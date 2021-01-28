Dynamic Signal Names Regan Cain Chief People Officer

Bringing People-Focused Initiatives into the C-Suite, Dynamic Signal Elevates Former VP of Human Resources Regan Cain to Newly-Created Chief People Officer Role

/EIN News/ -- SAN BRUNO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Regan Cain as Chief People Officer, a new leadership role for the organization. This announcement comes as the company continues to enhance employee experience and engagement in a time when employer support is more critical than ever, and employees are increasingly looking to professional organizations as sources of trust.

Previously, Cain served as VP of Human Resources at Dynamic Signal. With an accelerated focus on consistent, people-first communication throughout its organization and Dynamic Signal’s clients, Cain will assume this critical leadership position to elevate Dynamic Signal’s internal offerings with an emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and maintaining an environment where every employee has a voice.

“As we navigate an ever-changing landscape, the role of Chief People Officer is one who can be a driving force of empathy and growth in a company. It’s our role to listen to our employees and offer support and connection in moments that matter not only for the collective, but to each employee in their unique career journey.” Cain said. “I’m appreciative and excited for the formal opportunity to help intersect our company purpose and mission within our own organization and build stronger employee connection, inclusion and engagement.

“Regan’s passion and commitment to Dynamic Signal’s teams is emblematic of our mission to bring purpose into work through technology that puts people first across levels and specialties of an organization.” said Eric Brown, Dynamic Signal’s Chief Executive Officer. “Employee experience is central to what we do, and as we work to deliver empowerment engagement for companies, I’m confident that Regan will hold us accountable and ensure we’re living that purpose internally.”

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, committed to creating a connected, inclusive, and engaged workforce where people feel valued and empowered to be their best.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in any time zone, hundreds of companies across every industry depend on Dynamic Signal’s award-winning mobile, desktop, and web applications to reach each employee and build aligned, productive, actively engaged communities and employee advocates.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with leading enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Azure Active Directory, Salesforce, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

Organizations around the globe trust Dynamic Signal’s technology, services, support, and education to elevate the employee experience and drive transformative business results.

Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

