Kargo Introduces New Exclusive Creative Products Including Branded Takeover 2.0

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leader in mobile advertising, today announced a new trio of exclusive creative products: Branded Takeover 2.0, Triplex and Swipe-up. With these solutions, Kargo’s advertisers now have powerful new mobile ad formats to reach audiences in unique ways for better performance and brand engagement. And, publishers benefit from adding these exclusive, high-impact advertising opportunities to their product catalogue.

“Kargo Brand Takeover campaigns are re-energizing our display revenue while providing the advertiser with an eye catching user experience,” said Chris Turley, Digital Operations Manager, Digital Revenue & Planning at Discovery.

“Branded Takeover has helped us maximize revenue with minimal effort. The setup only took a couple of minutes to complete and the revenue lift was immediately recognized,” said Evan Pfeffer, VP Programmatic Solutions at Bustle.

“Kargo has created a product that is a great extension of a rich media takeover product that had previously been only available through our direct sales teams. We love the Takeover product as it offers advertisers a more engaging option for brands looking to send a message that resonates with users,” said Dustin Park, Director of Programmatic Operations at Penske Media.

Kargo’s Branded Takeover 2.0 allows advertisers to deliver captivating, coordinated creative within every ad slot on a publisher page. In addition to providing advertisers with 100% SOV on an article page, Branded Takeover 2.0 now enables interactive formats and sequential messaging across units for a more dynamic ad experience, plus enhanced targeting and frequency capping capabilities. It’s sure to build on the success of the original Branded Takeover format which delivered CTR, viewability, awareness and recall performance 2-3x above industry benchmarks.

Kargo is also releasing the following new mobile creative products:

Triplex: True to its name, this unit supports three image silhouettes emerging unobtrusively across the bottom of a page. Users can tap all images to expand and explore more before clicking through to the site.

Swipe-up: Driven by the user’s curiosity and current trends in mobile behavior, this new “adhesive” format starts as a teaser-like 320 x 100px banner that expands on swipe to fill 3/4 of the screen.

“Truly beautiful mobile phone experiences drive performance for advertisers and publishers, and captivate consumers. With mobile playing a substantial role in people’s lives, and brands and publishers opening their eyes to more effective advertising, the timing for our new creative designs is right on,” said Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO of Kargo. “Every format we create, like Branded Takeover 2.0, is guided by the principle that advertisers, publishers and consumers deserve premium quality.”

