completing and submitting PPP forgiveness applications to the SBA, with over 38% of outstanding balances submitted. We continued to effectively operate our Business Continuity Plan to safely serve our customers and protect our employees. Finally, we maintained solid asset quality metrics during the fourth quarter of 2020. COVID-19 related loan forbearance balances decreased by 62.7% during the fourth quarter of 2020. As we look ahead to 2021 and beyond, we are mindful of the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, we are confident of our continued ability to effectively respond to these challenges and remain optimistic about our future.”

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

The Company continues to respond to the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our response was initially formulated during the month of February 2020 as we prepared our infrastructure to allow the majority of our associates to work remotely. In March 2020 we activated our Business Continuity Plan to protect our customers, employees and business. We will continue to take the necessary steps to serve our communities while doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The following is a brief description of our current initiatives:

Customer Safety and Service Levels – From mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020 we limited our branch lobbies to appointment only and kept drive-through windows open. In mid-June 2020 our bank branch lobbies fully reopened. On November 13, 2020 we again limited our branch lobbies to appointment only in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the State of Michigan. Branch lobbies were reopened January 4, 2021. With the ability to use drive through service, ATMs or our electronic banking solutions there was minimal disruption to our customers.



Employee Safety – For employees that are in our bank branches servicing our customers, we have expanded sick and vacation time. All non-branch employees either have the option or are required to work remotely. We currently have approximately 38% of our total staff working remotely every day. We have installed “customer friendly” shields throughout our delivery network and have implemented a variety of other protective processes to promote the safety of our employees and put both customers and staff at ease.



Loan Forbearances – We have forbearance programs in place to proactively work with our customers who have experienced financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Totals for these programs by loan type are presented in the table below under the caption “Asset Quality”. The level of these loans is down significantly after peaking in mid-June 2020, as many customers’ economic situations have improved, allowing them to pay their loans current or return to their original payment terms.



U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) – We built an effective process to manage the high volume of applications that we received. Customer demand for this program was extraordinary. As of December 31, 2020, we had 1,483 PPP loans outstanding with a total balance of $169.8 million. The average balance of PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $220.2 million with an average yield of 6.91% (including the accretion of approximately $3.3 million of net of fees). At December 31, 2020, there was $3.2 million remaining unaccreted net fees related to PPP loans. These net fees are expected to be accreted into interest income over the next 6 months, and the pace of such accretion will depend on payment activity (including loan forgiveness) within the PPP loan portfolio. As of December 31, 2020, 808 forgiveness applications (totaling $123.0 million) have been submitted to the SBA with 751 (totaling $92.0 million) applications approved. We are currently taking applications for the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $31.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.9% from the year-ago period, and down $1.0 million, or 3.0%, from the third quarter of 2020. The Company realized an increase in interest expense of $1.6 million due to accelerated amortization of deferred loss on certain derivative instruments that have been de-designated. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.12% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.70% in the year-ago period, and 3.31% in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $3.98 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.32 billion in the year ago quarter and $3.89 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

For the full year 2020, net interest income totaled $123.6 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 0.8% from 2019. The Company’s net interest margin for the full year of 2020 was 3.34% compared to 3.80% in 2019. The increase in net interest income for the full year of 2020 compared to 2019 is also due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was largely offset by a decline in the net interest margin.

Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the Federal Reserve has taken a variety of actions to stimulate the economy, including significantly lowering short-term interest rates. These actions have placed continued pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $22.4 million and $80.7 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, compared to $15.6 million and $47.7 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, were approximately $15.9 million and $6.4 million, respectively. For full year 2020, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $62.6 million compared to $20.0 million in 2019. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans in 2020 was primarily due to a significant increase in mortgage loan sales volume (principally reflecting the rise in mortgage loan refinance levels), as well as improved profit margins on mortgage loan sales and fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $0.4 million and a gain of $1.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For full year 2020 and 2019, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $9.4 million and $3.3 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net are primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Mortgage loan servicing, net: (Dollars in thousands) Revenue, net $ 1,812 $ 1,622 $ 6,874 $ 6,196 Fair value change due to price (892) 628 (10,833) (6,408) Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,304) (902) (5,391) (3,124) Total $ (384) $ 1,348 $ (9,350) $ (3,336)

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $29.3 million in the year-ago period. For full year 2020, non-interest expenses totaled $122.4 million versus $111.7 million in 2019. These year-over-year increases in non-interest expense are primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits, FDIC deposit insurance and data processing conversion related expenses. Full year 2020 performance based compensation expense increased $7.7 million primarily as a result of actual performance relative to established management incentive plan targets. The fourth quarter and full year 2020 includes $1.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of expenses related to the Company’s core data processing conversion that is in process (this conversion is expected to be completed in April 2021). The full-year 2020 non-interest expense also includes $0.4 million of expenses (primarily write-downs of fixed assets and leases) related to the closures of eight bank branch offices that occurred in June and July 2020.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.1 million and $13.3 million in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.3 million and $11.3 million in the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, respectively. The changes in income tax expense primarily reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2020 relative to 2019.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of loan forbearance totals by loan type is as follows:





Loan Type 12/31/20 9/30/20 % change vs. prior quarter # $ (000’s) % of portfolio # $ (000's) % of portfolio # $ Loans serviced for others 288 $42,897 1.4% 416 $66,279 2.3% (30.8)% (35.3)% Commercial 2 $163 0.0% 17 $25,105 1.9% (88.2%) (99.4%) Mortgage 134 19,830 2.0% 197 32,091 3.1% (32.0)% (38.2)% Installment 48 1,412 0.3% 97 2,631 0.5% (50.5)% (46.3)% Total 184 $21,405 0.8% 311 $59,827 2.1% (40.8)% (64.2)%

Note: The % of portfolio is based on the dollar amount of forbearances to the total for the loan portfolio segment.

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

Loan Type 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $1,440 $1,377 $2,220 Mortgage 6,353 7,996 6,033 Installment 519 805 781 Subtotal 8,312 10,178 9,034 Less – government guaranteed loans 439 646 460 Total non-performing loans $7,873 $9,532 $8,574 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.29% 0.35% 0.33% Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.21% 0.32% 0.29% Ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 450.01% 274.32% 290.27%

(1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.

Non-performing loans have decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2019, due primarily to a decrease in non-performing mortgage loans.

The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.4 million and $0.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The provision for loan losses was an expense of $12.5 million and 0.8 million for the full-year 2020 and 2019, respectively. The level of the provision for loan losses in each period reflects the Company’s overall assessment of the allowance for loan losses, taking into consideration factors such as loan growth, loan mix, levels of non-performing and classified loans, loan forbearances and loan net charge-offs. In addition, the higher 2020 full-year provision for loan losses includes an $11.2 million (or 128.3%) increase in the qualitative/subjective portion of the allowance for loan losses. This increase principally reflects the unique challenges and economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact on the loan portfolio that is not otherwise captured elsewhere within the allowance for loan losses. The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.1 million and loan net charge offs of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively. This compares to loan net recoveries of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, in the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, respectively. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $35.4 million, or 1.30% of total portfolio loans, compared to $26.1 million, or 0.96% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans and the remaining Traverse City State Bank acquired loan balances, the allowance for loan losses was equal to 1.43% of portfolio loans at December 31, 2020.

The provision for the loan loss was calculated utilizing the incurred model for the full year 2020. The adoption of CECL was delayed following the updated guidance included in the second COVID-19 relief bill passed in December 2020. The Company is expecting to adopt CECL on January 1, 2021 as allowed under the CARES Act extension. We expect to recognize an cumulative effect adjustment through retained earnings increasing the allowance for loan losses. We are estimating this increase to the allowance for loan losses to be in the range of $10.5 million to $12.5 million.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $639.3 million from December 31, 2019. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.73 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.73 billion at December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $3.64 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $600.6 million from December 31, 2019. This increase is primarily due to growth in non-interest bearing, savings and interest-bearing checking and reciprocal deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $118.7 million at December 31, 2020, versus $65.3 million at December 31, 2019. Securities available for sale totaled $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020, versus $518.4 million at December 31, 2019. The significant increase in securities available for sale is due to the deployment of funds generated from the growth in deposits.

In May 2020, the Company issued $40.0 million of subordinated notes with a ten year maturity, a five year call option and an initial coupon interest rate (fixed for the first five years) of 5.95%.

Total shareholders’ equity was $389.5 million at December 31, 2020, or 9.27% of total assets. Tangible common equity totaled $356.9 million at December 31, 2020, or $16.33 per share. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Well Capitalized Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.81% 9.49% 5.00% Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.81% 11.96% 6.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.81% 11.96% 8.00% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.06% 12.96% 10.00%

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 18, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2021 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2021 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2021.

Due primarily to the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company suspended its share repurchase plan in March 2020. However, as a result of the Company’s strong financial performance and improved economic conditions, the Company reactivated the share repurchased plan in the fourth quarter of 2020 and acquired 30,027 shares at a weighted average price of $14.90. For the full-year 2020 the Company repurchased 708,956 shares at a weighted average price of $20.07.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO and Gavin A. Mohr, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-866-200-8394. Also the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ibcp210128.html .

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Conference ID # 10150378). The replay will be available through February 4, 2021.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 56,006 $ 53,295 Interest bearing deposits 62,699 12,009 Cash and Cash Equivalents 118,705 65,304 Interest bearing deposits - time - 350 Securities available for sale 1,072,159 518,400 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 18,427 18,359 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 92,434 69,800 Loans Commercial 1,242,415 1,166,695 Mortgage 1,015,926 1,098,911 Installment 475,337 459,417 Total Loans 2,733,678 2,725,023 Allowance for loan losses (35,429 ) (26,148 ) Net Loans 2,698,249 2,698,875 Other real estate and repossessed assets 766 1,865 Property and equipment, net 36,127 38,411 Bank-owned life insurance 55,180 55,710 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights 16,904 19,171 Other intangibles 4,306 5,326 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 62,456 44,823 Total Assets $ 4,204,013 $ 3,564,694 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,153,473 $ 852,076 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,526,465 1,186,745 Reciprocal 556,185 431,027 Time 287,402 376,877 Brokered time 113,830 190,002 Total Deposits 3,637,355 3,036,727 Other borrowings 30,012 88,646 Subordinated debt 39,281 - Subordinated debentures 39,524 39,456 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,319 49,696 Total Liabilities 3,814,491 3,214,525 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,853,800 shares at December 31, 2020 and 22,481,643 shares at December 31, 2019 339,353 352,344 Retained earnings 40,145 1,611 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,024 (3,786 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 389,522 350,169 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,204,013 $ 3,564,694









INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 31,139 $ 30,393 $ 33,140 $ 123,159 $ 133,883 Interest on securities available for sale Taxable 3,299 3,450 3,031 12,655 11,842 Tax-exempt 789 954 325 2,926 1,342 Other investments 235 237 412 1,089 1,861 Total Interest Income 35,462 35,034 36,908 139,829 148,928 Interest Expense Deposits 3,516 2,062 5,487 12,666 23,425 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 953 1,006 711 3,551 2,922 Total Interest Expense 4,469 3,068 6,198 16,217 26,347 Net Interest Income 30,993 31,966 30,710 123,612 122,581 Provision for loan losses (421 ) 975 (221 ) 12,463 824 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 31,414 30,991 30,931 111,149 121,757 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,218 2,085 2,885 8,517 11,208 Interchange income 2,819 3,428 2,553 11,230 10,297 Net gains on assets Mortgage loans 15,873 20,205 6,388 62,560 19,978 Securities available for sale 14 - 3 267 307 Mortgage loan servicing, net (384 ) (644 ) 1,348 (9,350 ) (3,336 ) Other 1,823 1,937 2,420 7,521 9,282 Total Non-interest Income 22,363 27,011 15,597 80,745 47,736 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,039 21,954 18,546 74,781 67,501 Occupancy, net 2,120 2,199 2,216 8,938 9,013 Data processing 2,374 2,215 2,308 8,534 8,905 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 964 999 1,055 4,089 4,113 Interchange expense 926 831 883 3,342 3,215 Communications 785 806 728 3,194 2,947 Loan and collection 708 768 709 3,037 2,685 Conversion related expenses 1,541 643 - 2,586 - Advertising 594 589 515 2,230 2,450 Legal and professional 600 566 533 2,027 1,814 FDIC deposit insurance 385 411 (38 ) 1,596 685 Branch closure costs - - 417 - Correspondent bank service fees 101 101 111 395 411 Net (gains) losses on other real estate and repossessed assets (82 ) 46 (63 ) 64 (90 ) Other 1,652 1,513 1,800 7,183 8,084 Total Non-interest Expense 32,707 33,641 29,303 122,413 111,733 Income Before Income Tax 21,070 24,361 17,225 69,481 57,760 Income tax expense 4,084 4,777 3,346 13,329 11,325 Net Income $ 16,986 $ 19,584 $ 13,879 $ 56,152 $ 46,435 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.90 $ 0.62 $ 2.56 $ 2.03 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.89 $ 0.61 $ 2.53 $ 2.00









INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Data December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 30,993 $ 31,966 $ 30,462 $ 30,191 $ 30,710 Provision for loan losses (421 ) 975 5,188 6,721 (221 ) Non-interest income 22,363 27,011 20,367 11,004 15,597 Non-interest expense 32,707 33,641 27,346 28,719 29,303 Income before income tax 21,070 24,361 18,295 5,755 17,225 Income tax expense 4,084 4,777 3,523 945 3,346 Net income $ 16,986 $ 19,584 $ 14,772 $ 4,810 $ 13,879 Basic earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.90 $ 0.67 $ 0.22 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share 0.77 0.89 0.67 0.21 0.61 Cash dividend per share 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.18 Average shares outstanding 21,866,326 21,881,562 21,890,761 22,271,412 22,481,551 Average diluted shares outstanding 22,112,829 22,114,692 22,113,187 22,529,370 22,776,908 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.90 % 1.54 % 0.54 % 1.56 % Return on average equity 17.82 21.36 17.39 5.54 15.92 Efficiency ratio (1) 60.59 56.36 53.07 69.32 62.56 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.72 % 4.28 % 4.44 % Interest expense 0.45 0.31 0.36 0.65 0.74 Net interest income 3.12 3.31 3.36 3.63 3.70 Average Balances Loans $ 2,876,795 $ 2,925,872 $ 2,913,857 $ 2,766,770 $ 2,776,037 Securities available for sale 1,009,578 891,975 660,126 527,395 488,016 Total earning assets 3,984,080 3,887,455 3,659,614 3,350,948 3,320,828 Total assets 4,195,546 4,102,318 3,868,408 3,565,829 3,529,744 Deposits 3,632,758 3,559,070 3,303,302 3,066,298 3,040,099 Interest bearing liabilities 2,574,306 2,532,481 2,402,361 2,309,995 2,251,928 Shareholders' equity 379,232 364,714 341,606 348,963 345,910 End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 8.56 % 8.23 % 8.03 % 8.40 % 8.96 % Average equity to average assets 9.04 8.89 8.83 9.79 9.80 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 17.82 $ 17.05 $ 16.23 $ 15.33 $ 15.58 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 16.33 15.55 14.72 13.81 14.08 Total shares outstanding 21,853,800 21,885,368 21,880,183 21,892,001 22,481,643 Selected Balances Loans $ 2,733,678 $ 2,855,479 $ 2,866,663 $ 2,718,115 $ 2,725,023 Securities available for sale 1,072,159 985,050 856,280 594,284 518,400 Total earning assets 3,979,397 3,962,824 3,833,523 3,416,845 3,343,941 Total assets 4,204,013 4,168,944 4,043,315 3,632,387 3,564,694 Deposits 3,637,355 3,597,745 3,485,125 3,083,564 3,036,727 Interest bearing liabilities 2,553,418 2,515,185 2,456,193 2,350,056 2,312,753 Shareholders' equity 389,522 373,092 355,123 335,618 350,169 (1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 30,993 $ 30,710 $ 123,612 $ 122,581 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 221 104 823 423 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 31,214 $ 30,814 $ 124,435 $ 123,004 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.10 % 3.68 % 3.32 % 3.79 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.12 % 3.70 % 3.34 % 3.80 % (1) Annualized for three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 389,522 $ 373,092 $ 355,123 $ 335,618 $ 350,169 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 4,306 4,561 4,816 5,071 5,326 Tangible common equity $ 356,916 $ 340,231 $ 322,007 $ 302,247 $ 316,543 Total assets $ 4,204,013 $ 4,168,944 $ 4,043,315 $ 3,632,387 $ 3,564,694 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 4,306 4,561 4,816 5,071 5,326 Tangible assets $ 4,171,407 $ 4,136,083 $ 4,010,199 $ 3,599,016 $ 3,531,068 Common equity ratio 9.27 % 8.95 % 8.78 % 9.24 % 9.82 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.56 % 8.23 % 8.03 % 8.40 % 8.96 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 389,522 $ 373,092 $ 355,123 $ 335,618 $ 350,169 Tangible common equity $ 356,916 $ 340,231 $ 322,007 $ 302,247 $ 316,543 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,854 21,885 21,880 21,892 22,482 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 17.82 $ 17.05 $ 16.23 $ 15.33 $ 15.58 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 16.33 $ 15.55 $ 14.72 $ 13.81 $ 14.08

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

