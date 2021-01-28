Dynamic Signal Appoints Cameron Kinloch Chief Financial Officer

Dynamic Signal names industry leader Cameron Kinloch to CFO position to spearhead financial initiatives and develop scalable processes as the company continues to grow

/EIN News/ -- SAN BRUNO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Cameron Kinloch as Chief Financial Officer. This announcement comes as the company continues its rapid growth to meet accelerating market demand as companies around the globe increasingly recognize the importance of creating a workforce that connects, empowers and engages every employee throughout the entire organization.

Previously, Kinloch served a dual role as CFO and COO for Bulletproof 360, where she oversaw e-commerce, retail sales, and marketing in addition to leading all fundraising and finance functions. With a proven track record of scaling companies to IPO, Kinloch’s appointment marks an important step as Dynamic Signal charts a path of rapid expansion. Throughout her career, Kinloch has been a trusted business partner to the CEO, executive team, and board for both Fortune 500 and VC-backed organizations. A seasoned financial executive, Kinloch brings expertise in market expansion, user growth, investor relations, financial planning, and more.

“I am thrilled to join Dynamic Signal, especially at a critical inflection point when evolving societal expectations are shaping the future of work and executives everywhere are recognizing the impact that workplace communication has on culture and the employee experience,” said Kinloch. “The best communication platforms meet employees wherever they are, and Dynamic Signal is guiding companies through a necessary digital transformation that results in greater connection to employees throughout the organization. We have a very exciting road ahead and I’m proud to join the company at a time when Dynamic Signal’s technology has never been more needed.”

“As the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, Dynamic Signal is committed to elevating the employee experience while driving key business results,” said Eric Brown, Dynamic Signal’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m delighted to welcome Cameron to the leadership team to help us quickly and thoughtfully scale as we meet this critical moment and help a growing number of organizations engage and empower their employees.”

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, committed to creating a connected, inclusive, and engaged workforce where people feel valued and empowered to be their best.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in any time zone, hundreds of companies across every industry depend on Dynamic Signal’s award-winning mobile, desktop, and web applications to reach each employee and build aligned, productive, actively engaged communities and employee advocates.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with leading enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Azure Active Directory, Salesforce, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

Organizations around the globe trust Dynamic Signal’s technology, services, support, and education to elevate the employee experience and drive transformative business results.

Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

