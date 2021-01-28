U.S. Patent Office Approves Three New Patents for Digital Ally

/EIN News/ -- Digital Ally further strengthens foothold in the video solutions industry for Law Enforcement



Lenexa, KS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the addition of U.S. Patent numbers 10,904,474, 10,885,937, and 10,860,866 to the Company’s extensive patent portfolio. These patents further strengthen the Company’s position as the innovation leader in the video solutions industry for law enforcement.

The 10,904,474 patent is directed to a video collection method and system that is useful in law enforcement, schools, hospitals, factories, and businesses. The system includes a body-worn camera that can be connected to a camera dock and a remote video collection manager. Both the camera dock and the video collection manager can store video. The video collection manager further determines what video data to store, where to store the video data, and how to store the video data.

The 10,885,937 patent is a continuation of the Company’s VuLink® auto-activation patent (No. 8,781,292). It is directed to a system for managing data from multiple video recording devices. For example, a police officer can wear a body camera that collects audio and video information from the officer’s point-of-view. Additionally, various vehicle cameras and microphones may record events surrounding a police vehicle. When any of the recording devices are triggered to record, a signal can be sent to initiate recording of other recording devices and a time stamp can be used to sync the recording devices. When the recording is complete, the other recording devices are signaled to stop recording and recorded data from all recording devices can be linked and stored.

The 10,860,866 patent is directed to a method and system for capturing vehicle identification data. The system includes video cameras and a computer for collecting video data of vehicles and determining vehicle markings, such as license plate numbers. The images are enhanced to maximize the likelihood of capturing legible vehicle markings by using specific scanning attributes (such as gain, gain shutter speed, and white balance). Images depicting legible vehicle markings are stored.

“As the true innovators and patent leaders in our industry, these important patents demonstrate Digital Ally’s commitment to outfitting law enforcement and first responders with the best technology possible for the safety of personnel and the protection and service of the communities they serve,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally launched virus-response product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. The company has also recently launched its Shield line of PPE products, including electrostatic sprayers, masks and gloves. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional

Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I LinkedIn I Twitter

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the 10,904,474, 10,885,937, and 10,860,866 Patents will help expand the Company share of the law enforcement market; whether the Company will be able to adapt the technology underlying the 10,904,474, 10,885,937, and 10,860,866 Patents to perform as intended and on a cost effective basis; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.