R-Three Technologies Inc., RRRT [OTC] Announces Corporate, Shareholders Update

Dear Shareholders,

As we close out the first month of the New Year we would like to share a number of updates with you while setting the stage for clear and steady communication as we anticipate a very productive year ahead. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their support and patience and applaud the entire R Three-Technologies Inc. team for their hard work in the face of a tumultuous year in which the unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19 have challenged us, our industry, and our society.

Our Goals are to develop and manufacture healthy, premium nutritional energy products, without compromising quality or taste. Product artwork is being finalized for our first 2 SKU’s. Our first two Flavors will be our delicious tasting Peach Mango and Blueberry Lemonade. Our Marketing plans will be heavily leveraged with social media, not only for efficiency, but also because we believe that this is the best way to reach our targeted markets.

Currently, we are in negotiations with a national retailer that operates more than 60,000 convenience stores, mostly in North America and Asia. We anticipate product distribution will commence on the West Coast region in the second quarter of 2021 and will be followed by the Pacific Northwest Region during 2021. We eventually will be going National by the First quarter, 2022!

We will and have reached out to many of the large distributors and retailers of food, drinks and other products and we will expand as our brand gains national recognition.

Our target market is considered the Crown jewel of consumer product purchases and the New Age Beverage consumer, which includes merchandise and other branded beverage and consumables. The Multi-Culture, Bilingual Hip Hop generation, with the Millennials being the demographics that we will target focus our products for this generation as our first target market.

We have an excellent Management Team that is comprised of likeminded, seasoned professionals, who have more than over 70 years of combined experience in the Food, Retail and Beverage industry, including product manufacturing; wholesale, B to B; product distribution and warehousing; logistics and business management; marketing; sales; product promotions and advertising. In addition, the GIDDY UP Management Team has built key Food and Beverage industry relationships, both domestically and internationally, which has been one of our most valuable assets and resources that will allow us to hit the ground running right out of the gate in 2021!

James L. Robinson

President and Chief Operating Officer

About R Three-Technologies Inc.

R-Three Technologies, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California, where it acquired the rights and products of GIDDY UP Energy Products. GIDDY UP Energy Products is the wholesale manufacturer of energy products such as beverages, bars, snacks, liquid energy shots and other food and beverage products. Our primary focus and goals are to capture at least 5 to 10% of the current market, becoming one of the top leaders in the New Age Food & Beverage Industry. We strive to manufacture healthier, premium, nutritional energy products without compromising quality or taste. Our products’ ingredients are combined of all-natural herbs, vitamins and proteins. Our mission is to become a recognized leader in the food and beverage industry. Our goal is to develop, produce and deliver premium, top quality nutritional food and beverage energy products that are formulated to combine all natural health conscious ingredients with naturally delicious flavors and taste.

