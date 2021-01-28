Enphase Energy Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Allison Johnson has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Johnson will be responsible for all global marketing activities and will report directly to Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase.



“I am pleased to welcome Allison to our management team,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “As a recognized marketing leader, Allison’s experience building some of the world’s most valuable brands is key as we look to accelerate our growth and establish Enphase as the recognized leader in the global transition to energy independence.”

Johnson brings decades of executive marketing experience to Enphase, including serving as chief marketing officer at PayPal, where she led a global marketing transformation, and as vice president of marketing communications at Apple, Inc., where she helped launch some of Apple’s most iconic products and campaigns of the Steve Jobs era. Johnson received her Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and communications at the University of Florida.

“I am excited to join Enphase at such an important time,” said Johnson. “This company is powerfully positioned to lead the shift to a more sustainable, equitable energy future, and mobilizing mainstream audiences around the urgent quest to slash emissions and electrify the planet is the clarion call of this decade.”

